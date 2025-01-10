Every 'Quiet Luxury' Devotee I Know Is Buying This Beautiful Bouclé Lamp From H&M Home

Unless you've been living under a rock, it's likely you've seen, and lusted after, the numerous bouclé-clad designs that have dominated every interior-fanatic's social feeds for the last few years. But as pretty as it may be, for most of us, the fuzzy fabric simply isn't a practical choice for furniture — and then of course, there's the camp of people that think it's been 'done to death' by now.

But just when I think it's time to move on from the bouclé, I always tend to come across a piece that makes me reconsider my choices. Most recently, it was this Bouclé-Weave Table Lamp from H&M Home (that looks way more expensive than its $69.99 price tag, if you ask me).

Yes, while you may quickly regret committing to a cream-colored sofa, buying a bouclé décor piece or two never hurt anyone. Plus, this application of the intricately threaded fabric feels like a fresh take, and not what we've come to expect of of the interior design trend.

Bouclé-Weave Table Lamp View at H&M Home Price: $69.99 The serpentine, curving lines of this tent-shaped lamp are complemented by the softness of the bouclé material. Highly tactile and richly textured, this piece will add a unique depth and dimension to a space, whether that be in your living room, or placed upon your bedside table.

Sleek, minimalist and elegant, I could easily see this H&M table lamp styled in a wide variety of aesthetics, though I think it would look particularly at home paired with a neutral-toned room, where all the emphasis is placed on materials and textures.

Bouclé has cemented itself within the fabric world as the epitome of chic — channeling French design houses, Coco Chanel in the 50s, and mid-century modern design, where the material was a mainstay for interior designers like Vladimir Kagan. As such, it is typically sold with a steep price tag attached, which makes finding pieces like this lamp all the most special.

But if you've been asking yourself whether bouclé sofas are still in style, I'd say — who cares? Go with what you love, and if you think bouclé is beautiful, then continue to shop and style it in your home this year (and beyond!) Whether it's this lamp from H&M Home, or the bouclé accent chair and décor I've shared below, there's plenty to love about the elegant texture.

Locus Bouclé Chair View at Urban Outfitters Price: $299.99 Was: $599 Emphasize the cloud-like quality of bouclé with this ultra-cozy armchair. Curved edges and an arched back combine to create an inviting silhouette that is calling out to be snuggled up in with a book. The modern design makes this piece look super luxurious, and the current sale makes it an absolute steal. Boucle Ball Pillow View at Amazon Price: $15.99 Was: $18.29 A bouclé ball pillow is the perfect combination of playful and chic. Nestle one in with your other pillows to add an extra layer of dimension to your sofa setup. This pillow is practically indistinguishable from its designer counterparts, and less than a quarter of the price, we'd be shocked if anyone could tell it was from Amazon. Boucle Sliding Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $569.99 Was: $639.99 Richly veined wood and softly bobbled bouclé make for a striking textural combination, and we love how they look against each other in this living room centrepiece. Part ottoman, part coffee table, this adaptable and innovative design is as useful as it is attractive. Better yet, this piece arrives fully assembled complete with caster wheels, so it couldn’t be easier to move around.

And if all of that is not enough to convince you that bouclé is here to stay, take a look at this ultra-luxe Bouclé Lounge Chair from H&M Home that our shopping editor, Julia Demer, just discovered...