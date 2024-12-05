I've Just Discovered the 'Entryway Bed' — A Double-Duty Daybed That's Perfect for Small-Space Dwellers Who Still Want to Host Stylishly

The holiday season is beloved for many reasons. Of course, there's the delicious food, endless parties, and hopes of receiving the perfect present, but above all, it's about spending time with the ones we love. But having your family all in one place can be both special and stressful — especially if they're planning to sleep over. Putting them on a paper-thin mattress on the living room floor isn't the best option, but for some it's the only one. Until now: I've just discovered the 'entryway bed', and I think it's the hosting solution we've all been looking for.

The modern upholstered chaise lounger from Wayfair is narrow enough to fit in your entryway hallway (but would equally work in a larger living room or study), and comes complete with pillows and a built-in mattress. Use it as extra seating by day, and quickly transition it to a comfortable single-sized bed at night by adding sheets.

There are still some home deals floating around, and if I were you, I'd be making the most of them — this lounger is currently 20% off. It's streamlined design means it doesn't take up too much space (perfect for those who don't want to invest in a more modern daybed that takes up half the room), and it still looks good in your space.

Whipple Modern Upholstered Chaise Lounger Daybed With Pillows View at Wayfair Price: $369.99, Was: $459.99 Its chic, minimalist design is upholstered in luxurious premium linen, which is light, breathable, and soft against the skin — ideal for a comfortable night's sleep. The Whipple Chaise Lounge is also offered in three different color options; a light, heather gray, a soft dusty pink, and a clean beige shade.

The range of neutral tones offered mean this piece would look great against most color schemes, while the simple design would fit in with any aesthetic. I particularly love how the rounded bolster cushions offset the piece's clean, straight lines, making for a more balance and nuanced look.

The plush pillows and cushions included not only elevate the visual appeal of this seating, but also supply supreme comfort, meaning no mattress is required when converting this piece into a spare bed. It couldn’t be easier to transform from a simple chaise lounge to a cozy spare bed — last-minute hosting doesn’t get much better than this.

And, if that one is not your style, Wayfair have plenty more affordable options to choose from. Here are some more of our other top picks.

25% off Orren Ellis Kaylena Convertible Daybed View at Wayfair Price: $669.99, Was: $899 Despite its slim appearance, this shapeshifting day bed folds out to a queen-sized bed, so your overnight guests can spread out during the night. Better yet, this sleek design is available in an impressive eight colors, with something that will appeal to everyone. 14% off Amala Daybed in Premium Boucle View at Wayfair Price: $819.99, Was: $949.99 For a day bed that will stand the test of time, this one is your best bet. The sturdy, wooden base offers long-lasting durability, while the premium boucle upholstery is inviting and comforting. The modern, modular design can fold out to become a queen bed or two twins, depending on how many guests you have to accommodate. It's also available in six colorways. 48% off Forkey Upholstered Daybed View at Wayfair Price: $340, Was: $654 This beauty is almost 50% off right now. The flared arms and cylindrical bolster pillows create a stylish, mid-century modern feel to the sofa, plus this daybed has space for a twin bed mattress, (but that's not included with purchase.)