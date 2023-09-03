The best desks with drawers are a no-brainer – they're a great way to add extra storage to your home office

a desk with drawers
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
With summer ending it’s back to work for most of us, and chances are you’re probably doing quite a bit of working from home. Space is always an issue when we need to create a home office that is actually practical, and there is always a compromise on either looks or functionality. More often you will find yourself with no drawers to store items in, or not enough worktop space to rest your elbows on comfortably.

It makes sense then that the best desks have drawers, and when it comes to choosing one for your home office, there aren't many drawbacks. The styles are slightly chunkier, but incorporating drawers into your desk ensures you've got what you need close at hand. 

Here's some of the best you can find right now. 

narrow black and white desk
Thalia handcarved desk

Price: $898

This desk is narrow enough not to block any passageways, but long enough to fit your work items and allow for a comfortable position. Plus, the beautiful hand carved detail makes it a statement piece. 

light wood desk with black legs
Ian desk

Price: $1,199

This desk might be narrow, but it still has drawers to give you enough storage space to clear the worktop at the end of the day. Alongside a wall in a hallway, it will look beautiful as a console too. 

home office narrow wood desk
Pieter desk

Price: $1,950

This is a beautiful desk with a vintage look that will add character and warmth to a space. It's narrow and long providing plenty of worktop surface, and a drawer for storage. 

black minimalist desk with light wood drawer
Blackbird desk

Price: $1,909

This is perfect for the minimalists out there. A streamlined shape with beautiful contrasting dark and light wood. All the functionality without any unnecessary details. 

grey desk with gold legs
Crider 45'' desk

Price: $177.99

This budget-friendly desk will look elegant in a more classic style home. Accessorize it with a beautiful table lamp with a shade, or a vase of flowers. 

home office desk in black with grey chair and table lamp
Nevan writing desk

Price: $960

This beautiful desk is practical enough to work at, but add a mirror and it can double up as a vanity table. Add a comfortable chair that is not too office-style for a more versatile look.  

