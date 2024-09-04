The Art of Sourcing — L.A.'s Olive Ateliers on Finding “Objects with Old Souls" to Bring Your Summer Vacation Back Home
Co-founders Kendall Knox and Laura Sotelo discuss the magic of sourcing, cultivating a curator’s eye, and the practice of curious living
As summer winds down, those dreamy sojourns we spent months anticipating are now slowly becoming part of our past. Milan, Mykonos — those beautiful destinations are fading into memory. Maybe you were savvy enough to bring back a little piece of your own, but unless you had the foresight (and fortitude) to ship it home between sips of sun-soaked midday wines, that fabulous vintage mid-century Italian chair was probably too big to cram into your suitcase.
Thankfully, Los Angeles-based furniture and home decor store Olive Ateliers importsts the essence of our summer travels straight to our living rooms, curating a treasure trove of global homeware gems. Or as brand founders Ben Knox, Kendall Knox, and Laura Sotelo put it, “objects with old souls”.
With a buzzworthy, streetwear-eque “drop” approach — blink and you’ll miss it — Olive Ateliers has cultivated a devoted, design-obsessed following of over 550k on Instagram. Among them are some notable names; celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Sofia Richie Grange, along with design heavyweights Jeremiah Brent and Jake Arnold, have all made Olive Ateliers their go-to playground for unique home treasures.
“We are always hunting for objects that carry a rich history, ‘objects with old souls,’” says Laura. “Our passion for these pieces allows us to source from remarkable countries, from France to Indonesia,” and each region has its own story to tell. She shares a recent find as an example: “Our French container just arrived, and in it, we were lucky to source a handful of beautiful baskets from a basket weaver who has dedicated his life to restoring and weaving baskets in northern France. It is these stories and craftsmen that draw us to the objects and inspire us to share them with our community.”
So, what exactly gives an object its “soul”? It could be its age — the majority of the atelier’s offerings are vintage or antique — but according to Laura, the “soul” of furniture or decor is born from both its history and craftsmanship. Who made it, and what has it seen? “The stories and experiences it holds, along with the skill and passion of the artisans who created it, infuse the piece with unique character and depth.” Even a small chip or imperfection can add to this charm. “Every bump and bruise adds value and wisdom, in our opinion.”
Inside the atelier, you’ll find natural, airy materials like linen and chanvre mingling with pieces that look like they’ve lived a thousand lives. The trio of curators behind Olive Ateliers are drawn to this kind of organically lived-in nostalgia, always in pursuit of a tranquil, inspiring environment that, as Kendall puts it, “heroicizes charismatic objects and furnishings.”
But choosing the “right” piece isn’t just about looks. “Developing a curator’s eye involves understanding what makes an item special and learning about its story,” says Laura. It’s a tactic she and her co-founders call 'curious living' — approaching objects, in many ways, as if they were people. Digging deeper fosters “a stronger connection to the pieces and evokes a sense of nostalgia,” she muses. And it’s something we can all practice as we shop.
Taking a page from the Olive Ateliers book, I did just that as I delved into their worldly collection. Every item has its charm, but these 12 pieces carry a hint of summer’s warmth.
Price: $55
I asked Laura which Olive Ateliers pieces she believes best capture that worldly summer vibe. Her top pick was this antique marble bowl from India. It’s easy to see why — each bowl has a slightly different veining, making it feel like a one-of-a-kind treasure picked up during some far-flung adventure. According to Laura, this classic catch-all is perfect for holding soap, jewelry, or whatever you fancy. It’s a simple piece that whispers wisdom.
Price: $195
This onyx piece that left my jaw on the floor — a softly shaped marvel, designed to resemble a vintage handbag. I didn’t know I needed it until now, but suddenly, I’m convinced that owning this would solve all of my problems. It’s the standout star of Olive Ateliers’ capsule collaboration with fashion retailer FWRD, and it’s destined to spark conversation, whether it’s perched on a bookshelf or adding flair to a quiet corner.
Price: $10
Full disclosure: I had no idea escargot pots existed, but now I want (correction: need) a set of six. These tiny vessels, each holding a single escargot, offer a delightfully French touch to any dining experience — if you choose to use them that way. But their charm extends beyond the dining table. Scattered throughout your home, they make for whimsical decorative accents, adding a touch of French flair to bathrooms, bedrooms, or anywhere else that could use a little something extra.
Price: $295
This organic onyx mortar candle houses Olive Ateliers’ signature scent. With notes of petitgrain, fresh-cut bark, and meadow fields, Laura insists that the fragrance lingers long after the candle has burned away. But the real beauty lies in the oversized onyx vessel that remains. Once the non-toxic wax is gone, you’re left with a striking piece that’s perfect for storing trinkets or standing alone as an elegant statement on a console table.
Price: $95
Next up, we have breadboards, collected from various villages around Turkey. These aren’t just kitchen tools; they’re storied artifacts, each one bearing the marks of years gone by. No two are exactly alike, which is all part of the charm. Hang one on the wall or prop it up on your kitchen counter, and suddenly, your space feels a little more lived-in and a whole lot more interesting.
Price: $595
These outdoor bar stools are not your average seats — they have an artistic, almost surreal quality to them, which makes sense given their origin. Handcrafted in Mexico, they’re reproductions inspired by the late, great American designer John Risley. These stools are perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your outdoor dining setup or bistro set. They don’t just invite you to sit — they invite you to stay awhile.
Price: $1,145
This limestone trough, originally a vessel for water, is ready for its second act. Laura suggests continuing its legacy by transforming this bold, Indonesian-made vintage piece into a fountain — “guaranteed to bring tranquility and charisma into your home,” she muses. And honestly, with its storied appeal, who could resist?
Price: $995
On the hunt for the perfect outdoor bench? Look no further than this cast iron reproduction, a piece that seems plucked straight from a leisurely afternoon in a French park. It’s the kind of bench Marie Antoinette might have graced during her softer, more pastoral chemise phase. Fanciful, ornate, and dripping with charm, this bench calls for a spot amid blooming flowers and lush greenery.
Price: $135
Laura aptly calls this stool "the perfect versatile piece to add rustic charm as a bedside table, couch-side accent, or even in your bathroom." I couldn’t agree more. There’s something familiar about it — its silhouette not so different from the many wooden stools you see today. But take a closer look, and its worn, well-loved character draws you in. Each stool has a story to tell, having once served as a “worker” seat in the gardens and farms of rural China. It’s a piece that carries a history you can feel.
Price: $395
This next piece began its life humbly, holding olive oil. Now, it’s ready for a renaissance. Give this sculptural vessel newfound importance by placing it front and center — whether near a doorway or brightening up a spare corner. “A quintessential Olive Ateliers piece that brings patina, warmth, and nostalgia to your home,” says Laura. And she’s right; it’s the kind of object that makes a space feel lived-in, in the best possible way.
Price: $45
If you don’t already own a riser, consider this your sign. These Indian-made vintage objects were originally used for rolling chapati dough, but they’ve been repurposed into rustic pedestals. According to Laura, it’s the “perfect starter piece for a collected home.” Use it to display anything from candles to perfumes, but Laura suggests bringing it back to its roots in the kitchen, elevating olive oils, salt, and pepper with a touch of rustic elegance.
Price: $35
Rounding off this list is a simplistic essential: a beautifully beveled vessel that once served up Indian culinary staples like curry and biryani. Now, it’s ready to hold anything your heart desires. They’d make a thoughtful gift for the chefs in your life, but if you ask me, it’s best styled solo — the delightfully patinated finish speaks volumes on its own. If you find yourself as smitten as I am, consider buying a few to display as a trio. Each will have its own subtle differences, adding a touch of worldly eclecticism that feels like a permanent vacation.
