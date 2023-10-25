I wasn't expecting to find my new reading chair on Wayfair - but these on-trend and on-sale designs are SO elevated

It's Day 2 of the two day Way Day sales on Wayfair, and I've surprised myself by going into overdrive. There are lots of offers on furniture and home decor - and a lot if it is not...what I'd personally go for. But if you know how to shop it you can find some absolute gems. And Wayfair's selection of on-sale reading chairs has helped me fill the corner of my living room I've been wondering what to do with for ages.

Reading corners are the big interior design trend of right now. We all seem to want a little area of our homes to curl up in, hunker down in and let the hibernation vibes wash over us. For me, the perfect reading chair needs to be comfortable, smart and either cocooning or angled slightly back so that you feel like you're reclining. And Wayfair is managing to answer all these requests right now.

In fact, although the Wayfair Black Friday sales are expected to be stellar, I think now is the time to buy, before the true frenzy begins. I truly believe this chair, below, to be the very best piece at this price available on the internet right now.

The very best reading chair available on the internet right now

As a wedding gift, some friends clubbed together and bought me a reading chair in a similar shape and style to this - I know how much it cost because I'd been bookmarking it for ages. It was just over $1000 (and it was quite a large group of friends who grouped together). I love it because the padded seat is so comfortable, the arms are so perfectly angled for resting on and the tilt of the back really helps you nestle in.

So I am buying this very similar chair - at a fraction of the price - to go as my gift's pair. It looks just as good as the expensive version, and yet costs only just over $100, marked down from nearly $200.

I can see it paired with a curved sofa in a minimalist living room, or used in a more eclectic space to add some refinement to a patterned scheme. It comes in four colors - I hovered over the dark green - and I think you're going to be hard-pressed to find a better piece at a better price today.

Upholstered Accent Chair, was $196.99, now $151.99 at Wayfair

More perfect reading chairs in the Wayfair Way Day sale

Nahjee Lyquinn Swivel Barrel Chair View at Wayfair Price: $309.99

Was: $439.99

Saving: 30% White boucle sofas remain a key trend, and that tactile comfort they provide works just as well on an accent chair. The fact this swivels means it can be perfectly positioned in a social space for guests to angle themselves at whoever they wish to talk to. Pottsgrove Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair View at Wayfair Price: $224.99

Was: $285.99

Saving: 23% This cocooning chair comes in 18 different colors - I am partial to the rust option, too. Because of the way the sides curve around you, it invites you to curl into it, the brushed linen fabric feeling richly decadent. Tooleen Armchair View at Wayfair Price: $349.99 for two

Was: $472.70

Saving: 26% With mid-century-style leanings, the shape of this chair is timeless, and will never go out of style. I love the fact it comes in a pair - one for each living room corner, or to go opposite your couch. Biaggio armchair Visit Site Price: $275.99

Was: $299.99

Saving: 8% It's the cushioning of this plumped-up chair that I find most attractive - that and its sophisticated dark green. I can easily see this paired with a lighter palette of creams and grays. Esme accent chair View at Wayfair Price: $254.99

Was: $289.99

Saving: 12% Rattan is the great unifier - it brings rooms together and makes whole schemes seem instantly more relaxed. It's like taking a deep breath. Which is also how I'd feel sat in this chair. Asmat vegan leather armchair View at Wayfair Price: $184.99

Was: $220.89

Saving: 16% The buttery softness of this faux leather is actually easier to live with than the real thing - it's less likely to get sticky if you sit on it with bare legs. The swoop of the arms is a cute touch.

You can shop the whole of the Way Day sale here - take a deep breath - there'e a lot on offer!