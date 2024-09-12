Jeremiah Brent Says His Whimsical New Crate & Kids' Furniture Collection Will "Evolve With Them" (So I'm Shopping it as an Adult)

Thinking back to the style of bedrooms when I was a young girl, the options tended to be one of two extremes: 1) cheetah, zebra, hot pink, and a shag rug, or 2) a clunky, overly-ornate matching furniture set. But looking at Crate & Barrel’s latest kids' furniture collaboration with designer Jeremiah Brent, it's clear times have changed. This range is undeniably chic.

But you shouldn't confuse sophistication with “too grown up.” Yes, you’ll find high-gloss lacquer, exposed wood grains, and hints of pewter — elevated details usually associated with more adult spaces — yet, the collection is delightfully whimsical, full of dynamic shapes, hummingbird motifs, and mystical creatures dreamed up by Jeremiah’s own children, Poppy and Oskar.

“Having two kids of my own, I remember how hard it was to find furniture that wouldn’t feel outdated in a matter of months,” Jeremiah shares. His vision was to create “modern-day heirlooms” — children's bedroom furniture that transition effortlessly as they grow. Drawing inspiration from worldly designs like 1930s Viennese furniture and ancient Egyptian antiquities, the collection combines rich yet playful colors like bordeaux, mauve, camel, and cobalt.

Each material, from velvet to sherpa and cane, was carefully chosen to be something “kids will always want to reach for.” And the result? Luxe, cozy, and refined, with a sense of lasting playfulness that sparks joy for both children and their parents alike.

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

The collection of over 80 pieces — which ranges from smaller accents like table lamps to investment-worthy staples such as dressers — is meant to flourish even into adulthood. Take, for instance, the glossy "Memoire" armoire, which can be adjusted again and again to meet changing storage needs. As Jeremiah puts it, “Each piece should leave a lasting impression of their childhood and evolve with them through every stage of life.” And unlike the ghastly bedroom sets of my youth, these are pieces you’ll actually want in your child’s room — and maybe even your own.

Shop Jeremiah Brent x Crate & Kids

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)