I'm Calling It: IKEA's New Marbled Pink Bluetooth Speaker Is Going to be a Guaranteed Sell-Out, a Future Icon
Pretty, petite, and pastel pink, this IKEA speaker easily connects to your phone, computer, or TV, and looks oh-so good on your shelves
I'm sick of having to hide my technology. It seems that the plight for a sleek, stylish home is in direct conflict with the desire for modern tech, with every new gadget acting as an additional eyesore for me to carefully obscure from sight, and I, for one, have had enough.
In fact, it's the reason why I have been putting off buying myself a new speaker for my home. I've already had to hide away my TV, and I wasn't ready for the challenge of finding a new trick for keeping my music system out of sight. Of course, many of the best Bluetooth speakers look good these days, and there's always the option for a super discreet, in-built home sound system, but both of these options can quickly creep up in terms of costs, and I've been on the hunt for a speaker that looks good without breaking the bank for months now, to no avail. So, when I found out IKEA was launching a new speaker, my hopes were exceedingly high.
And you'll be glad to know I wasn't disappointed. The BADRUKA Bluetooth Speaker immediately ticked all my boxes. It's petite, perfectly proportioned for popping on the end of your living room shelf, and pretty enough for me to happily have it out on full display. But, best of all, it's only £45. If I were you, I'd add this one to your cart now, because I can't imagine it staying in stock for long.
Pretty, petite, and powder pink to boot, this Bluetooth speaker from the iconic Scandi design brand is surprisingly stylish. The marbled finish has a cool, playful touch to it, yet still feels grown-up; but importantly, it's designed to be seen. The slightly industrial edge perfectly balances out the pink.
And it doesn't just look cute; this little speaker is surprisingly powerful for its size — described as having a balanced, mid-range sound. But if you want an even more powerful effect, you can easily sync it up with another Bluetooth speaker, creating a surround sound effect. This works best if you position one speaker at either end of your modern living room, so they can fill the whole space.
You can pair this speaker up to your phone, laptop, and tablet with ease, or you could connect it to your TV to amplify your viewing experience.
Other Design-Forward Speakers to Shop
If you're looking for a piece of home tech that just screams luxury, this is it. With a marble base and elegant silhouette, this is as much a design piece as it is a tech gadget. But don't mistake its luxe look as a cover-up for lacklustre performance. Marantz is known for its crisp, authentic sound and its innovative amplification power; this speaker would be a perfect gift for design lovers and music obsessives alike.
Inspired by the iconic French artist, Edith Piaf, consider this pink speaker an homage to her La Vie En Rose. As modern advancements become increasingly unavoidable, people are more inclined than ever to embrace nostalgic decorating trends in their homes, finding comfort in the past. And We Are Rewind is here to help you with that. Its retro designs mimic the look of old-school cassette players, complete with all the original buttons and controls, as well as all the modern add-ons you'd expect from a designer speaker.
When it comes to blending design and tech, no one is doing it quite like Bang & Olufsen. And this might just be my favorite from their whole collection. Taking discreet design to the next level, the Beosound Bookshelf Speaker is no thicker than a paperback book and is designed to sit neatly on your shelves, perfect for even the most minimalist bookshelf styling. Despite its petite build, this speaker boasts impressively powerful 180-degree sound with enhanced clarity for a premium listening experience.
Somewhere between an art piece and a speaker, this design from Stockholm-based brand Transparent Speakers is truly the new wave of home tech. Hand-sculpted out of Jesmonite by the brand's founder, this sculptural design feels truly original. When so many speakers are designed to be hidden, this is a product that you would want on full display at all times.
A classic, and for good reason, the Marshall Kilburn speaker combines retro looks with modern technology. The portable speaker offers 360-degree stereophonic sound for a powerful auditory experience. The brown leather finish feels particularly chic, and thanks to its impressive water-resistant design, it's the perfect addition to any modern bathroom.
A little bit retro and a little bit futuristic, this viral transparent speaker is a favorite amongst designers and tech enthusiasts. Designed to work in any circumstance, this speaker can connect with any of your existing devices and virtual assistants. The clever design can be used as a wireless speaker, moved from room to room, or it can be plugged in with the long or short aux cables. And if having it on your console table isn't enough for you, this speaker can even be wall-mounted to turn it into a true display piece. In fact, we'd say this is something to display on your wall that's even better than art.
While the best designer tech collaborations have created tech products you won't mind having on display, there are also just as many clever ways to hide tech, especially in heritage properties, and we asked Charlie McCourt, the co-founder and director of Equippd, for some of his smartest.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.