How to Shop Like a Brutalist — And Bring an "Intentional Unapproachability" Into Your Home

Think of the Palace of Versailles. Now, picture its polar opposite. That's Brutalism — a design style that’s as raw, exposed, and unapologetically abrasive as its name suggests. It was birthed back in the 1950s, but right now, this bold aesthetic has never been more top of mind.

Best described as the interior design equivalent of a Tesla Cybertruck — sharp lines, cold edges, and a dystopian coolness — Brutalist design is divisive by nature. Are Brutalist interiors the future? Hard to say. But one thing is certain: The Brutalist (2024), Brady Cobert’s post-war period drama that debuted late last year, has catapulted the style back into the cultural spotlight.

The film’s use of Brutalist architecture — mirrored in wide camera angles and “rough cut” edits — is a perfect accoutrement to its abrasive, unflinching setting. Minimalist geometry, exposed beams, concrete chairs — none of it screams cozy, but it is certainly striking. Last year’s chrome metallic boom teased a turn toward intentional unapproachability, and brutalism feels like the final boss.

Below, discover six Brutalist-inspired home décor pieces that prove this aesthetic isn’t all doom and gloom. Love it or hate it, here’s a bit of Brutalism you'll happily live with.

STOFF Nagel Chrome Candle Holder View at Etsy Price: $81.53 An iconic candle holder: much like the plot line of The Brutalist (2024), this sculptural masterpiece was born post-war, thanks to the Nagel family’s ingenuity in 1960s Cologne. Relaunched in shiny chrome in 2016, its timeless design and fascinating backstory make it both a décor statement and a stellar conversation starter. Bixby 52" Bronze Cast Aluminum Console Table View at CB2 Price: $899 If Brutalist décor is your vibe (or if you’re just Brut-curious), run, don't walk to CB2. This console table by Amanda Ip of Slate Design is a total knockout in textured cast aluminum, topped by a dark bronze powder-coated finish. Despite its bold design, this table's commanding presence can easily be balanced with soft, upholstered accent chairs or a textured rug. Wooj Design The Brut Lamp View at Urban Outfitters Price: $145 Wooj Design, a Brooklyn-based industrial design company, fuses robotics with craft techniques, meaning that down to its manufacturing, this table lamp couldn't be more Brut. Inspired by the harsh geometry of Brutalist architecture and the work of Italian artist Carlo Scarpa, it features an intricate interplay of textures evocative of aluminum extrusions and other industrial materials. Gallatin Mugs, Set of 4 View at Arhaus Price: $48, Was: $72 While not angular, this stoneware mug set by Arhaus channels Brutalism in its raw simplicity. The reactive glaze mimics the look of raw materials, while the handmade, irregular forms crafted by Portuguese artisans lend an organic softness that makes it perfect for everyday use — proof that Brutalist influences can also be cozy. Brutalist Cowan Primitive Dining Chair France & Son Price: $500, Was: $748.50 This “Primitive” dining chair strikes a balance between Brutalist geometry and real-world warmth. Its lines remain unapologetically sharp, but the rich, toasty teak wood softens the look, making it a seamless fit for everyday homes. Use it as dining seating, a side chair, or even a sculptural solo stool. Sphere Vase View at Design Within Reach Price: $44, Was: $55 Squares, circles, ovals, and cylinders — oh my! A multitude of forms converge in deceivingly simplicity to create this vase, a minimalist masterpiece from Copenhagen 101. Its geometric harmony feels anything but chaotic, but do note that it’s not water-resistant. Stick to faux blooms or, better yet, no blooms at all. No frills — that’s the Brutalist way.

