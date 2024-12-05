I've Just Discovered the 'Entryway Bed' — A Double-Duty Daybed That's Perfect for Small-Space Dwellers Who Still Want to Host Stylishly
Living in a smaller space doesn't mean you can't have it all — it just means you need to find furniture that can do it all, like these pieces
The holiday season is beloved for many reasons. Of course, there's the delicious food, endless parties, and hopes of receiving the perfect present, but above all, it's about spending time with the ones we love. But having your family all in one place can be both special and stressful — especially if they're planning to sleep over. Putting them on a paper-thin mattress on the living room floor isn't the best option, but for some it's the only one. Until now: I've just discovered the 'entryway bed', and I think it's the hosting solution we've all been looking for.
The modern upholstered chaise lounger from Wayfair is narrow enough to fit in your entryway hallway (but would equally work in a larger living room or study), and comes complete with pillows and a built-in mattress. Use it as extra seating by day, and quickly transition it to a comfortable single-sized bed at night by adding sheets.
There are still some home deals floating around, and if I were you, I'd be making the most of them — this lounger is currently 20% off. It's streamlined design means it doesn't take up too much space (perfect for those who don't want to invest in a more modern daybed that takes up half the room), and it still looks good in your space.
Price: $369.99, Was: $459.99
Its chic, minimalist design is upholstered in luxurious premium linen, which is light, breathable, and soft against the skin — ideal for a comfortable night's sleep. The Whipple Chaise Lounge is also offered in three different color options; a light, heather gray, a soft dusty pink, and a clean beige shade.
The range of neutral tones offered mean this piece would look great against most color schemes, while the simple design would fit in with any aesthetic. I particularly love how the rounded bolster cushions offset the piece's clean, straight lines, making for a more balance and nuanced look.
The plush pillows and cushions included not only elevate the visual appeal of this seating, but also supply supreme comfort, meaning no mattress is required when converting this piece into a spare bed. It couldn’t be easier to transform from a simple chaise lounge to a cozy spare bed — last-minute hosting doesn’t get much better than this.
And, if that one is not your style, Wayfair have plenty more affordable options to choose from. Here are some more of our other top picks.
25% off
Price: $669.99, Was: $899
Despite its slim appearance, this shapeshifting day bed folds out to a queen-sized bed, so your overnight guests can spread out during the night. Better yet, this sleek design is available in an impressive eight colors, with something that will appeal to everyone.
14% off
Price: $819.99, Was: $949.99
For a day bed that will stand the test of time, this one is your best bet. The sturdy, wooden base offers long-lasting durability, while the premium boucle upholstery is inviting and comforting. The modern, modular design can fold out to become a queen bed or two twins, depending on how many guests you have to accommodate. It's also available in six colorways.
48% off
Price: $340, Was: $654
This beauty is almost 50% off right now. The flared arms and cylindrical bolster pillows create a stylish, mid-century modern feel to the sofa, plus this daybed has space for a twin bed mattress, (but that's not included with purchase.)
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.
-
-
How to Declutter a Bathroom — 7 Fool-Proof Ways You Can Clear Out Chaos ASAP
The trick to creating a spa-like bathroom is to rid this clutter-prone hotspot of things that don't belong, here's how
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Stress Cleaning — Why It Happens and How to Make It Work for You
Stress and cleaning have an intrinsic relationship, but with a healthier approach, you can get a grip on this everyday household chore
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Kelly Wearstler Has Released a Bar Cart That Costs $30k — And, Yes, It Looks As Extravagant as You'd Expect (and Want)
It certainly takes the phrase 'raising the bar' to new heights
By Julia Demer Published
-
I've Just Found the Coolest Iron Garlands From Anthropologie — And the Best News? They'll Not Just Work for Christmas, but Year-Round
Whether styled inside or out, these unique garlands might just be the coolest way to decorate these holidays
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I've Always Wanted One of Joanna Gaines' Stylish Rugs, and I've Just Found Them on Sale — These Are the Styles I'm Tossing Up
It's the perfect way to add a stylish touch of old-world-money to your interiors without having to actually spend too much
By Maya Glantz Published
-
The Internet's Best-Kept Secret? 9 Amazon Home Scents That Smell So Much More Expensive Than They Are
Because who doesn't love a delicious-smelling home on a budget?
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
51 Stocking Stuffers for Less Than $50 (From an Editor Who's Been Doing This for Two Decades, Now)
Our executive editor knows a stylish stocking stuffer when he sees one, and lately, he's seen a lot of them
By Pip Rich Published
-
I'm a Travel Editor — These Are the On-Sale Coffee Table Books to Gift to Loved Ones With Wanderlust
Forget ordinary destination guides: our curated edit of volumes for design-minded travelers brings you unexpected stories from across the world, told from fresh, captivating perspectives
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
West Elm's Faux Fur Throws Are Better Than the Real Deal — And Less Than $70 for Black Friday
West Elm’s faux fur throws are the ultimate universal gift — even if you’re gifting yourself
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Ingenious Table Seamlessly Transforms from Round to Oval, and Puts an End to the Dreaded Squeeze
No need for a kids' table this year. Meet the unassuming Scandi-style table that extends from seating two to ten (plus 6 other styles to shop)
By Julia Demer Published