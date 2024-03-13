These 12 Black Accent Chairs Go With Everything — And Our Style Editor Wants Them All

Black is universally recognized as a symbol of class and elegance. A touch can significantly elevate your home, but too much risks a somber, almost funerary appearance. The solution? An accent chair — akin to the little black dress of the home, a black accent chair is an effortlessly chic addition that pairs seamlessly with any decor style.

Regardless of your aesthetic inclination — be it maximalism or minimalism, classic or contemporary — black accent chairs ‘offer a great sense of refinement or sophistication to a space,’ explains interior stylist Amber Dunford. Whether fully upholstered in black or featuring subtle black details, these chairs command attention and seamlessly complement almost every color palette and furniture silhouette. Functioning as a versatile anchor for any room, black accent chairs are a foolproof choice that never fails to elevate.

If you’re not quite convinced to head over to the dark side, allow the following lineup of black accent chairs to persuade you. From striking sculptural pieces to irresistibly cozy designs, you're bound to discover your most sophisticated seating companion yet.

Our selection of the best velvet accent chairs is fit for royalty.

Best Black Accent Chairs

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

How should I style a black accent chair?

Black accent chairs are arguably the easiest furniture pieces to style, since their versatile hue pairs swimmingly with almost anything. But, if you're aiming to go the extra mile for an ultra-elevated space, Amber shares some expert tips.

‘When styling black chairs, I like to pair them with a color that doesn’t absorb as much light,’ explains the designer. Avoid ‘putting them next to navy or charcoal colors,’ as this can make the space feel heavy and dull. Instead, opt for ‘lighter colors or, even better, prints,’ she suggests. ‘A nice printed pillow or patterned rug can be a great way to break up the visual weight of black upholstery.’

By juxtaposing the depth of your black chair with patterns and lighter hues, you can markedly increase the dimension in your room. And if you're seeking more minimalist furniture options, don't miss our collection of the best boucle accent chairs.