We're So Impressed By One Specific Piece in Jason Kelce's Pottery Barn Playroom — It'll Make Kids' Craft Time So Easy

Especially with the Super Bowl on the horizon, anyone who doesn't know the Kelce family must be living under a rock. Last year, brothers Travis and Jason faced off against one another in the championship that soon became known as the 'Kelce Bowl,' a match-up that shot each player to a new level of fame both inside and outside of the NFL. As a result, they're now probably two of the most famous voices in sports, not least of all because Travis, a tight end for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs, is dating mega popstar Taylor Swift.

And while Taylor's influence certainly helped catapult Travis' reputation to even higher heights, Jason's notoriety has seen a separately large boon, somewhat more impressive of a feat (if you ask me) given his reluctance toward the spotlight, his lesser-known position, and his beloved (but originally not famous) wife. There are endorsements, design collaborations, new podcast deals ... the Kelce establishment is at the center of the zeitgeist, both as America's favorite couple (Taylor and Travis) and America's favorite family (Jason, Kylie, and their daughters).

So as a design and shopping editor, I couldn't help but shriek when Jason and Kylie released word of their new collaboration with Pottery Barn, one of Livingetc's absolute favorite places to shop and one of the best home decor brands out there. It's truly the pinnacle of traditional home design, so I'm not at all shocked it was tapped for this project.

The Kelces were looking for a new playroom, and Pottery Barn Kids delivered. 'The memories that we’re creating now are things that we’ll talk about later, the same way our parents tell stories about us now,' Kylie told People in an exclusive. 'We hope that this space allows for the girls to be a good team together.'

The gorgeous, naturally lit space, with muted green walls and large floor-to-ceiling windows, features a stunning camel-colored leather sofa flanked by two large lamps, a green and tan accent rug, a green kid-sized play kitchen, and two 'tree stump' cushions for added floor seating.

'Shockingly enough we are big fans of green,' Kylie quipped, alluding to the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason's football team. 'This beautiful sage was able to be incorporated both in the kids' kitchen, accent wall, and also in this awesome tree rug.'

(Image credit: Pottery Barn Kids)

'Family is everything,' Kylie continued. 'It's really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable. We feel like the items are made with such great quality, whether it's storage, a bookshelf, or something great that will look amazing in the space but also be kid-durable.'

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pottery Barn Kids) (Image credit: Pottery Barn Kids) (Image credit: Pottery Barn Kids)

But the piece I'm most obsessed with here? The white table in the center, which is not only a gorgeous place to sit and chat, but also has the perfect added touch to make coloring and craft time a breeze. Specifically, I'm talking about the hidden rig on the side of the table where parents can store — and quickly access — a roll of craft paper in a pinch. Simply grab the edge of the roll and pull a long strip of paper across the surface of the table.

And if your child runs out of room for their masterpiece? Simply pull a bit more paper. It's the perfect finishing touch!

(Image credit: Pottery Barn Kids)

'Expertly crafted, the Caroline Craft Table gives aspiring artists plenty of room to create their masterpieces,' the team at Pottery Barn told Livingetc. 'It's made of durable hardwood with a smooth, fine grain that makes it sturdy and easy to clean.' Plus, it's 'finished with a child-safe, water-based paint which provides depth of color and richness.'

It's such a great find — and quite affordable as well! Starting at $279, this piece will surely recoup its cost a million times over in memories made.

Of course, though I'm nonetheless smitten with the rest of the space, as well, and have spent some time sourcing the playroom decor (including the couch and lamps) to make an edit for you below. If you're looking to shop like an NFL star, now is your chance.

Shop the Kelce playroom edit