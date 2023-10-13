The Brooklinen Black Friday sale is coming, but this beautiful bedding is already discounted online
Here’s our top pick of Brooklinen’s beautiful and great quality items that are already on sale
Beautiful, good-quality home essentials, and at an affordable price too are not that easy to come across. So when the Brooklinen Black Friday sale is on the horizon you know we’ll be sharpening our pencils and making that shopping list of all the necessities but also a good amount of nice to-haves that the brand has to offer.
The great news is that there are already some amazing items on sale on the website that you can stock up on now. If there’s a type of item you won’t ever regret buying it’s nice, comfortable bedding and there is plenty for you to choose from on the Brooklinen website. Here’s the shopping list I mentioned earlier - but hurry up, because they won’t be up for long! And if you want to give your whole home an overhaul, have a look at the Black Friday home deals too.
Our Brooklinen Black Friday sale top picks that are already discounted
Price: $234 (plus bundle saving 15% off)
This set is beautifully lightweight, but will definitely keep you warm. The striped pattern will make it great for mixing and matching for a chic, styled bed.
Price: $279 (15% off)
This quilt is made from 100% organic cotton and will look great in a layering scheme on your bed in winter to keep you warm.
Price: from $59 (15% off, set of two)
The lightweight sham comes in three different patterns, and is made of 100% cotton. It's hand-stitched by skilled artisans and has discrete envelope closures.
Price: $211.65 (15% off)
This pure virgin wool blanket is made from the finest, soft virgin lambswool, and is handmade in Germany by a 100-year-old family mill. The color is versatile enough to look good in any home.
Price: $80.75 (15% off, set of two)
You can never have enough fluffy bath towels, and these feel as soft as they look. If you want to create that spa-like feel at home, you definitely need these.
