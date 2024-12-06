The Cure for Winter Blues Has Arrived — Shop the Brooklinen x Dabito Bedding Collection

Multi-hyphenate maximalist maestro Dabito has brought his signature sunny style to a collaboration with cult-favorite bedding brand Brooklinen, and it’s exactly what we need to chase away the seasonal blues. Who could feel down wrapped in honey-hued, Turkish-woven sheets?

The Brooklinen collection features “Dabify-ed” Luxe Sateen sheets, Ribbed Chenille Quilts, and sophisticated ikat duvets in bold yellows, greens, and blues — pieces that encourage a playful approach to design. Inspired by his character-filled New Orleans home, the collection is both texturally and visually rich, resembling — and feeling — just like a warm hug. “Layer textures, experiment with patterns, and don’t be afraid to make a statement,” Dabito suggests in a recent press release.

Proof that staying home doesn’t equal boring, this collection is anything but. Shop the standout pieces below for a much-needed mood boost.

Dabito Dreamweave Waffle Lumbar Pillow Cover View at Brooklinen Price: $69 This waffle weave is dreamy indeed — a textured knit that feels just as cozy as it looks. The honey-yellow hue adds a perfect pop of warmth to your bedscape, pairing easily with earthy neutrals or bold, vibrant palettes. Dabito Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set View at Brooklinen From: $189 Missing the sun? Swap in this sunburst pattern on Brooklinen’s iconic Luxe Sateen Sheets. The perfect surprise peeking out from beneath a solid duvet, these Brooklinen sheets come in several colorways, but the Arctic Blue and Cream stands out for its striking contrast. Dabito Luxe Sateen Reversible Duvet Set View at Brooklinen From: $248 “To add a touch of timeless charm, I incorporated the Ikat pattern, one of the oldest forms of textile art, seamlessly bridging heritage and modernity,” shares the artist, author, and designer. And it shows: this bedding set — featuring one duvet cover and two shams — feels both fresh and familiar. Looks like a pattern, but functions like a neutral. Dabito Jacquard Ikat Duvet Cover View at Brooklinen From: $219 If you’re in the mood for something fancy, this jacquard take on Dabito’s ikat design delivers on luxury. Lustrous, soft, and especially stunning in Jasper, it’s a duvet made for people who appreciate luxury. Also available in graphite for a more understated elegance. Dabito Honeycomb Shams View at Brooklinen From: $89 It’s hard to tell from the photo, but click the listing, and you’ll see the intricate charm of this honeycomb weave. Geometric and detailed, it feels like something straight out of a storybook. Dabito Ribbed Chenille Quilt View at Brooklinen From: $299 Made with chenille yarn on the front and cotton on the back, this Ribbed Chenille Quilt is full of surprises. While it looks richly textured, it’s actually one of the softest blankets you’ll ever feel. The creamy Ecru color makes it a visual match for every room, which is great because once you try it, you’ll probably want to take it everywhere.

(Image credit: Brooklinen)