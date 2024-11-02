Your Pooch Can Now Sleep On a Bed Dreamed Up by Gwyneth Paltrow's Personal Interior Designer

For all of you with beloved furry friends, you read that right — your dog can now sleep on a bed dreamed up by interior designer to the stars, Brigette Romanek. We all love our pets, and they deserve their very own perch that looks and feels as well considered as the rest of your home. If you've been struggling to find a pet brand that you're proud to have on display, well, the wait is over.

The LAY LO x Brigette Romanek collection has seen the design-forward pet brand partnered with the interior designer to launch a gorgeous new range of pet products. There is no room for settling when it comes to giving your pets the attention they deserve. However, the components needed to "pet-proof" a home can be extensive and expensive. Because the best way to make your couch pet-friendly is by buying them one of their own, of course!

The LAY LO team says that Bridgette's eclectic yet approachable interior design style shines in this collection. "Soft dimensional fabrics come to life with subtle colors, transforming pet essentials into pieces that complement any room." Need I say more? (I do, and will.)

(Image credit: Kort Havens)

From couches to pet-friendly rugs and houseplants, it is easy to get caught up in what is right for your home and your pet. The collection is making that decision a little easier. It includes dog beds, dog bed covers, and blankets in cozy shades of cream, taupe, and beiges. So no matter what room your pet prefers to be pampered in, the calming color palette is sure to blend fashionably into your existing home decor.

"What I love about the brand is that they make dog beds that are so stylish, you do not have to put them away," shared Brigette. "They are like a cool piece of furniture in themselves." And nothing says 'I'm not a regular dog mom, I am a cool dog mom' like having a chic pet bed to prove it.

On the more technical side of things, LAY LO adds that "this collection is the first set of products to feature our LUXEKnit fabric, an innovative and 3D-knit material made from recycled plastics with added layers designed to enhance the bed's comfort and form."

You can shop for whole beds in this sustainable, cozy design, or just opt for a pet blanket to throw across nice seating and help dog-proof your living room. Have you organized a Christmas present for your pooch yet? Now could be the perfect time.

(Image credit: Kort Havens)

Other Design-Forward Dog Beds to Shop

Spoiling your fur babies with stylish pet buys is part of the fun of having the pets we love around. If your dog is anything like mine, plush toys and beds do not stick around the house for long — they think everything is a toy to be torn apart.

Splurging on a pet bed of high quality means you are investing in a bed that will be long-lasting and look — and feel — right at home. A bed or blanket from the LAY LO x Brigette Romanek collection is the perfect doggie holiday gift.