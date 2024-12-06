The Cure for Winter Blues Has Arrived — Shop the Brooklinen x Dabito Bedding Collection

Who needs therapy when you have honey-dipped maximalism? This collection proves that staying home is anything but boring

Brooklinen x Dabito
(Image credit: Brooklinen)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Multi-hyphenate maximalist maestro Dabito has brought his signature sunny style to a collaboration with cult-favorite bedding brand Brooklinen, and it’s exactly what we need to chase away the seasonal blues. Who could feel down wrapped in honey-hued, Turkish-woven sheets?

The Brooklinen collection features “Dabify-ed” Luxe Sateen sheets, Ribbed Chenille Quilts, and sophisticated ikat duvets in bold yellows, greens, and blues — pieces that encourage a playful approach to design. Inspired by his character-filled New Orleans home, the collection is both texturally and visually rich, resembling — and feeling — just like a warm hug. “Layer textures, experiment with patterns, and don’t be afraid to make a statement,” Dabito suggests in a recent press release.

Proof that staying home doesn’t equal boring, this collection is anything but. Shop the standout pieces below for a much-needed mood boost.

Dabito Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket
Dabito Dreamweave Waffle Lumbar Pillow Cover

Price: $69

This waffle weave is dreamy indeed — a textured knit that feels just as cozy as it looks. The honey-yellow hue adds a perfect pop of warmth to your bedscape, pairing easily with earthy neutrals or bold, vibrant palettes.

striped sheets
Dabito Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

From: $189

Missing the sun? Swap in this sunburst pattern on Brooklinen’s iconic Luxe Sateen Sheets. The perfect surprise peeking out from beneath a solid duvet, these Brooklinen sheets come in several colorways, but the Arctic Blue and Cream stands out for its striking contrast.

Dabito Luxe Sateen Reversible Duvet Set
Dabito Luxe Sateen Reversible Duvet Set

From: $248

“To add a touch of timeless charm, I incorporated the Ikat pattern, one of the oldest forms of textile art, seamlessly bridging heritage and modernity,” shares the artist, author, and designer. And it shows: this bedding set — featuring one duvet cover and two shams — feels both fresh and familiar. Looks like a pattern, but functions like a neutral.

Brooklinen jacquard ikat duvet
Dabito Jacquard Ikat Duvet Cover

From: $219

If you’re in the mood for something fancy, this jacquard take on Dabito’s ikat design delivers on luxury. Lustrous, soft, and especially stunning in Jasper, it’s a duvet made for people who appreciate luxury. Also available in graphite for a more understated elegance.

Dabito Honeycomb Shams
Dabito Honeycomb Shams

From: $89

It’s hard to tell from the photo, but click the listing, and you’ll see the intricate charm of this honeycomb weave. Geometric and detailed, it feels like something straight out of a storybook.

Brooklinen chenille quilt
Dabito Ribbed Chenille Quilt

From: $299

Made with chenille yarn on the front and cotton on the back, this Ribbed Chenille Quilt is full of surprises. While it looks richly textured, it’s actually one of the softest blankets you’ll ever feel. The creamy Ecru color makes it a visual match for every room, which is great because once you try it, you’ll probably want to take it everywhere.

Brooklinen x Dabito

(Image credit: Brooklinen)
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest