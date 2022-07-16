Take a tour of Sex and the City star Willie Garson's charming Spanish-style house, on sale for $1.7 million

Nestled on a small avenue just north of Hollywood LA lies a quaint little bungalow complete with a pool house, spa, and a private yard, shaded by Sycamores and Oaks.

This authentic Spanish-inspired home, built in the 1920s, belonged to the late actor Willie Garson, best remembered for playing the high-spirited Stanford Blatch in the iconic NYC romcom, Sex and the City. As the best friend of Carrie Bradshaw and the most classy talent agent to ever grace the fictional world, it comes as no surprise that the real Willie knew a thing or two about style.

The three bedroom modern home has a timeless beach-house feel with its wooden flooring and art deco architecture, but a blend of rustic-meets-industrial furniture choices and pops of color give it a contemporary edge. What's more, this humble little Californian home could be yours for $1,695,000 (opens in new tab).

Living room

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

Upon entering, you're enveloped by a charming and spacious living room. This space boasts a natural beamed vaulted ceiling which adds a lofty feel to the living area, meaning what looks like a mere humble bungalow from the exterior transforms into a Tardis.

And as anyone who watches Selling Sunset knows, no LA home is complete without a fireplace. Couldn't you just imagine Carrie curled up here writing a column while Stanford poured the wine?

Dining room

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

Walk through the period archway and Willie's flair for color comes into play. The bright pink walls of the dining room work because of all that natural light and the height of the ceiling.

And taking his nod from another LA star, the designer Brigette Romanek, he included a tree in a pot to bring the outside - seen through those French windows - well and truly in.

Kitchen

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

The modern kitchen has a hint of the Nancy Meyers movie about it - cream custom cabinetry and a black and white tiled backsplash. It's a classic Hollywood space, the soft yellow walls emulating the warm sands of the California coast.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

Perhaps not as decorated as you might expect Willie to be, the primary modern bedroom is a cool, sophisticated space with symmetrical windows overlooking the deck.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

The master bedroom's en suite offers a marble bathroom vanity, crisp white walls and mosaic tiles, creating a cool Mediterranean vibe.

Home office

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A stunning feature is the home office where white wood panelling and a row of windows offer a light and airy space perfect for productivity. The sweeping panoramic views of the luscious garden makes this spot the home's own little oasis.

Pool house

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

The pool house is the perfect escape from the intense afternoon sun. White walls and terracotta tiling create a rustic feel, with beautiful wooden screen doors opening out onto the pool.

Pool

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

If the trip to Malibu beach is too much to bear, a pool - complete with a waterfall feature - lies at the bottom of the garden.

Sun deck

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

When you need to dry off after a dip, there's a sun deck with luxurious lounge chairs fit for balmy evenings in the company of friends. What more could you possibly need?

Listed by Bryan Abrams of Sotheby’s International Realty – Sherman Oaks Brokerage. Images courtesy of Richard Horn for Sotheby’s International Realty.