I Get Sneak Peeks of All the Latest Fall Collections — Gray is Everywhere, and These Are the 9 Pieces I’m Shopping
It’s modern, it’s cool, and we definitely didn’t see it coming — but we’re so happy it’s here. Shop the versatile hue that’s redefining cozy this season
As a style editor, I see new interior collections daily. While fall usually ushers in a heavy dose of jewel tones and plush textures, this season, one hue is unexpectedly ubiquitous: gray. Often considered cold or drab — not exactly the cozy vibe we crave as the temperature drops — this fall’s gray is more "mist" than concrete, offering a soothing, spa-like atmosphere. Designers are even calling it the perfect calming backdrop for warmer tones.
One designer embracing this unexpected autumnal color trend is multi-hyphenate content creator, stylist, and designer Arvin Olano. His recent fall collection with Rugs USA features subtle pops of this "new gray." “Gray has received a lot of criticism in recent years,” Arvin admits, “and understandably so when it's overused throughout an entire house. But incorporating warm tones with a hint of gray can make a space feel incredibly dynamic.” His advice? “Don’t be afraid to add a touch of gray to your decor” — a pillow, a blanket, or even a curtain can make all the difference.
Manhattan-based interior designer Tara McCauley suggests layering various textures of gray to create warmth and depth. Materials like cashmere, silk, and velvet — your autumn staples — not only complement the hue but “add a tactile richness that makes the space feel more inviting and cozy,” she explains. Tara recommends warm light sources to add a soft, ambient glow to the hue. “But steer clear of harsh, cold lighting, like daylight white bulbs,” she warns. “They can make gray look dingy.”
Though it’s pegged as the modern fall color of 2024, renowned designer Christiane Lemieux believes gray is here to stay. “Gray’s adaptability allows it to remain relevant across seasons, acting as a bridge between old and new,” she explains. A blue vintage chair paired with a gray-patterned rug? Perfection.
This isn’t the same old tired gray you’re thinking of — it’s infinitely cooler and it’s redefining cozy for fall. Here are 9 pieces I'm eyeing to bring this calming, versatile shade home.
If you're stockpiling throw pillows for every season, remember this simple trick: cushion covers. It's such an easy solution, yet we so often overlook it! Covers take up far less space (and are much more budget-friendly) than pillows themselves. This one, in a cool misty gray velvet, adds warmth and pairs beautifully with rich chocolate browns for contrast, or even pops of red or orange for a brighter, more playful look.
Papier mache is one of those trends that snuck in quietly and then took over — and I’m not mad about it. I love the organic, character-filled vibe it brings. This abstract vase looks like it was plucked from a high-end antique store but is actually an Amazon find. Made from paper, it’s best suited for dried or faux blooms, or simply displayed solo.
Anissa Kermiche’s surrealist designs live in my mind rent-free, and her teacup and saucer set is no exception. Sure, you might know her for jewelry, but these handles? Little abstract ears! These freckled gray beauties are the perfect touch of quirk and class, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face (and a bit of flair to your morning routine).
Get into this glossy gray goodness! If I could have one of these Tom Dixon table lamps in every color, I would. Its impossibly sleek, sculptural design elevates even the simplest side tables or shelves, quietly stealing the spotlight without trying too hard. For a cozier, fall-ready vibe, pair it with rich, grained leathers, suede accents, and perhaps a woven knit throw somewhere nearby for good measure.
Graphic grid patterns are timeless, but this barely-there version in a soft gray hue feels like the modern refresh it needed. While this rug adds a healthy dose of visual interest, it's also incredibly grounding, perfectly anchoring larger pieces of furniture and smaller accents alike.
Do you believe in love at first sight? Because I’m completely head over heels for this Mongolian sheepskin ottoman. Its perfectly cozy texture has fall written all over it, but it also has a playful energy that brings new life to the gray shade. Use it as an oversized footrest for lounging or as a chic, modern armless chair — it’s a swoon-worthy statement either way.
This tonal gray-on-gray cabana pattern proves that stripes aren’t just for summer. As a neutral, they’re incredibly easy to layer with your existing solid towels or even bold prints (geometric designs would be a perfect match). For a more design-forward fall look, pair these stripes with oxblood towels or accents — a color combo I can't get enough of right now.
If you haven’t yet indulged in the sheer bliss of a weighted blanket, consider this your sign to invest. Bearaby is the leader in this category and, in my humble opinion, does it the most beautifully — just look at that super chunky knit! It’s better than your coziest sweater. Available in five-pound increments, starting at ten pounds and going up to 25. But fair warning: these work dangerously well — you may never want to leave your bed again.
Wine glasses don’t always scream "cozy," but somehow, everything feels snugger in smoked gray. I’m obsessed with the sleek ribbed detail on this set, which adds a sophisticated texture to any tablescape or even a casual Tuesday night drink. Pair with silver accents for a cool, modern vibe, or go for gold to dial up the warmth.
