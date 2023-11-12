12 style editor-approved buys from Brooklinen you can pick up right now, including finds from its 35% off sale

New bedding can feel quite overwhelming (almost cripplingly so) to find. There are millions and millions of options and patterns and brands out there — how do you determine which option is worth your time, money, and, most importantly, sleep?

That's why I love Brooklinen. Because it carries only a limited selection of each product, not a seemingly infinite amount of SKUs, it takes the decision paralysis out of shopping for new comforters, sheets, etc. There aren't 50 pages worth of options; just a few quality lines available in a handful of colorways. Plus, you know what you're buying is well-reviewed and built to last.

Still, if online window shopping isn't much of your thing (or maybe you'd just love someone to point you in the right direction), I've clicked through every single item on Brooklinen's website to highlight what I believe to be the best of the best right now. If you're in the market for a new set of sheets, this one's for you; all you've gotta do is press "add to cart." And if you're hoping to shop the sale section only, our round-up of Brooklinen's Black Friday markdowns is live now.

Best bedding from Brooklinen

Best rugs from Brooklinen

Black chia wool rug View at Brooklinen Price: $575 (5'7 x 8') The subtle geometric design here would complement most spaces. It's both a practical and stylish rug — the best kind! Sun rays wool rug View at Brooklinen Price: $735 (5'7 x 8') Slightly more of a design on this one, but I'm still a fan. It's mostly neutral in tone but the blue accents are a good way to add a bit of color to your space if needed. Wooly sheep rug View at Brooklinen Price: $169 (2'5 x 3'7) This fuzzy pelt-like rug is machine washable (as are the other two), so you don't have to worry about rogue crumbs or dribbles of wine getting stuck forever between the threads.

Best Brooklinen decor