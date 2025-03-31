This Storage Coffee Table Has Drew Barrymore's Stamp of Approval — And It Brings Secret Storage to Your Living Room
This is certainly not your average coffee table. With a removable lid that reveals a storage pit, this coffee table can hide living room clutter in the most stylish way
I'm all for multi-purpose furniture. Anything that can provide several functions and uses in my home — consider me sold. Drew Barrymore must've been thinking of me when she designed this storage coffee table for her Beautiful by Drew line at Walmart... It's the multi-purpose furniture choice of my dreams.
At first glance, it's just a simple round coffee table. But remove the wooden lid and you'll find a hollowed-out center — perfect for storing blankets, books, or any miscellaneous living room decor. Now, don't get me wrong, I love keeping up with the latest coffee table trends and finding the sleekest styles. But truthfully, I need a coffee table that'll provide the most function in my living room, and I'm sure you can agree. With this option from Walmart, you get both. Gone are the days of sacrificing style for functionality. Why settle when you can have it all?
A storage coffee table would certainly benefit a home of any size, but when it comes to finding a coffee table for a small living room, an option that prioritizes storage is truly the way to go. And this coffee table might be the chicest hidden storage idea I've seen. Now, everyone say: "Thank you, Drew!"
Size: 36" W x 36" D x 18.75" H
Let this storage coffee table by Drew Barrymore become the stylish centerpiece of your modern living room. Even just by looking at this coffee table, I can tell it's soft — think of it as the cozy alternative to your traditional wooden coffee table. It's made from a textured boucle material and finished with a wooden lid to cover its hollow interior — which is sized generously for ample storage. As a bonus, if white isn't your color, this coffee table also comes in charcoal grey and sage green.
Aside from being the perfect living room coffee table, this style can also become pretty ideal for entertaining. Imagine you want to bring snacks and drinks from your kitchen into your living room — simply carry the wooden lid (or in this case, tray) into your kitchen, load it up with whatever you like, bring it back into your living room, place it on its frame, and voila, snacks are served. And since the lid has a lip around its edge, don't worry about anything sliding off. Who knew you could get so many different uses out of a coffee table?
Below, find three more storage coffee tables from Walmart that are equally as exciting as Drew's model. These storage coffee tables will certainly have your living room looking stylish and clutter-free.
Size: 31.5" L x31.5" W x 18.1" H
This coffee table might look unassuming at first glance, but it actually has a surprising amount of storage. Along with exterior shelves that can be hidden by sliding wood doors, this table's interior is half hollow — simply lift open one side of the top surface to reveal an interior storage space. Just like Drew's coffee table, this style is perfect for holding any miscellaneous living room decor, and it'll look good while doing so.
Size: 38.5'' L x 20''/29'' W x 16.5''/22'' H
This certainly isn't your run-of-the-mill coffee table. Along with storage on the base shelf, the flat surface on the top of this coffee table actually lifts upward and forward, revealing even more storage within the table itself. Pretty clever, right? This style could certainly come in handy for eating meals on the couch — since the top lifts up and out, it acts as a makeshift table so won't have you hunching over while eating your food.
Size: 31.5” L x 31.5” W x 17.72” H
If you like the round look of Drew's coffee table, but want something with a bit of rustic charm, then this coffee table is for you. This style is made of sturdy fir wood and takes the shape of a barrel. It still provides an ample amount of storage, and since its lid is completely removable, you can also use it as a serving tray — just like Drew's coffee table.
These coffee tables not only look good, but they'll guarantee extra storage space in your home. Discover more ways to create storage in your home to maximize your space.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
