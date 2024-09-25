I Get Sneak Peeks of All the Latest Fall Collections — Gray is Everywhere, and These Are the 9 Pieces I’m Shopping

As a style editor, I see new interior collections daily. While fall usually ushers in a heavy dose of jewel tones and plush textures, this season, one hue is unexpectedly ubiquitous: gray. Often considered cold or drab — not exactly the cozy vibe we crave as the temperature drops — this fall’s gray is more "mist" than concrete, offering a soothing, spa-like atmosphere. Designers are even calling it the perfect calming backdrop for warmer tones.

One designer embracing this unexpected autumnal color trend is multi-hyphenate content creator, stylist, and designer Arvin Olano. His recent fall collection with Rugs USA features subtle pops of this "new gray." “Gray has received a lot of criticism in recent years,” Arvin admits, “and understandably so when it's overused throughout an entire house. But incorporating warm tones with a hint of gray can make a space feel incredibly dynamic.” His advice? “Don’t be afraid to add a touch of gray to your decor” — a pillow, a blanket, or even a curtain can make all the difference.

Manhattan-based interior designer Tara McCauley suggests layering various textures of gray to create warmth and depth. Materials like cashmere, silk, and velvet — your autumn staples — not only complement the hue but “add a tactile richness that makes the space feel more inviting and cozy,” she explains. Tara recommends warm light sources to add a soft, ambient glow to the hue. “But steer clear of harsh, cold lighting, like daylight white bulbs,” she warns. “They can make gray look dingy.”

(Image credit: Lemieux et Cie)

Though it’s pegged as the modern fall color of 2024, renowned designer Christiane Lemieux believes gray is here to stay. “Gray’s adaptability allows it to remain relevant across seasons, acting as a bridge between old and new,” she explains. A blue vintage chair paired with a gray-patterned rug? Perfection.

This isn’t the same old tired gray you’re thinking of — it’s infinitely cooler and it’s redefining cozy for fall. Here are 9 pieces I'm eyeing to bring this calming, versatile shade home.