These 12 Black Accent Chairs Go With Everything — And Our Style Editor Wants Them All

The little black dress of the home, black accent chairs are effortlessly chic and pair perfectly with everything. Shop this style editor's selection of seats that will never go out of style

Black is universally recognized as a symbol of class and elegance. A touch can significantly elevate your home, but too much risks a somber, almost funerary appearance. The solution? An accent chair — akin to the little black dress of the home, a black accent chair is an effortlessly chic addition that pairs seamlessly with any decor style.

Regardless of your aesthetic inclination — be it maximalism or minimalism, classic or contemporary — black accent chairs  ‘offer a great sense of refinement or sophistication to a space,’ explains interior stylist Amber Dunford. Whether fully upholstered in black or featuring subtle black details, these chairs command attention and seamlessly complement almost every color palette and furniture silhouette. Functioning as a versatile anchor for any room, black accent chairs are a foolproof choice that never fails to elevate.

If you’re not quite convinced to head over to the dark side, allow the following lineup of black accent chairs to persuade you. From striking sculptural pieces to irresistibly cozy designs, you're bound to discover your most sophisticated seating companion yet.

Best Black Accent Chairs

Black accent swivel chair
Murrow Velvet Swivel Barrel Chair

Price: $249.99

Was: $300

This elevated swivel seat boasts aisle stitching and a distinctive pedestal base. Adorned with soft velvet upholstery, it effortlessly blends casual comfort with cool sophistication.

Black accent chair
Wathen Janaan Vegan Leather Upholstered Swivel Armchair

Price: $129.99

Was: $147.99

At just $130, this piece is an absolute steal. Its sleek mid-century frame could not be more chic, and surprise — it has a hidden swivel feature. Reviewers rave about its comfort, even doubling it as a desk chair.

Black accent chair
Charo Tufted Velvet Club Chair

Price: $244.99

Was: $699

Clean lines define this elevated sitting room hangout. Its metal sled base adds a touch of modern glamour that simply too good to pass on.

Black accent chair
Klara Faux Leather Armchair

Price: $286.99

This stunning industrial armchair feels as good as it looks. With its ultra-wide design and plush foam filling, it's the perfect minimalist living room idea for lounging in style.

Black accent chair
Four Hands Elora Leather Club Chair

Price: $1,511

Was: $2,199

Inspired by retro lounges, this classic wing-back club chair is indulgently comfy. The heavy tufting paired with shiny Dakota Black leather enhances its already luxurious appeal — soon to become the best seat in the house.

Black accent chair
Boucle Oakley Occasional Chair

Price: $998

This chair's monochromatic black boucle makes a striking statement with its substantial silhouette. Combining geometric lines with curves, it's a unique addition to any space.

Modern black accent chair
Abruzzo Charcoal Leather Tufted Chair

Price: $1,499

Featuring gorgeous leather tufts, this accent chair stands out with its slightly lighter black leather upholstery, giving it a charmingly distressed look.

Modern black accent chair
Gwyneth Black Boucle Swivel Chair by Goop

Price: $999

Designed in collaboration with Goop, this cozy minimalist living room idea proves that modern design can be both stylish and comfortable. Its plush boucle-like fabric and vintage-inspired feel are the ultimate recipe for lounging in luxury.

Black accent chair
Tola Lounge Chair

Price: $719

With its curved silhouette and solid wood back, this chair makes a timeless statement in any room. Not to play favorites, but this living room idea stands apart from the bunch for its brilliant design and characterful appeal.

Black accent chair
Bouclé Frida Occasional Chair

Price: $1,298

This boucle occasional chair pairs an oversized silhouette with dainty brass legs, creating a unexpected, but highly effective contrast.

Black accent chair
Gault Wide Lounge Chair

Price: $289.99

Was: $306.99

Let’s take a moment to appreciate these fabulous ‘60s shapes — so unique! Not only does this chair double as art, but its design is ergonomic, making it incredibly comfortable. All at less than $300, it could not be more perfect. 

Black accent swivel chair
Aysha Velvet Swivel Barrel Chair

Price: $349.99

Was: $699

This glamorous barrel chair steals the spotlight with its gold-finished base. Despite its luxurious appearance, its swivel design ensures practicality for everyday use. Consider purchasing two for an elegant seating duo.

How should I style a black accent chair?

Black accent chairs are arguably the easiest furniture pieces to style, since their versatile hue pairs swimmingly with almost anything. But, if you're aiming to go the extra mile for an ultra-elevated space, Amber shares some expert tips.

‘When styling black chairs, I like to pair them with a color that doesn’t absorb as much light,’ explains the designer. Avoid ‘putting them next to navy or charcoal colors,’ as this can make the space feel heavy and dull. Instead, opt for ‘lighter colors or, even better, prints,’ she suggests. ‘A nice printed pillow or patterned rug can be a great way to break up the visual weight of black upholstery.’

By juxtaposing the depth of your black chair with patterns and lighter hues, you can markedly increase the dimension in your room. And if you're seeking more minimalist furniture options, don't miss our collection of the best boucle accent chairs.

