What Is Eco Brutalism? The Exciting Design Style That Clashes Concrete With Nature
This biophilic iteration of the classic design style reaches further into Brutalism's environmental roots
Brutalism is the architectural style on everyone's mind right now, especially with Adam Brody taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2024 film, The Brutalist. But would you really want to live amongst this raw and angular style? How would you soften it for everyday life? The answer: Eco Brutalism.
Traditional Brutalist interiors are known for their expressive forms and ode to materiality and raw textures. However, the exposed concrete floors, geometric shapes, and rugged surfaces can easily come across as cold and jarring. To balance this, Eco Brutalism introduces plant life and biophilic elements into Brutalist design, creating warmer and more interconnected spaces.
"Brutalist buildings already embrace organic principles — whether through the raw expression of structure or natural forms designed to shade and breathe," Mike Hively, architect and founder of Chicago-based En Masse Architecture & Design, tells Livingetc. "Introducing biophilic elements enhances this dialogue, letting nature further shape the experience of a space."
So, what exactly is Eco Brutalism, and how do we translate it to our interiors? We explore all that, below.
What is Eco Brutalism?
Brutalism is about embracing organic principles. "Le Corbusier, a Swiss-French architect whose work laid the foundation for Brutalism, saw architecture as more than just shelter — it was a machine for living in," Mike Hively explains. "While this phrase is often misinterpreted, his vision was rooted in function, structure, and the way design shapes everyday life."
That ethos continues in contemporary interpretations of Brutalism, where raw materials and simple forms are used not just for aesthetic impact, but to create environments that are honest, responsive, and deeply connected to their surroundings. Although Eco Brutalism did have its start in the original Brutalist movement, Benjamin Williams, founder of SDI Architecture in Boston, says, "It's really taking off in this new era like we haven't witnessed before, maybe ever to this degree, in architectural history."
Today, Eco Brutalism is resurrecting the infamous architectural style first developed in the 1950s and 60s. "With architects focusing once again on how our designs impact nature and the human condition, biophilia has re-emerged. Along with that is a conscious effort to design buildings that can withstand natural disasters. Brutalist concepts have made a comeback and the addition of biophilic concepts have made it new and refreshing," says Benjamin.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Mike is a member of the American Institute of Architects and is licensed to practice in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Utah. He is a LEED accredited professional and is NCARB certified. For Mike, En Masse represents the culmination of a lifelong passion for architecture. After founding Mike Shively Architecture in 2015, he began to refine the whole-team approach to architecture that would eventually result in En Masse.
How Does Eco-Brutalism Translate in Interiors?
Blending biophilic design alongside Brutalism softens spaces and introduces the interiors back to nature. Brutalist principles embrace components like like weather and patina to become part of the architecture — Eco Brutalism takes that one step further, bringing a softer aesthetic that almost leans towards a Japanese style interior. Imagine a house full of blooming plant life with a background of chic neutral materials and furniture embracing organic silhouettes.
Decorating with plants is the most obvious way to merge the two design styles. "When looking for vegetation on the exterior of the building we recommend native species and those that do not require a lot of watering," says Benjamin. "For house plants, select those that strive in low light."
But Eco Brutalism design is not just about adding plants to your surroundings, but "is also about softening the feel of spaces, reducing sharp angular lines, and adding curves and natural finishes," says Benjamin. A curved sofa, a natural jute rug, or abstract table lamp would all work perfectly in an Eco Brutalist home.
Benjamin Williams is the Founder and President of SDI Architecture, established in 2015 "to create a collaborative design environment that tailors solutions to each project's unique goals." Benjamin has over 25 years of experience in architecture and interior design. His expertise spans sustainable architecture and adaptive design which aspire to be both functional and forward-thinking.
Price: £42
This paper mache vase will add a little bit of texture and shape to your favorite plants.
Price: £95
The steel material highlights the brutalist aspect of this table lamp while the curved bowl shape makes the design feel less harsh. The perfect eco-brutalist combo.
If you don't find yourself living in a Eco Brutalist style building right now, that doesn't mean you can't still find ways to embrace the aesthetic. Whether it's shopping for Brutalist decor or finding the best low maintenance plants for indoor gardening, there are elements to embrace in any style of home.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
I'm an Architect Who Has Designed My Fair Share of Kitchen Extensions — These Are the 10 Lessons I Learned the Hard Way
There are a few things you need to look out for when extending your kitchen, according to this designer
By Victoria Brown Published
-
What to Put in Glass Kitchen Cabinets — And the Things to Never Keep in Them if You Want Your Storage Looking Its Best
Glass door fronts shed some light on what's inside your cabinets, for better or worse. Here's what experts say to display, and what to avoid
By Luke Arthur Wells Published