How to Shop Like a Brutalist — And Bring an "Intentional Unapproachability" Into Your Home

Think of the Palace of Versailles. Now, picture its polar opposite. That's Brutalism — a design style that’s as raw, exposed, and unapologetically abrasive as its name suggests. It was birthed back in the 1950s, but right now, this bold aesthetic has never been more top of mind.

Best described as the interior design equivalent of a Tesla Cybertruck — sharp lines, cold edges, and a dystopian coolness — Brutalist design is divisive by nature. Are Brutalist interiors the future? Hard to say. But one thing is certain: The Brutalist (2024), Brady Cobert’s post-war period drama that debuted late last year, has catapulted the style back into the cultural spotlight.

The film’s use of Brutalist architecture — mirrored in wide camera angles and “rough cut” edits — is a perfect accoutrement to its abrasive, unflinching setting. Minimalist geometry, exposed beams, concrete chairs — none of it screams cozy, but it is certainly striking. Last year’s chrome metallic boom teased a turn toward intentional unapproachability, and brutalism feels like the final boss.

Below, discover six Brutalist-inspired home décor pieces that prove this aesthetic isn’t all doom and gloom. Love it or hate it, here’s a bit of Brutalism you'll happily live with.

Lochan Wrought Iron Tripod Taper Candle Holder
STOFF Nagel Chrome Candle Holder

Price: $81.53

An iconic candle holder: much like the plot line of The Brutalist (2024), this sculptural masterpiece was born post-war, thanks to the Nagel family’s ingenuity in 1960s Cologne. Relaunched in shiny chrome in 2016, its timeless design and fascinating backstory make it both a décor statement and a stellar conversation starter.

Bixby 52
Bixby 52" Bronze Cast Aluminum Console Table

Price: $899

If Brutalist décor is your vibe (or if you’re just Brut-curious), run, don't walk to CB2. This console table by Amanda Ip of Slate Design is a total knockout in textured cast aluminum, topped by a dark bronze powder-coated finish. Despite its bold design, this table's commanding presence can easily be balanced with soft, upholstered accent chairs or a textured rug.

Wooj Design the Brut Lamp
Wooj Design The Brut Lamp

Price: $145

Wooj Design, a Brooklyn-based industrial design company, fuses robotics with craft techniques, meaning that down to its manufacturing, this table lamp couldn't be more Brut. Inspired by the harsh geometry of Brutalist architecture and the work of Italian artist Carlo Scarpa, it features an intricate interplay of textures evocative of aluminum extrusions and other industrial materials.

Gallatin Mugs (set of 4)
Gallatin Mugs, Set of 4

Price: $48, Was: $72

While not angular, this stoneware mug set by Arhaus channels Brutalism in its raw simplicity. The reactive glaze mimics the look of raw materials, while the handmade, irregular forms crafted by Portuguese artisans lend an organic softness that makes it perfect for everyday use — proof that Brutalist influences can also be cozy.

Brutalist Cowan Primitive Dining Chair
Brutalist Cowan Primitive Dining Chair

Price: $500, Was: $748.50

This “Primitive” dining chair strikes a balance between Brutalist geometry and real-world warmth. Its lines remain unapologetically sharp, but the rich, toasty teak wood softens the look, making it a seamless fit for everyday homes. Use it as dining seating, a side chair, or even a sculptural solo stool.

Sphere Vase
Sphere Vase

Price: $44, Was: $55

Squares, circles, ovals, and cylinders — oh my! A multitude of forms converge in deceivingly simplicity to create this vase, a minimalist masterpiece from Copenhagen 101. Its geometric harmony feels anything but chaotic, but do note that it’s not water-resistant. Stick to faux blooms or, better yet, no blooms at all. No frills — that’s the Brutalist way.

Love what you see? Discover 16 more interior design trends setting the tone for 2025.

Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

