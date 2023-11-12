12 style editor-approved buys from Brooklinen you can pick up right now, including finds from its 35% off sale

Our style editor has combed through Brooklinen's entire catalog and hand-selected the best duvet covers, comforters and more

A collage of items from Brooklinen
(Image credit: Illustrated | Brooklinen)
Jump to category:
By Brigid Kennedy
published

New bedding can feel quite overwhelming (almost cripplingly so) to find. There are millions and millions of options and patterns and brands out there — how do you determine which option is worth your time, money, and, most importantly, sleep?

That's why I love Brooklinen. Because it carries only a limited selection of each product, not a seemingly infinite amount of SKUs, it takes the decision paralysis out of shopping for new comforters, sheets, etc. There aren't 50 pages worth of options; just a few quality lines available in a handful of colorways. Plus, you know what you're buying is well-reviewed and built to last.

Still, if online window shopping isn't much of your thing (or maybe you'd just love someone to point you in the right direction), I've clicked through every single item on Brooklinen's website to highlight what I believe to be the best of the best right now. If you're in the market for a new set of sheets, this one's for you; all you've gotta do is press "add to cart." And if you're hoping to shop the sale section only, our round-up of Brooklinen's Black Friday markdowns is live now.

Best bedding from Brooklinen

Sea foam duvet coverON SALE
Heathered cashmere duvet cover

Price: $254.15 (full/queen)

I can't explain the science behind it, but heather grey makes everything feel cozier. This luxury option will get you snug as a bug without feeling stuffy.

Sea foam Brooklinen duvet coverON SALE
Luxe sateen duvet cover

Price: $152.15 (full/queen)

This duvet is ideal for "softness lovers and snuggle fans," Brooklinen says. It's smooth, sleek, and available in multiple patterns and colors, though I love this "willow" color.

Down comforter
All-season down comforter

Price: $379 (full/queen)

This down comforter comes in three different weights (lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm) and is one of the brand's best-sellers. 

Brooklinen sheet setON SALE
The luxe core sheet set

Price: $160.65 (full)

The luxe sateen sheet line is also a best-seller. Get in on the hype with a bundle featuring 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases. I'm also particularly partial to this windowpane colorway; it's plain with a bit of pizzazz. 

Down alternative pillow from Brooklinen
Down alternative pillow

Price: $65 (standard)

This eco-conscious pillow option is also allergy-friendly. So if you're an animal lover with a penchant for sneezing, this one's for you.

Brooklinen satin pink pillowcase
Silk pillowcase

Price: $59 (standard)

My friend bought these silk pillowcases three years ago and still talks about how much she loves them. The pink somehow feels most luxurious to me, but there are other options to choose from if you'd rather something else.

Best rugs from Brooklinen

Brooklinen rug
Black chia wool rug

Price: $575 (5'7 x 8')

The subtle geometric design here would complement most spaces. It's both a practical and stylish rug — the best kind!

Brooklinen area rug
Sun rays wool rug

Price: $735 (5'7 x 8')

Slightly more of a design on this one, but I'm still a fan. It's mostly neutral in tone but the blue accents are a good way to add a bit of color to your space if needed.

Abstract shaped fuzz rug
Wooly sheep rug

Price: $169 (2'5 x 3'7)

This fuzzy pelt-like rug is machine washable (as are the other two), so you don't have to worry about rogue crumbs or dribbles of wine getting stuck forever between the threads.

Best Brooklinen decor

Brooklinen wall art
Faces in a crowd print

Price: $107 (12x15)

Bet you didn't know Brooklinen carried such products, did you? This framed art print was created by Kate Arends of Wit & Delight.

Brooklinen candle
Happy hour candle

Price: $35

Brooklinen has 8 different candle scents, all for the same price, but this Happy Hour fragrance piqued my interest the most. It's supposedly fresh, floral, and woody, with notes of mandarin, lavender, and oak.

Retro-looking alarm clock
Wideboy clock

Price: $59

Alarm clock content deserves a trigger warning, but maybe you'll give me a pass for this chic retro-inspired option? It's giving "Honey, I'm home!" energy.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest