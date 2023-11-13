'It's where people in the know get great lamps on a budget' - H&M's lighting is full of modern designs, and these 9 are best

We love H&M for its clothes, but homewares is the fashion giant’s best kept secret. Designed in Stockholm, each piece echoes unmistakable Scandi flair, seamlessly blending artisanal excellence with affordability.

If you haven't shopped there for your home before, what can you expect? Well, we'd say it's the essence of Scandi charm, with prices that won't break the bank. A testament to this commitment, the best pieces from H&M Home are all priced under $200, offering a touch of minimalist elegance that transforms everyday lighting into a beautiful experience.

Featuring unique design elements like pearlescent glass finishes and pleated paper, dive into our curated selection and illuminate your space with modern sophistication, or check outH&M Home’s full lighting collection.

Best table lamps at H&M Home

Metal table lamp View at H&M Home Price: $91.99 This sleek lacquered table lamp is the ultimate minimalist lighting solution. Emitting warm, diffused light, it's perfect beside a reading chair or on an office desk. Also available in a refreshing light green hue. Glass table lamp View at H&M Home Price: $81.99 Emitting an inviting glow through warm-toned colored glass, this lamp sets a relaxing atmosphere. Ideal for your bedside, it provides gentle light after a long day. With its sleek beauty, it brings a spa-like ambiance to any space. Pleated paper table lamp View at H&M Home Price: $56.99 Uniquely crafted from pleated paper, this moss green table lamp reminisces origami art. Available in orange, dark green, and white, this is an excellent addition to any modern living space.

Best wall lamps at H&M Home

Metal wall lamp View at H&M Home Price: $101 This gracefully curved mid-century modern lamp is designed to captivate. Elevate your space and enjoy an adjustable arm – because who says lights can't multitask? Plus, the wooden mount gives it that "I paid way more for this" vibe. Glass wall lamp View at H&M Home Price: $131 Elegance meets elongation in this fluted glass beauty. Dual ends, united by a luxe gold mount, make it the perfect addition to either side of a mirror or display area, adding a touch of drama to your space. Wall lamp with shelf View at H&M Home Price: $111 This soft silver wall lamp, featuring a distinctive metal shelf base, is perfect for smaller spaces. Effortlessly display your favorite pretty little things, from perfume bottles to trinkets, while maximizing your space.

Best pendant lamps at H&M Home

Papier-maché pendant lamp View at H&M Home Price: $111 This paper-maché lamp boasts an artisanal handmade appeal that introduces a unique texture to your space. Its soft domed shape and gorgeous green color ensure a comforting ambient glow all day long. Pendant lamp with pleated shade View at H&M Home Price: $171 These pleats evoke a designer touch, reminiscent of a fan or perhaps even a skirt. Hang one on its own for a touch of elegance or consider a row of three for a more structured impact. Small metal pendant lamp View at H&M Home Price: $67.99 Resembling a piece of jewelry, this lamp reminds us why this style is referred to as a pendant. With its shiny and beautiful design, it adds an elegant touch to illuminate a small dining table or pedestal.

What do I choose the right bulb for a H&M Home light?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

The type of bulb and wattage you need are right there on the product listing, but there are a few other things you need to think about too.

If the bulb is exposed in the fixture, you'll need to decide between a frosted and clear glass bulb. Clear glass bulbs are a little brighter than frosted ones, but they're also harsher as you'll be looking at the exposed filament. When choosing a pendant light with an exposed bulb, for example, a frosted bulb will offer a softer, more diffused light.

If you're hoping to use a pendant light with a dimmer switch, you'll also need to invest in a dimmable LED bulb - not all lights are dimmable by default, but with fixtures that don't rely on integrated LEDs, it's generally down to the bulb. If you don't choose a dimmable light, your fixture may be prone to flickering, and even making a clicking noise when you turn it on.

Can't get enough of H&M home? Check out H&M Home’s pre-Black Friday sale here.