'It's where people in the know get great lamps on a budget' - H&M's lighting is full of modern designs, and these 9 are best
H&M might be best known for its clothes, but its home lighting collection is full of design-forward ideas that are wallet-friendly, too
We love H&M for its clothes, but homewares is the fashion giant’s best kept secret. Designed in Stockholm, each piece echoes unmistakable Scandi flair, seamlessly blending artisanal excellence with affordability.
If you haven't shopped there for your home before, what can you expect? Well, we'd say it's the essence of Scandi charm, with prices that won't break the bank. A testament to this commitment, the best pieces from H&M Home are all priced under $200, offering a touch of minimalist elegance that transforms everyday lighting into a beautiful experience.
Featuring unique design elements like pearlescent glass finishes and pleated paper, dive into our curated selection and illuminate your space with modern sophistication, or check outH&M Home’s full lighting collection.
Best table lamps at H&M Home
Price: $91.99
This sleek lacquered table lamp is the ultimate minimalist lighting solution. Emitting warm, diffused light, it's perfect beside a reading chair or on an office desk. Also available in a refreshing light green hue.
Price: $81.99
Emitting an inviting glow through warm-toned colored glass, this lamp sets a relaxing atmosphere. Ideal for your bedside, it provides gentle light after a long day. With its sleek beauty, it brings a spa-like ambiance to any space.
Best wall lamps at H&M Home
Price: $101
This gracefully curved mid-century modern lamp is designed to captivate. Elevate your space and enjoy an adjustable arm – because who says lights can't multitask? Plus, the wooden mount gives it that "I paid way more for this" vibe.
Price: $131
Elegance meets elongation in this fluted glass beauty. Dual ends, united by a luxe gold mount, make it the perfect addition to either side of a mirror or display area, adding a touch of drama to your space.
Best pendant lamps at H&M Home
Price: $111
This paper-maché lamp boasts an artisanal handmade appeal that introduces a unique texture to your space. Its soft domed shape and gorgeous green color ensure a comforting ambient glow all day long.
Price: $171
These pleats evoke a designer touch, reminiscent of a fan or perhaps even a skirt. Hang one on its own for a touch of elegance or consider a row of three for a more structured impact.
What do I choose the right bulb for a H&M Home light?
The type of bulb and wattage you need are right there on the product listing, but there are a few other things you need to think about too.
If the bulb is exposed in the fixture, you'll need to decide between a frosted and clear glass bulb. Clear glass bulbs are a little brighter than frosted ones, but they're also harsher as you'll be looking at the exposed filament. When choosing a pendant light with an exposed bulb, for example, a frosted bulb will offer a softer, more diffused light.
If you're hoping to use a pendant light with a dimmer switch, you'll also need to invest in a dimmable LED bulb - not all lights are dimmable by default, but with fixtures that don't rely on integrated LEDs, it's generally down to the bulb. If you don't choose a dimmable light, your fixture may be prone to flickering, and even making a clicking noise when you turn it on.
