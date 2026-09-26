Sheepskin Chairs Are a Designer’s Hack to Instant Comfort and Texture — Here’s Where to Get the Look

Your sheepskin chair could be the most laid-back feature in the room, but you can almost bank on it being the most sought-after seat every single time. The idea of it pulls you in, even if it's just to graze your hand over. It might be one of the most practical ways to introduce texture, too.

It's no wonder these fuzzy accent chairs masquerade as a designer's trick up the sleeve for a last-minute dose of character. It's one of those things you'll spot in cozy living rooms that aren't afraid to have a little fun.

So, I found 12 stylish sheepskin chairs, including a couple of realistic faux options for vegan homes, that look so good you'll want to instantly curl into them.

These chairs are also the perfect way to microdose the hairy furniture trend we're seeing so much of right now. And to stay ahead of the curve, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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