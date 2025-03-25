Drop the Lighter — This $15 Matchbox Is the Chic Home Accessory You’ll Want to Start Collecting

My matchbox collection has become quite the conversation starter — a small but telling record of all the well-chosen restaurants, hotels, and bars I’ve patronized. A little moody, a little irreverent. And, as a bonus, I’m never without a light for my ever-growing candle collection.

But as any collector knows, finding actually chic matchboxes are rare. What if there was a way to collect ones that were unusual, curated, and interesting — without the prerequisite of a $65 dinner? Turns out, there is. And it starts at Anthropologie.

A charming, bistro-style matchbox reads “Bon Appétit” — featuring a martini against a checkered background. They're perfect for lighting candles (or otherwise) and an excellent $15 gift. (Or party favor. My best friend once had custom Margiela-themed matches made for her birthday.)

It’s exactly what you wish was sitting at the hostess stand of your favorite restaurant.

Bon Appétit Matchbox View at Anthropologie Price: $15 45 matches, 4.8/5 stars, and just $15 — a small price for a daily dose of serotonin. Leave it on your coffee table, tuck it next to your bedside candle, or keep it deskside for spontaneous ambiance. It’s equal parts accessory and everyday essential — because really, when aren’t you lighting a candle?

Archivist Matchbox View at Anthropologie Price: $15 Candles as hostess gifts? Predictable. A candle without a light? Useless. Enter these cheeky “Light My Fire” matchboxes from Anthropologie — a clever alternative to the usual standby or a perfect companion to your favorite votive. Either way, you’ve successfully dodged the fate of being basic.

And that was just the gateway. Twin peacocks, leaping tigers, a pink-and-red striped bow motif — arguably the ultimate coquette accessory. Suffice it to say, even as a proud owner of dozens of matchboxes, I fell down a very chic rabbit hole. I’m reporting back with the best finds below.

Let’s just say my days of grabbing a matchbox at the bar are numbered. Some things are worth seeking out...

More Matchboxes to Shop

Aerin Introduction Square Match Sleeve & Matches View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $375 $375 for a matchbox might seem excessive, but hear me out. I’ll spare you the "quiet luxury" monologue, but AERIN’s glossy, sculptural take is minimalism at its best — a timeless piece you’ll use daily, forever. Who knows? Maybe your grandchildren will use it to light their own candles one day. Glaze Studio Classic Matchbox View at ABC Carpet & Home Price: $150 Handmade in New York, this matchbox holder is crafted from North American lumber — and while that might sound rustic, the result is anything but. The highly refined finish gives it a sleek, mid-century edge, pairing seamlessly with leather, polished chrome, and anything inspired by the era. Silver Matchbox Case View at Mark & Graham Price: $39 For something a little more personal, Mark & Graham’s silver matchbox case comes with free engraving — because why shouldn’t your matchbox have a monogram? With multiple fonts and styles to choose from (and at just $39), it’s an easy way to make something simple feel entirely bespoke. We tested it with “etc” — for obvious reasons.

Your matchbox collection deserves a home, so here are three chic displays Livingetc is loving right now.

Badash Penelope Raspberry Serving Bowl View at QVC Price: $99.95 At six inches in diameter, this raspberry-hued bowl is perfect for the more curated matchbox collection — or at least for those who pretend they’re keeping things minimal. The translucent finish offers a peek at the layers beneath, to the delight of your nosiest guests. Christofle Vertigo Silver-Plated Bowl View at Net-a-Porter Price: $1,430 For maximum visibility, go low and flat. This shallow, avant-garde display ensures your prized possessions get their moment — because what’s the point of collecting them if you can’t see them? Stack and spread even a generous stash across sculptural, silver-plated rings. Found & Fable Black Metal Pedestal Bowl View at At Home Price: $21.99 And if you’re feeling dramatic, put your matchboxes on a pedestal — literally. This sculpted catchall from At Home, finished in striking black metal, is deep enough for the serious collector. Bonus: being a serving bowl, this piece is food-safe — should you ever decide to swap your matches for lemons.

Speaking of candle-related paraphernalia, this candle holder makes clever use of the biggest eyesore at any dinner party.