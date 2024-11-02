Your Pooch Can Now Sleep On a Bed Dreamed Up by Gwyneth Paltrow's Personal Interior Designer

Finally, a stylish pet bed you won't want to constantly hide away and out of sight

Brigette Romanek sitting on an orange couch in a grand entryway. There is a white dog and a black dog both lay on her designer dog beds
(Image credit: Kort Havens, BR x Lay Lo at Home)
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Features

For all of you with beloved furry friends, you read that right — your dog can now sleep on a bed dreamed up by interior designer to the stars, Brigette Romanek. We all love our pets, and they deserve their very own perch that looks and feels as well considered as the rest of your home. If you've been struggling to find a pet brand that you're proud to have on display, well, the wait is over.

The LAY LO x Brigette Romanek collection has seen the design-forward pet brand partnered with the interior designer to launch a gorgeous new range of pet products. There is no room for settling when it comes to giving your pets the attention they deserve. However, the components needed to "pet-proof" a home can be extensive and expensive. Because the best way to make your couch pet-friendly is by buying them one of their own, of course!

The LAY LO team says that Bridgette's eclectic yet approachable interior design style shines in this collection. "Soft dimensional fabrics come to life with subtle colors, transforming pet essentials into pieces that complement any room." Need I say more? (I do, and will.)

A white and brown dog laying on an orange couch that has a cream dog slip cover

(Image credit: Kort Havens)

From couches to pet-friendly rugs and houseplants, it is easy to get caught up in what is right for your home and your pet. The collection is making that decision a little easier. It includes dog beds, dog bed covers, and blankets in cozy shades of cream, taupe, and beiges. So no matter what room your pet prefers to be pampered in, the calming color palette is sure to blend fashionably into your existing home decor.

"What I love about the brand is that they make dog beds that are so stylish, you do not have to put them away," shared Brigette. "They are like a cool piece of furniture in themselves." And nothing says 'I'm not a regular dog mom, I am a cool dog mom' like having a chic pet bed to prove it.

On the more technical side of things, LAY LO adds that "this collection is the first set of products to feature our LUXEKnit fabric, an innovative and 3D-knit material made from recycled plastics with added layers designed to enhance the bed's comfort and form."

You can shop for whole beds in this sustainable, cozy design, or just opt for a pet blanket to throw across nice seating and help dog-proof your living room. Have you organized a Christmas present for your pooch yet? Now could be the perfect time.

Brigette Romanek | Cream Dog Bed

Cream Dog Bed Cover with Mattress

Price: $209

Size: Medium (27" x 36")

Brigette Romanek | Taupe Dog Bed or Bed Cover
Taupe Dog Bed Cover

Price: $109

Size: Medium (27" x 36")

Brigette Romanek | Luxury Pet Blanket - Cream
Luxury Pet Blanket

Price: $149

Color: Cream

brown dog on a beige dog ben in a modern beige living room

(Image credit: Kort Havens)

Other Design-Forward Dog Beds to Shop

Furhaven Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed - Jumbo, Cream
Luxe Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed

Price: $66.99

Size: Jumbo

Harry Barker Vintage Stripe Dog Lounger
Harry Barker Vintage Stripe Dog Lounger

Price: $120

Size: Medium

Pet Bed
Pet Bed

Price: $306.99

Color: Dark Blue/Black

Spoiling your fur babies with stylish pet buys is part of the fun of having the pets we love around. If your dog is anything like mine, plush toys and beds do not stick around the house for long — they think everything is a toy to be torn apart.

Splurging on a pet bed of high quality means you are investing in a bed that will be long-lasting and look — and feel — right at home. A bed or blanket from the LAY LO x Brigette Romanek collection is the perfect doggie holiday gift.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest