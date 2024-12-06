The Cure for Winter Blues Has Arrived — Shop the Brooklinen x Dabito Bedding Collection
Who needs therapy when you have honey-dipped maximalism? This collection proves that staying home is anything but boring
Multi-hyphenate maximalist maestro Dabito has brought his signature sunny style to a collaboration with cult-favorite bedding brand Brooklinen, and it’s exactly what we need to chase away the seasonal blues. Who could feel down wrapped in honey-hued, Turkish-woven sheets?
The Brooklinen collection features “Dabify-ed” Luxe Sateen sheets, Ribbed Chenille Quilts, and sophisticated ikat duvets in bold yellows, greens, and blues — pieces that encourage a playful approach to design. Inspired by his character-filled New Orleans home, the collection is both texturally and visually rich, resembling — and feeling — just like a warm hug. “Layer textures, experiment with patterns, and don’t be afraid to make a statement,” Dabito suggests in a recent press release.
Proof that staying home doesn’t equal boring, this collection is anything but. Shop the standout pieces below for a much-needed mood boost.
Price: $69
This waffle weave is dreamy indeed — a textured knit that feels just as cozy as it looks. The honey-yellow hue adds a perfect pop of warmth to your bedscape, pairing easily with earthy neutrals or bold, vibrant palettes.
From: $189
Missing the sun? Swap in this sunburst pattern on Brooklinen’s iconic Luxe Sateen Sheets. The perfect surprise peeking out from beneath a solid duvet, these Brooklinen sheets come in several colorways, but the Arctic Blue and Cream stands out for its striking contrast.
From: $248
“To add a touch of timeless charm, I incorporated the Ikat pattern, one of the oldest forms of textile art, seamlessly bridging heritage and modernity,” shares the artist, author, and designer. And it shows: this bedding set — featuring one duvet cover and two shams — feels both fresh and familiar. Looks like a pattern, but functions like a neutral.
From: $219
If you’re in the mood for something fancy, this jacquard take on Dabito’s ikat design delivers on luxury. Lustrous, soft, and especially stunning in Jasper, it’s a duvet made for people who appreciate luxury. Also available in graphite for a more understated elegance.
From: $89
It’s hard to tell from the photo, but click the listing, and you’ll see the intricate charm of this honeycomb weave. Geometric and detailed, it feels like something straight out of a storybook.
From: $299
Made with chenille yarn on the front and cotton on the back, this Ribbed Chenille Quilt is full of surprises. While it looks richly textured, it’s actually one of the softest blankets you’ll ever feel. The creamy Ecru color makes it a visual match for every room, which is great because once you try it, you’ll probably want to take it everywhere.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
