The Brooklinen Black Friday sale is coming, but this beautiful bedding is already discounted online

Here’s our top pick of Brooklinen’s beautiful and great quality items that are already on sale

bed made with blue bedsheets and cream quilt
(Image credit: Brooklinen)
Beautiful, good-quality home essentials, and at an affordable price too are not that easy to come across. So when the Brooklinen Black Friday sale is on the horizon you know we’ll be sharpening our pencils and making that shopping list of all the necessities but also a good amount of nice to-haves that the brand has to offer. 

The great news is that there are already some amazing items on sale on the website that you can stock up on now. If there’s a type of item you won’t ever regret buying it’s nice, comfortable bedding and there is plenty for you to choose from on the Brooklinen website. Here’s the shopping list I mentioned earlier - but hurry up, because they won’t be up for long! And if you want to give your whole home an overhaul, have a look at the Black Friday home deals too. 

Our Brooklinen Black Friday sale top picks that are already discounted 

cream wooven duvet set
Woven Texture Cotton Duvet Set

Price: $234 (plus bundle saving 15% off)

This set is beautifully lightweight, but will definitely keep you warm. The striped pattern will make it great for mixing and matching for a chic, styled bed.

blue cotton quilt
Organic Cotton Quilt

Price: $279 (15% off)

This quilt is made from 100% organic cotton and will look great in a layering scheme on your bed in winter to keep you warm. 

blue sham
Lightweight Shams

Price: from $59 (15% off, set of two)

The lightweight sham comes in three different patterns, and is made of 100% cotton. It's hand-stitched by skilled artisans and has discrete envelope closures.

latte colored throw
Pure Wool Throw Blanket

Price: $211.65 (15% off)

This pure virgin wool blanket is made from the finest, soft virgin lambswool, and is handmade in Germany by a 100-year-old family mill. The color is versatile enough to look good in any home.

striped and folded bath towels
Super-Plush Bath Towels

Price: $80.75 (15% off, set of two)

You can never have enough fluffy bath towels, and these feel as soft as they look. If you want to create that spa-like feel at home, you definitely need these. 

striped and folded linen sheets in grey and white
Washed Linen Core Sheet Set

Price: from $259 (15% off)

These linen sheets will make a great base for styling your bed with pattern and light, neutral colors. Look to mix different textures for an interesting effect. 

Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.  

