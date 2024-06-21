12 Cane Accent Chairs That Won't Ever Go Out of Style — Including a Highly-Rated Design for Under $140
Cane accent chairs are back and once again proving that coastal cool is forever. Prepare to sink into an endless summer
Cane accent chairs conjure up visuals of Miami’s golden era and quaint cottages on the California coast. I’ll go out on a limb and say that few pieces of furniture are as classic or charming. Their woven rattan material has been around for quite some time — since the 17th century, in fact — but cane accent chairs surged back to popularity in the 1970s and 80s. You might feel nostalgic for the seats yourself (I know I do, and I wasn’t even alive then!).
It’s tricky to dream up seating that won’t lose its appeal — the super funky, trendy piece you initially adored on Instagram? Yeah, maybe not so cute in a couple of years. But cane accent chairs are, in a word, timeless — which is why I’m thrilled they’re having another moment.
‘Celebrated for their timeless appeal, cane chairs have seen a resurgence in popularity,’ says Jodi Peterman, CEO and founder of Elizabeth Erin Designs. People are realizing, or perhaps remembering, that ‘these chairs are incredibly versatile.’ According to Jodi, they’re the perfect accent pieces: their natural color lends a warm and welcoming, yet airy feel to any space, while ‘their woven texture provides the proper visual interest.’
Think of cane accent chairs as the furniture equivalent of a beautifully woven investment handbag — you’ll use them all the time and never regret it. But that doesn’t mean they cost an arm and a leg — I’ve made sure of that. After hours of searching through hundreds of product listings, I present the easiest, breeziest chairs you’ll ever find — 12 seats that feel like summer.
Our favorite Cane Accent Chairs right now
Price: $216.99
Was: $263.99
Dimensions: 31.89'' H x 22.05'' W x 19.69'' D
I could not believe my eyes. Seriously, I thought this price was a typo — the low back, architectural A-shaped legs, the warmth of the wood — this chair looks like a million bucks! Complete with an eye-catching high gloss shine, it's a perfect example of mid-century design done right. Given its petite size, it works nicely as a dining chair, on a balcony, or in a living room. Place it in any spare corner for an instantly elevated, retro feel.
Price: $139.99
Was: $259.99
Dimensions: 23.4'' H X 24'' W X 29.3'' D
The reviews on most accent chairs under $200 can be iffy at best. Naturally, I was thrilled to see this steal of a seat receive high marks — 4.6/5 stars, which is rare for a living room accent chair at this price. I was immediately struck by just how low and wide this angled chair design is. It looks so design-forward, so chic, dare I say showroom caliber. While it doesn’t necessarily beckon you to nap time, it is ergonomically crafted, ever-so-slightly curved to perfection for a perfect fit.
Price: $319
Was: $430.65
Dimensions: 31.7" H x 29.5" W x 24.8" D
Colors and cane?! It’s a seemingly simple idea that you don’t see too often. Quite honestly, I don’t understand why — they’re a match made in heaven! Exhibit A: this blush pink accent chair, which screams Florida circa 1970. All that’s missing is a large leafy plant, tortoiseshell accents, and something mirrored. But the beauty of this chair (which boasts an impressive 4.9/5 star rating) is that each colorway creates a distinct atmosphere. The blue, for example, feels more East Hampton than Palm Beach — if you know what I mean. The vibe is right, and so is the price.
Price: $1,091
Dimensions: 34" D x 19" w x 28.5" H
Candidly, I saw this chair listed at another online retailer for a pretty significant markup. Completely impressed by the unexpected but highly luxe combination of a tuxedo shape with cane, I was this close to adding it right then and there. Luckily, I found a cheaper option, then another, then another. All of which led me here, to Walmart, where I am absolutely certain you will find the lowest price on this beauty. Still a splurge, but wow wow wow is this a classy silhouette. I’d recommend not pairing it with pillows or anything that might detract — perhaps a standing floor lamp and a rug at most.
Price: $1,250.95
Was: $1,389.95
Dimensions: 40" L x 28" W x 31.5" H
With a name like Versailles, this woven rattan accent chair has some big shoes to fill, but I think it’s accomplished its goal. The grandest silhouette on this list, in my opinion, this seat screams luxury. From the sleek solid wood frame to the intricate weaving, this is sure to be the best seat in the house. Plus, some of the styling work is already done (those two little pillows are included). Pair with earth tones like moss green to lean into its sophisticated but airy feel.
Price: $946.99
Was: $1,579
Dimensions: 31.5" H x 30" D x 25" W
A caned back looks absolutely divine against this deliciously rich nutmeg leather. You can tell just by looking at this seat how sturdy and high-quality it is — no synthetics here. This mid-century design is crafted from all-American hardwood. Plus, it’s contract-grade, an important detail that more than justifies its admittedly high price tag — a long way of saying that this special seat is more than worth the investment.
Price: $202.04
Dimensions: 30.5" H x 23" W x 28.25" D
Look at the thickness of that seat cushion! This chair’s appeal lies in its proportions — mostly classic, but with a tiny twist. At this price point, I'd recommend snagging two for a mid-century seating idea, perhaps with a rug underneath to define the space. Some assembly is required, but with this high-end look, rolling up your sleeves is totally worth it.
Price: $700
Was: $1,048.50
Dimensions: 38" H x 28.5" W x 30" D
My jaw is on the floor. Gobsmacked. Awestruck. I'm running out of words — how uniquely beautiful is this chair? With its three-pronged curved silhouette and double-decker aqua blue cushion, there’s simply nothing else like it. It has definitive retro vibes but also feels like a nod to contemporary design sensibilities. Imagine it paired with pops of pastel pink — 80s cotton candy bliss. I'd expect something like this to be much pricier, and as I’m looking at the listing, it's in low stock. Scoop it up now before someone else does (that person might be me).
Price: $444.99
Was: $999.80
Dimensions: 35'' H X 26'' W X 31'' D
Who doesn’t love a swivel? After a long day or while chatting on the phone, taking a spin is a little treat for your inner child. Great in theory, but even better with cane — a combination that’s hard to come by. I love its elegant curves, graceful enough to hold its place as a focal point in any living room. The only thing more impressive is its rating — a perfect 5 stars. Yep, this one’s a unicorn.
Price: $799
Was: $999
Dimensions: 34" W x 28"
This bentwood shape is the breeziest take on a barrel chair I’ve ever seen—substantial yet summery. The simplicity is impressive — one elegant curve blending the armrest and legs, adding a touch of sophistication to any room. While its perfectly upright position might seem uninviting, happy reviewers swear the high-density cushion does wonders. Pair it with cream, pair it with florals — this chair is versatile as can be, ready to elevate any space (hopefully yours).
Price: $1,399
Dimensions: 29" W x 34.5" D x 33" H
Most pieces from West Elm will make your wallet cringe a little — but that pain disappears as soon as your items arrive. There simply is no better quality at this mid-to-high-end price point. Great news for cane, which is already timeless, meaning this chair will last you a lifetime. I’m partial to its olive green upholstery, which feels so zen. I envision it paired with similarly low-slung furniture and stoneware ceramics. If I were to coin this seat a TikTok micro aesthetic, it would be ‘rich plant mom.’
Price: $849.15
Was: $999
Rounding off this list is an elegant piece that blends mid-century modern design with inspiration from classical French antiques. Notice the two-tone caning (unique to this chair — none of the other seats in this edit have that detail) and those fashionably curved legs. Despite the Aimee’s stately look, you need not be too precious — its seat is upholstered in a performance fabric engineered with stain, odor, and moisture-resistant technology. So, bring on the kids, the pets, or anything else your life might throw at it — this chair will remain beautiful despite everyday life, more than justifying its price.
How Should I Style Cane Accent Chairs?
Cane accent chairs might be classically charming, but even the most stunning seats can look even better with some thoughtful styling. ‘Styling a cane chair opens up a world of possibilities,’ muses Jodi Peterman of Elizabeth Erin Designs.
Consider incorporating a few cushions or decorative pillows to add comfort and a personal touch. Whether it's pillows, surrounding furniture, or even the rug underneath, opt for earthy tones to highlight the chair’s organic charm. Or, for a more playful look, ‘bright, bold colors can create a playful contrast,’ Jodi explains.
Close your eyes and imagine a cane chair with a plush, deep green cushion in a cozy reading nook, or a pair of cane dining chairs adorned with vibrant, patterned pillows for a pop of color. Bright, welcoming, and breezy — that's Jodi’s vision of the perfect cane seat situation.
How Should I Care for Cane Accent Chairs?
Given how long cane has been around, it’s no surprise that the material holds up well over time. Still, a little upkeep goes a long way.
‘Regular dusting and gentle cleaning with a mild soap solution will ensure their longevity and preserve their natural luster,’ explains Jodi Peterman of Elizabeth Erin Designs. ‘This minimal upkeep is a small price for their lasting beauty and durability.’
If you want to go the extra mile, Jodi suggests, ‘applying a light coat of furniture wax can help maintain the cane’s flexibility and prevent it from drying out over time.’
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
