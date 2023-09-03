The best desks with drawers are a no-brainer – they're a great way to add extra storage to your home office
With summer ending it’s back to work for most of us, and chances are you’re probably doing quite a bit of working from home. Space is always an issue when we need to create a home office that is actually practical, and there is always a compromise on either looks or functionality. More often you will find yourself with no drawers to store items in, or not enough worktop space to rest your elbows on comfortably.
It makes sense then that the best desks have drawers, and when it comes to choosing one for your home office, there aren't many drawbacks. The styles are slightly chunkier, but incorporating drawers into your desk ensures you've got what you need close at hand.
Here's some of the best you can find right now.
Price: $898
This desk is narrow enough not to block any passageways, but long enough to fit your work items and allow for a comfortable position. Plus, the beautiful hand carved detail makes it a statement piece.
Price: $1,199
This desk might be narrow, but it still has drawers to give you enough storage space to clear the worktop at the end of the day. Alongside a wall in a hallway, it will look beautiful as a console too.
Price: $1,950
This is a beautiful desk with a vintage look that will add character and warmth to a space. It's narrow and long providing plenty of worktop surface, and a drawer for storage.
Price: $1,909
This is perfect for the minimalists out there. A streamlined shape with beautiful contrasting dark and light wood. All the functionality without any unnecessary details.
Price: $177.99
This budget-friendly desk will look elegant in a more classic style home. Accessorize it with a beautiful table lamp with a shade, or a vase of flowers.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
