12 style editor-approved buys from Brooklinen you can pick up right now, including finds from its 35% off sale
Our style editor has combed through Brooklinen's entire catalog and hand-selected the best duvet covers, comforters and more
New bedding can feel quite overwhelming (almost cripplingly so) to find. There are millions and millions of options and patterns and brands out there — how do you determine which option is worth your time, money, and, most importantly, sleep?
That's why I love Brooklinen. Because it carries only a limited selection of each product, not a seemingly infinite amount of SKUs, it takes the decision paralysis out of shopping for new comforters, sheets, etc. There aren't 50 pages worth of options; just a few quality lines available in a handful of colorways. Plus, you know what you're buying is well-reviewed and built to last.
Still, if online window shopping isn't much of your thing (or maybe you'd just love someone to point you in the right direction), I've clicked through every single item on Brooklinen's website to highlight what I believe to be the best of the best right now. If you're in the market for a new set of sheets, this one's for you; all you've gotta do is press "add to cart." And if you're hoping to shop the sale section only, our round-up of Brooklinen's Black Friday markdowns is live now.
Best bedding from Brooklinen
ON SALE
Price: $254.15 (full/queen)
I can't explain the science behind it, but heather grey makes everything feel cozier. This luxury option will get you snug as a bug without feeling stuffy.
ON SALE
Price: $152.15 (full/queen)
This duvet is ideal for "softness lovers and snuggle fans," Brooklinen says. It's smooth, sleek, and available in multiple patterns and colors, though I love this "willow" color.
Price: $379 (full/queen)
This down comforter comes in three different weights (lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm) and is one of the brand's best-sellers.
ON SALE
Price: $160.65 (full)
The luxe sateen sheet line is also a best-seller. Get in on the hype with a bundle featuring 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases. I'm also particularly partial to this windowpane colorway; it's plain with a bit of pizzazz.
Price: $65 (standard)
This eco-conscious pillow option is also allergy-friendly. So if you're an animal lover with a penchant for sneezing, this one's for you.
Best rugs from Brooklinen
Price: $575 (5'7 x 8')
The subtle geometric design here would complement most spaces. It's both a practical and stylish rug — the best kind!
Price: $735 (5'7 x 8')
Slightly more of a design on this one, but I'm still a fan. It's mostly neutral in tone but the blue accents are a good way to add a bit of color to your space if needed.
Best Brooklinen decor
Price: $107 (12x15)
Bet you didn't know Brooklinen carried such products, did you? This framed art print was created by Kate Arends of Wit & Delight.
Price: $35
Brooklinen has 8 different candle scents, all for the same price, but this Happy Hour fragrance piqued my interest the most. It's supposedly fresh, floral, and woody, with notes of mandarin, lavender, and oak.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
