12 of the best coastal decor pieces to make your home feel like you’re on vacation all summer
It’s the perfect time of year to introduce this bright, airy and relaxed style of decor to your home, so we’ve picked the accessories that best emulate it
Wherever you are right now, you’d probably rather be on vacation. And while it’s not usually feasible to book a getaway for the entire summer, you can introduce a relaxed beachy vibe to your home, which is basically the next best thing.
Coastal decor is the epitome of summer styling for your home. The style is defined by sea-themed decor pieces – from sun-bleached driftwood and rope detailing to nautical stripes, ocean prints and seashell silhouettes. There’s a multitude of ways you can introduce the relaxed-yet-elevated decor trend to your home, whatever your personal style.
As a frequent peruser of the best home decor stores, I’ve seen coastal home accessories monopolizing the new-in sections all summer, so I’ve picked out the very best accessories to give you a little inspo if you want to incorporate the easy breezy trend into your home.
12 coastal decor picks we love
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
This large decorative bowl is reminiscent of the internal pattern of an oversized seashell. The delicate swirling rim will make a beautifully statement on any tabletop.
This clamshell decorative bowl is the epitome of coastal chic. Use it to display your small trinkets or simply style alone on an intentionally-bare table.
This chain decor piece is a subtle nod to the coastal trend. It's made from marble, so will add a luxe accent to your coffee table setup.
I couldn't compile a coastal decor roundup without including these stunning sea life printed plates! The intricate detail has my heart, and they layer beautifully with the other pieces in the collection.
I can't get over the intricate detail on these matching tea cups and saucers. The handles look like tentacles!
I don't think I've ever seen such a soothing table lamp. The pale blue marbled design on the base is reminiscent of a swirling pool of water.
This elegant vase has the scallop shell detailing I've been seeing everywhere recently. It looks just as stunning on its own as it does filled with your favorite blooms.
Bleached driftwood is a key feature of coastal decor. This rustic decorative tray is made using reclaimed wood – each tray is hand-crafted from a unique piece of vintage or found wood, so no two pieces are the same.
Who said coastal decor has to be devoid of color? This soft coral seashell-style platter has a enchanting rippled shape – it will add texture and color to your dinner table.
These placemats from J.Crew come in the most elegant seersucker stripe print. They're the perfect summery piece to add to your table if you prefer more subtle prints and colors.
And for a different style of nautical stripe, I adore this duvet cover set. The thick navy and and white stripes are a timeless print that you'll never tire of. You'll get a duvet cover and two pillowcases in a set!
What are the key features of coastal interior design?
There are a number of key features that define the coastal decor trend. Ocean-inspired decor such as seashell and coral designs are probably the most popular. Straight-up replicas of natural coral reefs and oversized seashells make striking centerpieces, while their natural forms can also be alluded to in a more subtle way – e.g. with mother of pearl or scalloped detailing on a serving bowl, or coral-like texture on a stoneware vase.
Bleached wood and rope materials are also popular ways to incorporate the style into your everyday decor, making accessories like lamps, bowls, and plant pots feel more coastal. Chain accents like the marble decor piece above also add a subtle coastal touch.
In terms of prints and colors, nautical stripes and anything relating to sea life in natural beachy shades like deep blue, sandy beige, and seafoam white are an easy way to incorporate the coastal style.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
When's the best time to plant trees? Why you might want to hold off right now, according to landscaping experts
Once rooted, the growth of a tree is mostly down to mother nature. The trick is planting them at the right time
By Lilith Hudson • Published
-
I think this architecture micro-trend is the best way to connect your kitchen to your backyard – especially for small spaces
Get the benefits of indoor-outdoor living, without creating dead-spaces in your kitchen's layout
By Luke Arthur Wells • Published