12 of the best coastal decor pieces to make your home feel like you’re on vacation all summer

Wherever you are right now, you’d probably rather be on vacation. And while it’s not usually feasible to book a getaway for the entire summer, you can introduce a relaxed beachy vibe to your home, which is basically the next best thing.

Coastal decor is the epitome of summer styling for your home. The style is defined by sea-themed decor pieces – from sun-bleached driftwood and rope detailing to nautical stripes, ocean prints and seashell silhouettes. There’s a multitude of ways you can introduce the relaxed-yet-elevated decor trend to your home, whatever your personal style.

As a frequent peruser of the best home decor stores, I’ve seen coastal home accessories monopolizing the new-in sections all summer, so I’ve picked out the very best accessories to give you a little inspo if you want to incorporate the easy breezy trend into your home.

12 coastal decor picks we love

