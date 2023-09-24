9 of the coziest sofa pillows if your ultimate goal is making your couch comfy yet chic

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you opt for tufted detail, brushed linens and cottons, or boucle for more of a sophisticated (yet still comfy) finish, sofa pillows are the easiest way to make your couch look and feel more cozy. Now that we’re officially moving into fall (the ‘ber seasons are right around the corner, I’m just saying!), it’s the perfect time to invest in some cozy pillows.

So I searched through the best home decor stores to find the coziest pillow styles to add to your sofa. We’re huge fans of pillows here at Livingetc - we’ve rounded up the best patterned pillows, boucle pillows, statement pillows and minimalist pillows, but this shippable pillow roundup is dedicated to the styles that will make your living room feel the most cozy.

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Neutral pillows

Sappa tufted wool and cotton pillow $185 at Nordstrom This cream pillow has tufted sections for added coziness and texture that bring a different dimension to the tonal piece. The chunky tufted detail makes it feel more modern than other fluffy styles. Cozy boucle pillow $58 at Anthropologie This chic boucle option comes in a choice of three shapes and sizes. My personal favourite is the ball style which feels really modern and will make a statement at the front of your pillow stack. Velvet clover pillow $78 at Lulu and Georgia This new-in style from Lulu & Georgia has such a unique shape. It somehow manages to make a statement while still feeling both luxe and cozy thanks to the velvet finish.

Patterned pillows

Embroidered pillow cover $31.99 at H&M I can’t tell what I adore more - the geometric print, bright colors, or intricate embroidered design of this pillow cover. It feels far more expensive than it actually is. Carmel linen pillow $78 at Lulu and Georgia And if you’re more a fan of traditional prints, you’ll love this floral print pillow. The sage green shade and brushed linen material keeps it feeling fresh and current. Tufted lulu pillow $98 at Anthropologie Tufting is probably the coziest detail you can add to a cushion, and this one features it in abundance. I’m a huge fan of the Scandi style pattern.

Colorful pillows

Knot pillow $116 at DWR Knot pillows feel so modern and playful! I adore this knitted one that comes in a variety of statement shades. Add it to the front of your pillow stack to really round off the arrangement. Linen-blend pillow cover $26.99 at H&M From its scallop-edged detailing to the contrast border, if you’re looking for a fun and playful style to add to your pillow stack, you’ve found it in this model. Cotton velvet pillow $156 at DWR Finally, keep it classic (yet still eye catching) with this bright color-pop velvet pillow. It's currently 20% off, so you'll be getting this high-quality piece for less!

How should pillows be arranged on a sofa?

For optimum coziness, I’m a firm believer that more is more when it comes to sofa pillows. Basically, it’s all about layering - but there is a knack if you want to make your couch look well-considered and not overstuffed.

Start by forming a base of two or three larger pillows at the back then scattering smaller styles in front, slightly overlapping one another. When in doubt, stick to the rule of three (or any odd number really) per side.

It goes without saying that the smallest pillow styles should be reserved for the front. You can also place any round or otherwise shapely designs (like the knot and ball pillows above) at the front of your stack to make a statement and balance out the shape.