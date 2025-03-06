What Is Eco Brutalism? The Exciting Design Style That Clashes Concrete With Nature

Brutalism is the architectural style on everyone's mind right now, especially with Adam Brody taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2024 film, The Brutalist. But would you really want to live amongst this raw and angular style? How would you soften it for everyday life? The answer: Eco Brutalism.

Traditional Brutalist interiors are known for their expressive forms and ode to materiality and raw textures. However, the exposed concrete floors, geometric shapes, and rugged surfaces can easily come across as cold and jarring. To balance this, Eco Brutalism introduces plant life and biophilic elements into Brutalist design, creating warmer and more interconnected spaces.

"Brutalist buildings already embrace organic principles — whether through the raw expression of structure or natural forms designed to shade and breathe," Mike Hively, architect and founder of Chicago-based En Masse Architecture & Design, tells Livingetc. "Introducing biophilic elements enhances this dialogue, letting nature further shape the experience of a space."

So, what exactly is Eco Brutalism, and how do we translate it to our interiors? We explore all that, below.

What is Eco Brutalism?

This open-concept kitchen and dining space deftly blends biophilic design and a palette of Brutalist-style natural materials. (Image credit: Tom Ross. Design: Nielsen Jenkins)

Brutalism is about embracing organic principles. "Le Corbusier, a Swiss-French architect whose work laid the foundation for Brutalism, saw architecture as more than just shelter — it was a machine for living in," Mike Hively explains. "While this phrase is often misinterpreted, his vision was rooted in function, structure, and the way design shapes everyday life."

That ethos continues in contemporary interpretations of Brutalism, where raw materials and simple forms are used not just for aesthetic impact, but to create environments that are honest, responsive, and deeply connected to their surroundings. Although Eco Brutalism did have its start in the original Brutalist movement, Benjamin Williams, founder of SDI Architecture in Boston, says, "It's really taking off in this new era like we haven't witnessed before, maybe ever to this degree, in architectural history."

Today, Eco Brutalism is resurrecting the infamous architectural style first developed in the 1950s and 60s. "With architects focusing once again on how our designs impact nature and the human condition, biophilia has re-emerged. Along with that is a conscious effort to design buildings that can withstand natural disasters. Brutalist concepts have made a comeback and the addition of biophilic concepts have made it new and refreshing," says Benjamin.

Mike Shively Social Links Navigation Architect Mike is a member of the American Institute of Architects and is licensed to practice in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Utah. He is a LEED accredited professional and is NCARB certified. For Mike, En Masse represents the culmination of a lifelong passion for architecture. After founding Mike Shively Architecture in 2015, he began to refine the whole-team approach to architecture that would eventually result in En Masse.

How Does Eco-Brutalism Translate in Interiors?

The bedroom wall seemingly blends into the outdoor space, while the timber headboard mimics the plants outside, giving an Eco Brutalist effect. (Image credit: Tom Ross. Design: Nielsen Jenkins)

Blending biophilic design alongside Brutalism softens spaces and introduces the interiors back to nature. Brutalist principles embrace components like like weather and patina to become part of the architecture — Eco Brutalism takes that one step further, bringing a softer aesthetic that almost leans towards a Japanese style interior. Imagine a house full of blooming plant life with a background of chic neutral materials and furniture embracing organic silhouettes.

Decorating with plants is the most obvious way to merge the two design styles. "When looking for vegetation on the exterior of the building we recommend native species and those that do not require a lot of watering," says Benjamin. "For house plants, select those that strive in low light."

But Eco Brutalism design is not just about adding plants to your surroundings, but "is also about softening the feel of spaces, reducing sharp angular lines, and adding curves and natural finishes," says Benjamin. A curved sofa, a natural jute rug, or abstract table lamp would all work perfectly in an Eco Brutalist home.

Benjamin Williams Social Links Navigation Architect and Founder Benjamin Williams is the Founder and President of SDI Architecture, established in 2015 "to create a collaborative design environment that tailors solutions to each project's unique goals." Benjamin has over 25 years of experience in architecture and interior design. His expertise spans sustainable architecture and adaptive design which aspire to be both functional and forward-thinking.

Arcadia Paper Mache Vase View at Abigail Ahern Price: £42 This paper mache vase will add a little bit of texture and shape to your favorite plants. Made Axel Table Lamp, Steel View at John Lewis Price: £95 The steel material highlights the brutalist aspect of this table lamp while the curved bowl shape makes the design feel less harsh. The perfect eco-brutalist combo. Gio Plaster Plant Stand View at West Elm Price: £129 You are going to need a chic eco-brutalist plant stand to style all of your new plant friends on.

If you don't find yourself living in a Eco Brutalist style building right now, that doesn't mean you can't still find ways to embrace the aesthetic. Whether it's shopping for Brutalist decor or finding the best low maintenance plants for indoor gardening, there are elements to embrace in any style of home.