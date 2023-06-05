This Los Angeles–based editor is an expert in the "California cool" trend – here are her top 15 décor picks to get the look
Bring the beautiful outdoors inside with organic furniture essentials and decorative, earth-toned pieces.
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.
I'm a born and raised California girl, so I have an eye for the state's cool, calming, and laid-back aesthetic. The biggest appeal for living on the West Coast is simple: the beautiful landscape. So incorporating natural elements and bringing the outdoors inside is key to obtaining this chic interior style. Wooden accents, neutral tones, and linen pieces are just some of my design essentials. To add some color to the airy and light environment, I recommend décor in ocean hues and earth tones. The result is a tranquil aesthetic reminiscent of coastal living. Keep reading to shop my 15 favorite pieces that will help you channel the "California cool" look in your own home.
These stunning clay vases from Zara Home add a gorgeous texture to any space. Fill one with fresh flowers and place it on your coffee table, or pair two together on an entryway table for a striking look.
Linen-blend pillows are essential in any California-style home. I'm purchasing this one in several colors.
Ready to upgrade your dinnerware? These stunning ceramic dishes are hand-painted with a blue floral motif that feels very coastal-chic.
This chenille throw blanket is insanely soft and durable. The pretty floral-jacquard detailing adds a subtle alfresco element.
The unique yet practical design of this decorative bowl is what first caught my eye. It's the perfect centerpiece for your dining table or kitchen counter.
This natural wooden accent chair is a prime example of bringing outdoor elements inside. I envision this sleek and functional piece becoming my go-to spot for reading.
Linen curtains tap into the beachy, coastal aesthetic California homes are known for. The fringed edges on this set make the curtains feel light and airy.
Handcrafted home pieces bring a personalized touch to any home. These wooden floating shelves from Anthropologie are no exception.
The minimalist design of this textured side table is truly timeless. It would look perfect indoors or on your patio.
This double-tier pendant light fixture makes quite the statement in a bedroom or living room. The organic, woven material adds a coastal feel to an otherwise contemporary piece.
Urban Outfitters always has a fun selection of modern home pieces, including this porcelain apple vase. The sage colorway effortlessly mimics the West Coast's natural earth tones.
This brown and orange raffia backgammon set doubles as a beautiful décor piece. PS: It makes a great gift.
The neutral tones of this wool area rug lay the foundation for the California-cool home aesthetic. Not to mention, it's super plush.
This sophisticated coffee table is a true sculptural masterpiece. Its clean lines and contemporary design feel luxe. Just add coffee table books and one of the above vases to complete the look.
