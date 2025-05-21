This Genius "Flip Pillow" Gives You All the Benefits of Sleeping on Silk, Without Having to Change Your Pillowcases Every Time You Make the Bed

I think it's fair to say that most people choose to sleep on silk pillows for their beauty credentials — the material's benefits for skin and hair — rather than what it looks like. In fact, you might find yourself choosing not to buy a silk pillowcase because it ruins your beautiful linen bedding aesthetic, or else spend half your life changing pillowcases when you go to sleep and rouse in the morning.

However, I just found out that bedding brand CULTIVER has created the Silk Linen Flip pillowcase, a reversible design with — you guessed it — silk on one side, and linen on the other. Apart from the obvious styling benefits (who wants a shiny silk pillowcase distracting from your cozy, crumpled linen look), there's "Silk for those looking for a silky smooth feel and frizz-smoothing benefits for hair and skin, and linen for those wanting a little more textured feel or to benefit from its temperature-regulating properties," explains the brands interior stylist and head of marketing, Lucy Butchart.

Curating your best sleep starts with investing in the best bedding sets. That means pieces that look good during the day, and feel even better at night. As someone who has always been in pursuit of a bed that promotes the ultimate rest and relaxation, yet refuses to compromise on style, I think I've just found my new favorite thing.

Close-up image of a bed that has four pillows made of silk and linen and in a blush pink color.
The reversible design makes it easy to mix and match the silk linen flip pillow with other throws and bedding essentials.

CULTIVER, Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase - Blush
Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase in Blush

Innovation is at the core of this beautifully crafted design from bedding powerhouse, CULTIVER. Each case features 100% Mulberry silk on one side, and pure linen on the flip. Both elegant and relaxed, this silk pillowcase gives you the choice of how you want your bed to look and feel. The brand's newest design is finished with a piped edge for a more structured look, but it's also available in a number of different colorways that match the brand's bedding.

Our own interiors editor, Emma Breislin, was the one who brought this stylish pillowcase to my attention. "Full disclosure, I used to work at CULTIVER, but that means I know just how quickly this piece sells out," she says. "It's benefits are two fold: the silk side is 100% Mulberry silk, so it's the best quality for your skin and hair, while the linen helps the pillowcase grip while you sleep, so it's not slipping around (which silk pillowcases are notorious for)."

Ready to invest in how to sleep better? Here are a few more ways to upgrade your pillowcase game.

CULTIVER, Set of 2 Linen Pillowcases - Blush
Set of 2 Linen Pillowcases in Blush

The Silk Linen Flip pillowcase is designed to be a perfect color match to the brand's linen sheet set. In fact, Lucy says, "We recommend styling the silk flip alongside CULTIVER linen bedding. The Silk Flip can be styled either silk side up for contrast, texture, and light, or linen side up to maintain a consistent, textured finish across the whole bed." The brand's linen cases are each crafted from 100% linen woven from European flax and pre-washed for a soft vintage feel, and are perfect to style alongside your silk one.

John Lewis, John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase
Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase

It might sound counterintuitive, but silk, as well as being supremely soft, is also extremely strong. What that means in a practical sense is that, with care, these pillowcases will last you just as long as those made from cotton or linen. This best-selling mulberry silk pillowcase comes in twelve different colors, so that you can pick the pigment that perfectly complements your space.

The White Company, Silk Hair & Skin Beauty Pillowcase
Silk Hair & Skin Beauty Pillowcase

Crafted in Portugal from pure silk, this pillowcase is another great choice for crafting a luxury bed. In my opinion, you can never go wrong with white bedding — something about it has a crisp, timeless feel that works across many different bedding color combinations. This pillowcase makes a thoughtful gift, too, either on its own or boxed with other products, such as the brand's matching silk eye masks.

Just starting out on your silk bedding journey? Don't get overwhelmed — we've got a comprehensive guide to the best bedding materials to get your started.

