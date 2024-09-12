Jeremiah Brent Says His Whimsical New Crate & Kids' Furniture Collection Will "Evolve With Them" (So I'm Shopping it as an Adult)
The range of "modern-day heirlooms" merges childlike wonder with high-gloss lacquer, exposed wood grains, and pewter accents
Thinking back to the style of bedrooms when I was a young girl, the options tended to be one of two extremes: 1) cheetah, zebra, hot pink, and a shag rug, or 2) a clunky, overly-ornate matching furniture set. But looking at Crate & Barrel’s latest kids' furniture collaboration with designer Jeremiah Brent, it's clear times have changed. This range is undeniably chic.
But you shouldn't confuse sophistication with “too grown up.” Yes, you’ll find high-gloss lacquer, exposed wood grains, and hints of pewter — elevated details usually associated with more adult spaces — yet, the collection is delightfully whimsical, full of dynamic shapes, hummingbird motifs, and mystical creatures dreamed up by Jeremiah’s own children, Poppy and Oskar.
“Having two kids of my own, I remember how hard it was to find furniture that wouldn’t feel outdated in a matter of months,” Jeremiah shares. His vision was to create “modern-day heirlooms” — children's bedroom furniture that transition effortlessly as they grow. Drawing inspiration from worldly designs like 1930s Viennese furniture and ancient Egyptian antiquities, the collection combines rich yet playful colors like bordeaux, mauve, camel, and cobalt.
Each material, from velvet to sherpa and cane, was carefully chosen to be something “kids will always want to reach for.” And the result? Luxe, cozy, and refined, with a sense of lasting playfulness that sparks joy for both children and their parents alike.
The collection of over 80 pieces — which ranges from smaller accents like table lamps to investment-worthy staples such as dressers — is meant to flourish even into adulthood. Take, for instance, the glossy "Memoire" armoire, which can be adjusted again and again to meet changing storage needs. As Jeremiah puts it, “Each piece should leave a lasting impression of their childhood and evolve with them through every stage of life.” And unlike the ghastly bedroom sets of my youth, these are pieces you’ll actually want in your child’s room — and maybe even your own.
Price: $99
While a mobile might be one of the few pieces that won’t stay in your child’s room for long, this one is definitely worth holding onto. It’s full of whimsy, featuring a winged pegasus, a lucky horseshoe, and celestial symbols of myth and good fortune — all wrapped up in a sweet, playful package. Crafted from soft, flecked cotton and twinkling with embroidered metallic accents, it’s plush and perfect for your little dreamer.
Price: $39
Bolster pillows have a way of elevating even adult spaces — and even more so in a children’s room! This version, with its brightly color-blocked marine blue, keeps the sense of play alive while adding a stylish touch. Plus, you can personalize it, so your child can proudly see their name on their bed (or even a chair). Equally suited for girl and boy bedrooms, it's also available in a more neutral chestnut red.
Price: $49
Scallop edge decor may be trending as an “adult” design feature, but their playful origins make them a natural fit for kids' rooms. These storage bins, with their fanciful waved borders, add the perfect pop of fun. Their cube-shaped design makes them incredibly versatile — perfect for fitting under benches, inside armoires, or styled along a wall, turning any spare nook into a stylish children's room storage idea for toys, bedding, or clothes.
Price: $299
Branded as “one part surface, one part sculpture,” this geometric side table is so chic, I’d consider buying it for myself! Its dark green, cut-out design has modern art appeal, and its open-air construction makes it ideal for small spaces. Whether it’s holding lamps, books, or treasures, this is perfect for kids' rooms they won't outgrow.
Price: $799
“I still remember the moment my daughter Poppy got her first bed. I wanted it to be low and soft because I was worried she might fall out,” Jeremiah explains. That mix of concern and desire for something chicer led to the creation of the Tucker Sherpa Bed, designed “at just the right height for transitioning from a crib to a bed.” As for Oskar? “He loves all things cozy, so the texture and color of the bed were perfect for him.” Reminiscent of a huggable teddy bear, this piece pops best with bright blues — like the bolster pillow mentioned above.
Price: $229
These days, everyone’s after a barrel chair — and for good reason! Cozy from every angle, with sleek construction to boot. Why not introduce your child to chic style early with this scaled-down version of what you might already have in your living room (minus the delicate nature motifs, which add a sweet touch). It’s demure in velvet but with a fun, bouncy surface that’s perfect for watching morning cartoons. Plus, there's an easy-grip handle at the top for when you need to move it around.
Price: $1,499
With the option to convert the changing table top into a regular surface, Jeremiah envisions this dresser "growing with children from their nursery to their 'big kid' room," and eventually "finding its place in a college dorm, first home, or even passed down to future generations." Featuring luxe details like a marble inlaid top and a sleek, sculptural silhouette, he adds, “I wanted parents to feel confident investing in something their kids won’t outgrow or tire of in six months.”
Price: $249
Twisted, dynamic, and perfectly lush, this magic beanstalk-inspired lamp appears to grow right out of the ground — elegantly, of course. Its laurel green base, topped with a jute shade, brings a rich, earthy texture. Enchanting enough for children but sophisticated enough for a communal space like the family room. It’s the perfect way to add a little wonder to desks, bookshelves, or side tables.
Price: $699
I want this desk for myself! The sky blue hue is lovely, but what really sets it apart is the mix of wood and natural cane. This combination gives the otherwise stately silhouette a refreshing lightness, ideal for children's rooms and nurseries. With a hidden drawer for school supplies and homework, the surface stays clean and clutter-free when not in use. For a sophisticated look, pair with burgundy accents, or lean into the sky-like feel with whites and creams.
Price: $599
We want comfy rugs in every room, but especially in children’s spaces, where you’ll often find you and your little one sitting directly on the floor. This darling floral design with cut-out edges is as soft and silky as it gets, crafted from hand-tufted wool and Tencel. It's a bit of an investment, but the quality is built to last. Just rotate it every three months to ensure even wear. It pairs beautifully with neutral browns, creams, metallics, and woven accents.
Price: $1,299
Head over heels for this armoire, cheekily dubbed the “Memoire” by Jeremiah. First off, it’s stunning — the old-timey lock and key closure, the high-gloss lacquer finish. I’d move this kids' closet into my apartment today! Beyond its timeless good looks, every inch of the storage space is designed to evolve with your child, from the adjustable shelves to the removable hanging bar. And if a budding Picasso decides to use the doors as their canvas, don’t stress — it’s easy to wipe clean.
Price: $249
Pinstripes are a classic for both kids and adults, giving this bed a nostalgic quality. But it also features a playful twist, thanks to an embroidered orange cross-hatch pattern that breaks up the linearity and adds a touch of whimsy. And when you need a temporary break from the stripes, just flip the bedding over to reveal a soothing earthy green. The reversible design lets you mix and match patterns and solids for endless styling possibilities. Customizable near the bottom as well, it’s truly a special piece.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
