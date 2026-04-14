This year, it has become clear that the one thing people are looking for in their furniture is personality — and that means embracing color, texture, and all things one-of-a-kind. And this doesn’t just apply to larger furniture. In fact, something like a stylish coffee table can be enough to anchor an entire open-plan space, so why opt for something basic?

Enter the tiled coffee table trend. If you, like me, spend a lot of time scrolling for interior inspiration on Instagram, you might also have seen the hundreds of videos of creators adding pretty tiles to the tops of their coffee tables lately. Whether it's the color, texture, or the pattern they're laid in, it adds a unique, personal touch.

And while DIY can be fun for some, for others, well... we simply don’t have the time, interest, or would rather have a piece we know is sturdy and well-made. For that, Dunelm's Lavina Glass Tiled Coffee Table has done the hard work for you.

Dunelm Lavina Glass Tiled Coffee Table £349 at Dunelm This coffee table embraces the tiled table trend while elevating it further with its mango wood base and glass-tile top. And it looks much more expensive than it actually is — priced at £349 — thanks to the luxurious amber-colored textured top. Also available with an Emerald green tile, you can get it as a side table, too. Delivery costs just £9.95, and if you don't love it, you can return it for free.

It started with the tiled countertop trend, but this look taps into what interior designer Miriam Prada calls the 'crafted home' trend right now. "People are moving away from flat-pack sameness and toward pieces that feel handmade, textured, and slightly imperfect," she shares. "They’re practical as well as aesthetic."

Even in neutral rooms, tiled tables “can add pattern, color, and a focal point without overwhelming the space”, she adds. When it comes to styling them, keep the rest of the palette calm to let the table stand out, and pair it with soft textures like linen sofas or wool rugs to balance out the hard surface in the space.

"A stack of books, a sculptural object, or a simple tray works best," adds Miriam.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Dunelm Lavina Glass Tiled Side Table £129 at Dunelm If you’re looking for something to pair with your Lavina tiled coffee table, look no further than the matching side table from Dunelm. It is compact and stylish, and would look great next to a sofa or armchair — providing a design-forward, functional space to rest drinks, books, or even your TV remote. Westwing Collection In- & Outdoor Side Table Doug £279 at Westwing Perfect for putting inside and out, this all-over tiled coffee table is glossy and gorgeous. Available in a light yellow, terracotta, and this olive green color, its subtly curved corners give it a sense of chubby softness. Williston Forge Novara Coffee Table £579.99 at Wayfair UK This table combines modern design with retro inspiration and would be a bold addition to your space. Made from reinforced glass concrete with a charcoal brown glaze, it would pair well with neutral interiors. When summer arrives, you can even move this piece outside for sophisticated garden parties, as it is durable and hardy. Barker & Stonehouse Rico Tiled Round Coffee Table £349 at Barker & Stonehouse Add a vibrant pop to your living room with this terracotta red, molded coffee table. Its bold design and simple silhouette make it a great statement piece, while the tiles add a fun, industrial effect. It can work both indoors and outdoors, and you can pair it with a matching side table for a cohesive look. La Redoute Maria Lacquered Coffee Table with Ceramic Table Top £799.99 at La Redoute UK For a statement piece, look no further than this coffee table with its aeroplane-inspired silhouette. The table, in a rich burgundy color, comes with hand-crafted zellige-effect ceramic tiles and appears to float above its central base, adding a unique touch. Cox & Cox Tiled Coffee Table in Pistachio £895 at Cox and Cox The sleek square design adds a sculptural element to your living room, while the warm pistachio tone brings a soft touch of color that would blend well with warm neutrals. Set on a pedestal base, the table feels architectural, making it an ideal statement piece that balances form with functionality.

Now you’ve picked out the perfect style, it's time to work out how to style your coffee table — and that involves getting the perfect balance of functionality and form.

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