Finding outdoor furniture for a small space usually means compromising. The problem is often that the set is stylish but impractical, or it's functional but so bulky that it takes up the entire patio. Habitat’s Samoa Eucalyptus Patio Set manages to avoid both problems. While the eucalyptus wood itself is chunky, the space-saving design neatly tucks both benches underneath the table when not in use.

The set has become incredibly popular among shoppers looking for garden furniture that feels both elevated and practical for smaller spaces. With a glowing 4.9/5 star rating, reviewers praise its style, quality, compact footprint, and how easy it is to put together, and find it "actually comfortable".

This set is so popular that it has already sold out before, and with a 20% off sale on right now, I'd say it's set to sell out again very soon...

Habitat Samoa 4 Seater Eucalyptus Patio Set — Natural £575 at Habitat UK Made from eucalyptus wood — which is widely considered to be one of the best materials for outdoor furniture because it combines style with durability and weather resistance — this four-seater patio set is as stylish as it is practical. Unlike cheaper softwoods, eucalyptus has a naturally high oil content, which helps it withstand moisture and changing outdoor conditions more effectively. It’s also a fast-growing hardwood, making it a more sustainable material choice compared to slower-growing timber alternatives. The warm-toned grain has an organic, Japanese aesthetic, whilst the silhouette is both functional and stylish. With two benches that neatly tuck underneath the table when not in use, you have a style that won't dominate your space when you're not dining outdoors or enjoying some wine al fresco.

One thing that repeatedly comes up in the customer reviews is how the set is "actually comfortable". So much so that some didn't bother with buying cushions for the set either. Other reviewers praised the overall sturdiness, luxurious quality, and ease of assembly.

It can be hard to come by outdoor furniture that balances aesthetics, practicality and durability at an affordable price point, particularly when it's made from solid wood, but Habitat's Samoa Patio Set ticks all the boxes. The fact that it's currently discounted by 20% makes it feel particularly good value for anyone upgrading a small garden ahead of summer.

Alternative Space-Saving Patio Sets

The Habitat Eucalyptus patio set is compact without looking cramped and contemporary whilst being completely timeless. For more ideas to bring style to your outdoor space this summer, the latest outdoor furniture trends are full of inspiration and designer tips for a 2026-approved garden.

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