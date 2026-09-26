I'm Calling It: IKEA's New Marbled Pink Bluetooth Speaker Is Going to be a Guaranteed Sell-Out, a Future Icon

I'm sick of having to hide my technology. It seems that the plight for a sleek, stylish home is in direct conflict with the desire for modern tech, with every new gadget acting as an additional eyesore for me to carefully obscure from sight, and I, for one, have had enough.

In fact, it's the reason why I have been putting off buying myself a new speaker for my home. I've already had to hide away my TV, and I wasn't ready for the challenge of finding a new trick for keeping my music system out of sight. Of course, many of the best Bluetooth speakers look good these days, and there's always the option for a super discreet, in-built home sound system, but both of these options can quickly creep up in terms of costs, and I've been on the hunt for a speaker that looks good without breaking the bank for months now, to no avail. So, when I found out IKEA was launching a new speaker, my hopes were exceedingly high.

And you'll be glad to know I wasn't disappointed. The BADRUKA Bluetooth Speaker immediately ticked all my boxes. It's petite, perfectly proportioned for popping on the end of your living room shelf, and pretty enough for me to happily have it out on full display. But, best of all, it's only £45. If I were you, I'd add this one to your cart now, because I can't imagine it staying in stock for long.

IKEA Badkruka Bluetooth Speaker $59.99 at IKEA £45 at ikea.com Pretty, petite, and powder pink to boot, this Bluetooth speaker from the iconic Scandi design brand is surprisingly stylish. The marbled finish has a cool, playful touch to it, yet still feels grown-up; but importantly, it's designed to be seen. The slightly industrial edge perfectly balances out the pink. And it doesn't just look cute; this little speaker is surprisingly powerful for its size — described as having a balanced, mid-range sound. But if you want an even more powerful effect, you can easily sync it up with another Bluetooth speaker, creating a surround sound effect. This works best if you position one speaker at either end of your modern living room, so they can fill the whole space. You can pair this speaker up to your phone, laptop, and tablet with ease, or you could connect it to your TV to amplify your viewing experience.



Other Design-Forward Speakers to Shop

While the best designer tech collaborations have created tech products you won't mind having on display, there are also just as many clever ways to hide tech, especially in heritage properties, and we asked Charlie McCourt, the co-founder and director of Equippd, for some of his smartest.

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