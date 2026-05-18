This Highly-Rated Eucalyptus Patio Set From Habitat Is "Actually Comfortable," and Its Space-Saving Design Makes It Ideal for Smaller Gardens

Want to know the best part? This stylish set is also currently on sale at 20% off

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Habitat Samoa 4 Seater Eucalyptus Patio Set in a garden next to an outdoor rug with a laptop and a fruit bowl on top of the table
(Image credit: Habitat)

Finding outdoor furniture for a small space usually means compromising. The problem is often that the set is stylish but impractical, or it's functional but so bulky that it takes up the entire patio. Habitat’s Samoa Eucalyptus Patio Set manages to avoid both problems. While the eucalyptus wood itself is chunky, the space-saving design neatly tucks both benches underneath the table when not in use.

The set has become incredibly popular among shoppers looking for garden furniture that feels both elevated and practical for smaller spaces. With a glowing 4.9/5 star rating, reviewers praise its style, quality, compact footprint, and how easy it is to put together, and find it "actually comfortable".

This set is so popular that it has already sold out before, and with a 20% off sale on right now, I'd say it's set to sell out again very soon...

One thing that repeatedly comes up in the customer reviews is how the set is "actually comfortable". So much so that some didn't bother with buying cushions for the set either. Other reviewers praised the overall sturdiness, luxurious quality, and ease of assembly.

It can be hard to come by outdoor furniture that balances aesthetics, practicality and durability at an affordable price point, particularly when it's made from solid wood, but Habitat's Samoa Patio Set ticks all the boxes. The fact that it's currently discounted by 20% makes it feel particularly good value for anyone upgrading a small garden ahead of summer.

Alternative Space-Saving Patio Sets

The Habitat Eucalyptus patio set is compact without looking cramped and contemporary whilst being completely timeless. For more ideas to bring style to your outdoor space this summer, the latest outdoor furniture trends are full of inspiration and designer tips for a 2026-approved garden.

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Eve Williams
Eve Williams
Contributing Writer

Eve Williams is a London-based journalist and writer covering culture at the intersection of fashion, film, food, interiors, and internet phenomena. She has recently completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. Her work explores emerging shifts in visual culture and contemporary taste... from luxury trends and screen storytelling to the evolving politics of consumption and identity. She has written for Hunger, Hero, 10 Magazine, Polyester Zine, and more.