I Love the Trend for Tiling Coffee Tables, but Probably Wouldn't DIY One Myself — This Designer-Look Style Does the Hard Work for You

Plus, the durable, design-forward finish works both indoors and out

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Dunelm Lavina Glass Tiled Coffee Table
(Image credit: Dunelm)

This year, it has become clear that the one thing people are looking for in their furniture is personality — and that means embracing color, texture, and all things one-of-a-kind. And this doesn’t just apply to larger furniture. In fact, something like a stylish coffee table can be enough to anchor an entire open-plan space, so why opt for something basic?

Enter the tiled coffee table trend. If you, like me, spend a lot of time scrolling for interior inspiration on Instagram, you might also have seen the hundreds of videos of creators adding pretty tiles to the tops of their coffee tables lately. Whether it's the color, texture, or the pattern they're laid in, it adds a unique, personal touch.

And while DIY can be fun for some, for others, well... we simply don’t have the time, interest, or would rather have a piece we know is sturdy and well-made. For that, Dunelm's Lavina Glass Tiled Coffee Table has done the hard work for you.

It started with the tiled countertop trend, but this look taps into what interior designer Miriam Prada calls the 'crafted home' trend right now. "People are moving away from flat-pack sameness and toward pieces that feel handmade, textured, and slightly imperfect," she shares. "They’re practical as well as aesthetic."

Even in neutral rooms, tiled tables “can add pattern, color, and a focal point without overwhelming the space”, she adds. When it comes to styling them, keep the rest of the palette calm to let the table stand out, and pair it with soft textures like linen sofas or wool rugs to balance out the hard surface in the space.

"A stack of books, a sculptural object, or a simple tray works best," adds Miriam.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Now you’ve picked out the perfect style, it's time to work out how to style your coffee table — and that involves getting the perfect balance of functionality and form.

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Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.