The Art of Sourcing — L.A.'s Olive Ateliers on Finding “Objects with Old Souls" to Bring Your Summer Vacation Back Home

As summer winds down, those dreamy sojourns we spent months anticipating are now slowly becoming part of our past. Milan, Mykonos — those beautiful destinations are fading into memory. Maybe you were savvy enough to bring back a little piece of your own, but unless you had the foresight (and fortitude) to ship it home between sips of sun-soaked midday wines, that fabulous vintage mid-century Italian chair was probably too big to cram into your suitcase.

Thankfully, Los Angeles-based furniture and home decor store Olive Ateliers importsts the essence of our summer travels straight to our living rooms, curating a treasure trove of global homeware gems. Or as brand founders Ben Knox, Kendall Knox, and Laura Sotelo put it, “objects with old souls”.

With a buzzworthy, streetwear-eque “drop” approach — blink and you’ll miss it — Olive Ateliers has cultivated a devoted, design-obsessed following of over 550k on Instagram. Among them are some notable names; celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Sofia Richie Grange, along with design heavyweights Jeremiah Brent and Jake Arnold, have all made Olive Ateliers their go-to playground for unique home treasures.

(Image credit: Olive Ateliers)

“We are always hunting for objects that carry a rich history, ‘objects with old souls,’” says Laura. “Our passion for these pieces allows us to source from remarkable countries, from France to Indonesia,” and each region has its own story to tell. She shares a recent find as an example: “Our French container just arrived, and in it, we were lucky to source a handful of beautiful baskets from a basket weaver who has dedicated his life to restoring and weaving baskets in northern France. It is these stories and craftsmen that draw us to the objects and inspire us to share them with our community.”

So, what exactly gives an object its “soul”? It could be its age — the majority of the atelier’s offerings are vintage or antique — but according to Laura, the “soul” of furniture or decor is born from both its history and craftsmanship. Who made it, and what has it seen? “The stories and experiences it holds, along with the skill and passion of the artisans who created it, infuse the piece with unique character and depth.” Even a small chip or imperfection can add to this charm. “Every bump and bruise adds value and wisdom, in our opinion.”

(Image credit: Olive Ateliers)

Inside the atelier, you’ll find natural, airy materials like linen and chanvre mingling with pieces that look like they’ve lived a thousand lives. The trio of curators behind Olive Ateliers are drawn to this kind of organically lived-in nostalgia, always in pursuit of a tranquil, inspiring environment that, as Kendall puts it, “heroicizes charismatic objects and furnishings.”

But choosing the “right” piece isn’t just about looks. “Developing a curator’s eye involves understanding what makes an item special and learning about its story,” says Laura. It’s a tactic she and her co-founders call 'curious living' — approaching objects, in many ways, as if they were people. Digging deeper fosters “a stronger connection to the pieces and evokes a sense of nostalgia,” she muses. And it’s something we can all practice as we shop.

Taking a page from the Olive Ateliers book, I did just that as I delved into their worldly collection. Every item has its charm, but these 12 pieces carry a hint of summer’s warmth.