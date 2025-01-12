This Cool Clothes Organizer Boxset Transformed My "Chaos Closet" Into a Marie Kondo-Standard Space in Minutes
Now I can see all my outfits at a glance
Do you ever find your clothes piling up in your closet after a long week? Ever struggled to uncover that sweater you just have to wear today because it's somewhere in one of those piles? Are your clothes emerging crumpled from those piles? Drives you crazy, right?
My answers to those questions used to be "Yes, yes and yes", until I discovered this Granny Says Wardrobe Clothes Organizer from Amazon, priced at just $39.99 for four. It makes closet organization easy and speedy, it's totally Marie Kondo Folding Technique positive. Plus, it's not bad looking.
Available in a two, four, and six-pack, this handy organizer set can fit in deep drawers, sit on shelves or even be stacked, maximizing closet space and accessibility. Here's everything you need to know about why I'm a convert to storing clothes this way.
Price: $25.99
Quantity: 2-pack
Available in three different colors: Ash gray, white, and black, it is made from non-woven fabric. This beige box (above) measures around 14 ¼"L x 10 ¾"W x 6 ¾"H and features five 2.8-inch-wide grids. It also has two sewn-in handles on both sides and can easily be carried from one room to another. The TikTok video below shows just how useful they are.
So, what's special about the closet organizer? Answer: its simplicity. The grids within each box allow you to fold and store your favorite clothing in them, just like Marie Kondo does. Each box is easy to assemble — all you need to do is insert the bottom panels, and you're ready for storing jeans, t-shirts, leggings, thin sweaters, scarves, baby clothes, and so much more.
Don't just take my word for it. Livingetc's Content Director, Lucy Searle, is also quite the fan. "I've used these closet organizers for some time — I don't want to devote hanging space to jeans or sweaters, but these are a really space-efficient way of storing them so that they're kept neat and easily identifiable. What I love about them is their depth — they are just the right size to be slotted into deep drawers and into cubbies."
@sarah.colussi ♬ original sound - Sarah Colussi
Gathering an outstanding 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 500 reviews on Amazon, the Granny Says Wardrobe Clothes Organizer is known for its sturdiness, storage capacity, ease of use, and color. I sense-checked the reviews:
"I really like this size organizer. I use it for my jeans, pants, sweaters, sweatshirts, and t-shirts," one happy shopper writes. "It keeps my wardrobe organized and accessible. It fit in my cube shelf but not with the door closed. I removed the door and these containers look nice without being closed in."
Another says: "I use them for hoodies. They come out the top and are big for this, BUT this would be perfect for shirts or even jeans! They fit perfectly on top of my closet on the rack."
In the past, it used to be quite hard to locate what I needed when I needed it — but ever since investing in these, the process of finding my favorite clothes has become a whole lot easier.
It's helped me keep a sense of order, and I'm almost forced to place things back where they belong. My items and clothing now have a space to reside, and well... let's just say I haven't seen a pile-up of clothing in quite some time now.
