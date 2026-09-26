Sheepskin Chairs Are a Designer’s Hack to Instant Comfort and Texture — Here’s Where to Get the Look
These mostly real (and a few cunningly faux) fuzzy chairs will pull you into a cozy hug the moment you take a perch
Your sheepskin chair could be the most laid-back feature in the room, but you can almost bank on it being the most sought-after seat every single time. The idea of it pulls you in, even if it's just to graze your hand over. It might be one of the most practical ways to introduce texture, too.
It's no wonder these fuzzy accent chairs masquerade as a designer's trick up the sleeve for a last-minute dose of character. It's one of those things you'll spot in cozy living rooms that aren't afraid to have a little fun.
So, I found 12 stylish sheepskin chairs, including a couple of realistic faux options for vegan homes, that look so good you'll want to instantly curl into them.
Gallery Direct was really catering to cozy minimalist homes when it came up with the Teddy Lounge Datsun Armchair. The cream white and light wood combo is timeless.
This Berkly Upholstered Genuine Fur Armchair from Canora Grey will feel right at home in a modern rustic living room.
The White Company's selection of sheepskin chairs is impressive, but this design is by far the most enveloping. However, this Sheepskin Chair & Footstool Set is just as enticing.
This low-to-the-floor lounge chair from Audo Copenhagen has such an elegant silhouette. Plus, it's also available in chocolate brown and classic white.
Another gorgeous number from Barker & Stonehouse, this cocoon swivel snuggle chair looks like it lives up to its name. It'll bring your cozy corner dreams to life.
This woolly texture is such a treat for minimaluxe spaces, and as you can tell by this KEIICHI chair, it can be achieved in the absence of 100% sheepskin, too.
A sheepskin chair that spins? Count me in. I can already picture it in a digital-detox corner, with a journal and a multitude of introspection at the ready.
I think it's fair to say this Timothy Oulton Cabana Yeti Chair from Barker & Stonehouse is just darling. I'd style it in a bedroom for a dedicated space to unwind before bed.
Goes to show there are some pretty options for vibrant palettes, too. Or, you can go in the opposite direction with this Black Stained Sheepskin Laminett from Swedese.
These chairs are also the perfect way to microdose the hairy furniture trend we're seeing so much of right now. And to stay ahead of the curve, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.