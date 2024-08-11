Drew Barrymore's New Towel Collection Embraces This Big Trend That Makes Your Bathroom Feel So Much Cozier

Though it's still summer, colder and darker months are just around the corner. As the bright green leaves start to fade into their beautiful yellows and reds, that is our signal to pull out all the cozy tips and tricks. Fall is all about the encouragement to stay warm and enjoy the comforts that the cooler season brings, and this mantra extends to your daily self-care routine.

Textured bath towels are the perfect way to elevate your linen game and welcome some coziness into every aspect of your home. Out of all this year's biggest bathroom trends, it's one we can't wait to join in on. The ribbed surfaces offer a plush tactile layer to your towels for that extra bit of satisfaction when drying, and the variations in design mean there are loads of pretty patterns to choose from. And if you want to refresh your bath towels in time for the new season, Drew Barrymore's latest launch at Walmart is the perfect place to shop.

If you've noticed signs you need to replace your bath towels, then take this as your sign to indulge in some textured ones. Interior designer Isabel Jackson is loving the trend. "This textured bath towel trend captures the essence of fall’s inviting atmosphere, offering not only visual appeal but also a comforting touch that’s perfect for the cooler weather to drape around oneself after a nice hot bath or shower," says Isabel.

As a pioneer of stylish homeware, we can count on Drew Barrymore to offer everything we need to master the latest trends. Her new towel collection at Walmart is the perfect mix of playful and luxurious, and she swore on their softness in a recent Instagram reel as she rubbed the towels across her cheeks. The collection offers a range of designs -from a lovely floral design in sky blues, dark greens, and golden yellows, to geometric swirls in solid colors that cater to a more minimalist style.

Unlike your standard terrycloths, this collection allows you to make a design statement with your towels. "They provide a touch of elegance that plain towels simply cannot match, making them a worthwhile investment for those who value both style and substance," adds Isy.

It seems that Drew's fans are loving this collection, too. Instagram user @kymmerjane wrote on Drew's post: "I just got the textured pattern in the Amber Yellow color for the master bathroom in my first house (I just bought it)! They make my bathroom look so sophisticated!"

Interior designer, Elana Mendelson, says the best part of Drew Barrymore's towel collection is how all the colors coordinate beautifully. "As for texture, I love the unique repeating 'U' texture that she uses throughout her solid colors, giving them character and personality," she adds. "Textured or patterned towels, whether it's ribbed, jacquard, or waffle weave, add depth and dimension to the space."

Elana emphasizes how this sensory detail can make the bathroom feel much more thoughtfully designed, even if all you did was swap out your old towels for new ones. Just make sure you make a note of the bath towel colors to avoid to keep your bathroom looking chic.

What to look for in quality towels

Going for quality does not always mean buying the most expensive towel on the market, there is much more to the decision process than the price tag. Material, more specifically how absorbent the material is, should be highest on your your towel criteria list.

Elana says "high absorbency ensures that the towel will effectively and efficiently dry your skin without requiring much effort." Taking the time to pick a quality material will help make your towels last longer. "As for materials, look for towels that are made from premium cotton varieties such as Egyptian or Turkish cotton," adds Isy. "Also, cotton towels with a higher GSM (grams per square meter) offer more density and a luxurious feel."

Style and aesthetic can be equally as important in a good towel, as this can make or break a bathroom's design and decor. As Elana says, "Towels, like hardware and decorative lighting, are the special jewelry in a bathroom." We could not agree more, and just like jewelry, they can be replaced as frequently or infrequently as you prefer. Swamping out colors or vibes transforms the bathroom's look, so what you pick is all up to how you want your bathroom to feel.