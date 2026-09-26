I'm Calling It: IKEA's New Marbled Pink Bluetooth Speaker Is Going to be a Guaranteed Sell-Out, a Future Icon

Pretty, petite, and pastel pink, this IKEA speaker easily connects to your phone, computer, or TV, and looks oh-so good on your shelves

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IKEA Badkruka Speaker in Pink
(Image credit: IKEA)

I'm sick of having to hide my technology. It seems that the plight for a sleek, stylish home is in direct conflict with the desire for modern tech, with every new gadget acting as an additional eyesore for me to carefully obscure from sight, and I, for one, have had enough.

In fact, it's the reason why I have been putting off buying myself a new speaker for my home. I've already had to hide away my TV, and I wasn't ready for the challenge of finding a new trick for keeping my music system out of sight. Of course, many of the best Bluetooth speakers look good these days, and there's always the option for a super discreet, in-built home sound system, but both of these options can quickly creep up in terms of costs, and I've been on the hunt for a speaker that looks good without breaking the bank for months now, to no avail. So, when I found out IKEA was launching a new speaker, my hopes were exceedingly high.

And you'll be glad to know I wasn't disappointed. The BADRUKA Bluetooth Speaker immediately ticked all my boxes. It's petite, perfectly proportioned for popping on the end of your living room shelf, and pretty enough for me to happily have it out on full display. But, best of all, it's only £45. If I were you, I'd add this one to your cart now, because I can't imagine it staying in stock for long.

Other Design-Forward Speakers to Shop

While the best designer tech collaborations have created tech products you won't mind having on display, there are also just as many clever ways to hide tech, especially in heritage properties, and we asked Charlie McCourt, the co-founder and director of Equippd, for some of his smartest.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.