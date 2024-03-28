This Viral $48 Floating Wine Rack is Absolutely Genius — A Stylishly Minimalist Way to Declutter
Simple yet brilliant, this minimalist wine organizer proves that the best ideas are often the simplest. Discover the space-saving organizer that doubles as art for your most versatile decor pick yet
Equal parts celebratory beverage and classical decor, there’s a reason we enjoy keeping our wine bottles in plain view. If not for the flex, for the beauty. But, pretty as one may be, even a modest wine collection can consume significant countertop real estate. As we say here in New York where space comes at a premium, the only way to go is up.
So naturally, I was delighted to see a new space-saving interior design idea appear across my feed: a floating wine organizer, popularized by TikTok creator Kayla Fischer. Rather than stack bottles upright on a counter or invest in a pricey wine fridge, this trick turns wine into art by mounting vertically onto your wall. With Kayla’s video garnering over 1.9 million views, it seems that I’m not the only one whose interest was piqued.
An optical illusion, ‘This style of ‘floating’ wine rack really appeals to wine lovers as they are fairly inexpensive but can really create a wow factor to any room,’ says wine storage expert Philip Thompson, ‘especially when you're entertaining guests,’ he adds. Simply peruse the selection, and crack open your bottle of choice! And as if this conversation starter couldn’t get more dreamy, I was thrilled to learn that it costs less than $50.
The Viral Floating Wine Rack
Holding nine standard wine bottles in a sleek wrought iron frame, this ingenious Wayfair piece single handedly elevates any space. Minimalist as ever, eyes are directed right to your bottles’ beautiful labels, letting them take center stage as functional art.
In terms of choosing a wall to grace, Philip recommends selecting one that receives minimal sunlight. 'If you plan on installing this type of wine rack across a wall, try and ensure it's a wall which doesn't get hit by direct sunlight as the heat can damage your wines over time,’ explains the wine expert. A small adjustment to prolong your collection's lifespan.
They say the best ideas are often the simplest. An artistic statement, a space-saver, and practical storage solution, this organizer proves that sentiment tenfold.
Align 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Bottle Rack.
More Stylish Wine Racks
Discover more clever storage solutions to seriously elevate your wine collection.
Price: $42
If you’re after something even more simplistic, consider this three-bottle wine rack from Amazon. It turns your vino into more of an accent than a focal point, perfect for any minimalist living room.
Price: $64.99
Was: $90.99
Pretend your home is your own private cellar with this chic freestanding organizer from Target. Open, transparent shelves make for an elegant barely-there display, whilst adding a healthy dose of intrigue to kitchen panties and dining rooms alike.
Price: $12.88
Both foldable and stackable — not to mention sitting happily under the $15 mark — this wine organizer is just what the doctor ordered. Its compact construction makes for a lovely small kitchen idea.
Price: $89.99
Absolutely entranced by this organizer’s originality. Featuring an alternating eight-bottle stacking technique, it creates a captivating artistic form that doubles as living room wall decor.
Price: $168
Keep all of your sipping essentials in one place with this charming wall organizer from Anthropologie. It holds four bottles of wine, four stemmed glasses, eight tumblers, and somehow still has room to stack a few extra bottles, decanters, or even decor on top. All at 14” by 17.25,” the mind boggles.
Price: $125
Appropriately sporting the word 'Infinity,' in its name, this design appears to expand for ages with its curved, curvilinear design. And if you wish, that expansion can continue — forever. With its modular design, you can fasten multiple organizers together to create an infinite number of rings — perfect for the ultimate wine connoisseur.
Price: $112.50
Was: $150
Art for your bar, this intricately carved piece of Acacia wood adds compelling natural sculpture to your wine repertoire. Consider displaying as decor on your next entertaining stint — it makes quite the conversation starter.
Price: $78.99
How darling is this wine rack from Wayfair? Resembling a tiny bellman cart but holding only wine, it’s a cheeky living room addition guaranteed to spark joy.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
