These 5 buys from Crate & Barrel's new DIY-friendly range can all be used to make your existing kitchen look a million times better

Let’s face it, renovating a kitchen is normally not an easy task. It would most likely involve a considerable budget and quite a lot of time. If only it was easier, I have a million and one ideas of what I would like to update, all inspired by the latest kitchen trends.

Fortunately for my like-minded kitchen refurb enthusiasts, Crate & Barrel spotted the issue to be solved and launched a range of DIY-friendly kitchen products. The range consists of a beautiful variety of kitchen islands, lighting, and hardware in multiple high-design styles and finishes, launching alongside a lineup of Kohler's best-in-class faucets and accessories.

‘Our customers are looking to evolve their homes to meet their current life needs without the cost and complications of major renovations,’ says Alicia Waters, Brand President of Crate & Barrel. ‘We're entering into this category to give customers high-design products and professional support to tackle their renovation inspiration with ease.’

I’ve had a good look through the collection, and these are the top 5 kitchen upgrades I’m really tempted to get.

1. The kitchen island

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

An island is a really important element in a kitchen especially if you want to give it that elevated feel. Modern kitchen islands are a true focus point and a great multi-use item. What I love the most about Crate & Barrel's Batten island is not only the super chic look but the clever, generous storage space it has hidden in the almond-finished oak base.

The marble top looks beautiful with veining in taupe, blush, and grey tones. It will make a valuable addition to all modern homes and because it's not built-in, it can be added to an existing kitchen no problem.

Batten 84" Natural Oak Wood Kitchen Island with Storage View at Crate & Barrel Price: $3,999

Materials: Oak, oak veneer, marble

2. The lighting

Now that you’ve got your island sorted, the next area to focus on is kitchen lighting ideas. If you have a stand-out island, the right light hanging over it will complete the look beautifully.

I’m in love with Aster Milk Glass 3-light pendant. It’s a timeless design that would look great in any style of home or kitchen. The milk glass shades diffuse light while offering cool contrast to the warm metallic finishes. This one might not be DIY friendly so much, but you can add an optional service on from Handy to have it installed when delivered, too.

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

The next great addition to your island is some gorgeous stools. I love the multi-use of an island, and whether you use it to chop vegetables, as a work area, breakfast bar, or as a space to have a drink while someone cooks, you’ll need a few stools around it to make the best use of it. If you're wondering how to make sitting at a kitchen island more comfortable, look no further than the Mazz Bouclé Counter Stool by Leanne Ford in the Crate & Barrel collection.

It's a great way of bringing a touch of minimalism in interior design and is comfortable at the same time thanks to its generous, well-cushioned seat and white bouclé upholstery.

Mazz Bouclé Counter Stool by Leanne Ford View at Crate & Barrel Price: $629

Materials: Oak, acrylic

4. The hardware

Great design that looks expensive really is in the details. Having a beautiful kitchen island and cabinets is fantastic, but the desired elevated effect can quickly come undone if the chosen hardware is not up to par. Equally, if you can’t replace your kitchen completely, often simply changing the hardware to a new, good-quality set will give a completely new lease of life to the look. I love Crate & Barrel’s collection of pulls which you can get in either antique brass, matte black, brushed, or polished nickel, and they're totally aligned with the latest kitchen hardware trends too.

Round 3" Antique Brass Bar Pull View at Crate & Barrel Price: $12.95

Material: Steel

5. The extra storage

What’s a great kitchen without multiple, functional storage? Not much. Crate & Barrel has got you covered with a wide variety of kitchen storage ideas that are as practical as they are beautiful. I absolutely love this white marble and wood canister set. It will look lovely displayed on an open shelf or even on your new island. It’s small details like these that make a big difference to the feel of a space, and surrounding yourself with items you love, no matter how small, will make you feel better too, and help you enjoy being in the space more.