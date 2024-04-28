This Viral Amazon Buy Can Turn Any TV Into an Outdoor TV — 'It's the Perfect Summer Find!'
Skip the $900 outdoor TV and stick to this "Storm Shell" to make all your back patio dreams come true. It's the hack of the summer!
In my humble opinion, #patioseason is one of the best seasons of the year. You might call it summer; I call it #patioseason. Simply because hanging out on a back porch is infinitely better than hanging out inside. It's the exact same concept, except in the open summer air. If there weren't mosquitos to consider, I'd say it's an all-time type of vibe.
Of course, to have an outdoor hang out, you usually need an outdoor TV. And the only problem there? Outdoor TVs cost a pretty penny. Couple that with your accessories and furniture from the best home decor brand and you'd be forgiven for grimacing; how will your bank account recover?
Fortunately for all of us #patioseason lovers, I may have tracked down the ideal solution — and it's truly half the cost of an outdoor television.
Considering a TV that's impervious to the elements can cost upwards of $650 at least, this $250 is quite the steal. If it wasn't totally clear from the video, this ingenious shell clips around your TV and protects it from water, impact, and sun. It even includes a wall-mounting bracket that swivels and shifts so you can enjoy a game or movie from any angle.
While I can't say I've tried it for myself, the reviews look just as good as I would expect. 'I'm super impressed with the durability of this storm shell,' wrote one user. 'Maybe I was a bit hard on it for the initial cost back in 2020 because it has proven itself worthy since then.' 'Great in the rain!' added another.
It's official — I think this is the perfect summer find!
Price: $251.78
With a 4.6/5-star rating amid 786 customer reviews, this storm shell could be the one to beat. Just ask the 500+ people who purchased one in the last month ...
9 genuis outdoor hacks to try
Of course, that storm shell isn't the only genius outdoor accessory floating around. Here are a few of my current faves for anyone looking to build out there outdoor oasis.
Price: $119.99
This outdoor cooler table from Amazon functions as both an icebox and a place to rest your drink. Design done well and one of the trendiest products of the season!
Price: $199.99
If you're in the market for a new Adirondack chair, let it be this foldable option, also from Amazon. It offers a retractable ottoman for maximum comfort, as well as two hidden cup holders for casual sipping.
Price: $220
Was: $249.99
What if you could combine back patio privacy and gardening into one? This wooden screen/planter/trellis asks exactly that.
Price: $13.99
This solar-powered water pump can easily turn a planter into a makeshift water feature — just follow this DIY water fountain hack.
Price: $20.99
Planter 'feet' like these little blocks keep your pot elevated off the ground to efficiently drain water, thereby reducing the risk of root rot and soil-borne diseases. Grab a starter pack online for just $21.
Price: $99.99
Was: $149.99
For another privacy option (that's also easily moveable should you need), this trellis from Target (on sale!) would work perfectly.
Price: $26.99
If you'd like to leave your back door open in the summer months without fear of letting flies, bees, or worse (mosquitos) enter the premises, a screen door like this is a must.
Price: $55.99
A sunshade can turn a sweltering day into a cool afternoon in just seconds.This one in particular can be installed as an inside mount, outside mount, or ceiling mount.
Price: $29.98
You would be surprised what you can do with a large plant pot. Maybe you turn it into an end table. Maybe you try for a water fountain. Or perhaps you keep it traditional and fill it with greenery. Whatever you do, this is a piece worth investing in.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
