12 Cane Accent Chairs That Won't Ever Go Out of Style — Including a Highly-Rated Design for Under $140

Cane accent chairs conjure up visuals of Miami’s golden era and quaint cottages on the California coast. I’ll go out on a limb and say that few pieces of furniture are as classic or charming. Their woven rattan material has been around for quite some time — since the 17th century, in fact — but cane accent chairs surged back to popularity in the 1970s and 80s. You might feel nostalgic for the seats yourself (I know I do, and I wasn’t even alive then!).

It’s tricky to dream up seating that won’t lose its appeal — the super funky, trendy piece you initially adored on Instagram? Yeah, maybe not so cute in a couple of years. But cane accent chairs are, in a word, timeless — which is why I’m thrilled they’re having another moment.

‘Celebrated for their timeless appeal, cane chairs have seen a resurgence in popularity,’ says Jodi Peterman, CEO and founder of Elizabeth Erin Designs. People are realizing, or perhaps remembering, that ‘these chairs are incredibly versatile.’ According to Jodi, they’re the perfect accent pieces: their natural color lends a warm and welcoming, yet airy feel to any space, while ‘their woven texture provides the proper visual interest.’

Think of cane accent chairs as the furniture equivalent of a beautifully woven investment handbag — you’ll use them all the time and never regret it. But that doesn’t mean they cost an arm and a leg — I’ve made sure of that. After hours of searching through hundreds of product listings, I present the easiest, breeziest chairs you’ll ever find — 12 seats that feel like summer.

Our favorite Cane Accent Chairs right now

How Should I Style Cane Accent Chairs?

Cane accent chairs might be classically charming, but even the most stunning seats can look even better with some thoughtful styling. ‘Styling a cane chair opens up a world of possibilities,’ muses Jodi Peterman of Elizabeth Erin Designs.

Consider incorporating a few cushions or decorative pillows to add comfort and a personal touch. Whether it's pillows, surrounding furniture, or even the rug underneath, opt for earthy tones to highlight the chair’s organic charm. Or, for a more playful look, ‘bright, bold colors can create a playful contrast,’ Jodi explains.

Close your eyes and imagine a cane chair with a plush, deep green cushion in a cozy reading nook, or a pair of cane dining chairs adorned with vibrant, patterned pillows for a pop of color. Bright, welcoming, and breezy — that's Jodi’s vision of the perfect cane seat situation.

How Should I Care for Cane Accent Chairs?

Given how long cane has been around, it’s no surprise that the material holds up well over time. Still, a little upkeep goes a long way.

‘Regular dusting and gentle cleaning with a mild soap solution will ensure their longevity and preserve their natural luster,’ explains Jodi Peterman of Elizabeth Erin Designs. ‘This minimal upkeep is a small price for their lasting beauty and durability.’

If you want to go the extra mile, Jodi suggests, ‘applying a light coat of furniture wax can help maintain the cane’s flexibility and prevent it from drying out over time.’