Sheepskin Chairs Are a Designer’s Hack to Instant Comfort and Texture — Here’s Where to Get the Look

These mostly real (and a few cunningly faux) fuzzy chairs will pull you into a cozy hug the moment you take a perch

Amiya Baratan&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
A GIF of real and faux sheepskin armchairs from &amp;Tradition, The White Company, Barker &amp; Stonehouse, Anthropologie
It's the style of throne you won't want to relinquish to anyone else.
(Image credit: &Tradition, The White Company, Barker & Stonehouse, Anthropologie)

Your sheepskin chair could be the most laid-back feature in the room, but you can almost bank on it being the most sought-after seat every single time. The idea of it pulls you in, even if it's just to graze your hand over. It might be one of the most practical ways to introduce texture, too.

It's no wonder these fuzzy accent chairs masquerade as a designer's trick up the sleeve for a last-minute dose of character. It's one of those things you'll spot in cozy living rooms that aren't afraid to have a little fun.

So, I found 12 stylish sheepskin chairs, including a couple of realistic faux options for vegan homes, that look so good you'll want to instantly curl into them.

These chairs are also the perfect way to microdose the hairy furniture trend we're seeing so much of right now. And to stay ahead of the curve, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

TOPICS
Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.