The best desks with drawers are a no-brainer – they're a great way to add extra storage to your home office

With summer ending it’s back to work for most of us, and chances are you’re probably doing quite a bit of working from home. Space is always an issue when we need to create a home office that is actually practical, and there is always a compromise on either looks or functionality. More often you will find yourself with no drawers to store items in, or not enough worktop space to rest your elbows on comfortably.

It makes sense then that the best desks have drawers, and when it comes to choosing one for your home office, there aren't many drawbacks. The styles are slightly chunkier, but incorporating drawers into your desk ensures you've got what you need close at hand.

Here's some of the best you can find right now.

Thalia handcarved desk View at Anthropologie Price: $898 This desk is narrow enough not to block any passageways, but long enough to fit your work items and allow for a comfortable position. Plus, the beautiful hand carved detail makes it a statement piece.

Ian desk View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $1,199 This desk might be narrow, but it still has drawers to give you enough storage space to clear the worktop at the end of the day. Alongside a wall in a hallway, it will look beautiful as a console too.

Pieter desk View at McGee & Co. Price: $1,950 This is a beautiful desk with a vintage look that will add character and warmth to a space. It's narrow and long providing plenty of worktop surface, and a drawer for storage.

Blackbird desk View at 2modern Price: $1,909 This is perfect for the minimalists out there. A streamlined shape with beautiful contrasting dark and light wood. All the functionality without any unnecessary details.

Crider 45'' desk View at Wayfair Price: $177.99 This budget-friendly desk will look elegant in a more classic style home. Accessorize it with a beautiful table lamp with a shade, or a vase of flowers.