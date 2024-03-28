This Viral $48 Floating Wine Rack is Absolutely Genius — A Stylishly Minimalist Way to Declutter

Equal parts celebratory beverage and classical decor, there’s a reason we enjoy keeping our wine bottles in plain view. If not for the flex, for the beauty. But, pretty as one may be, even a modest wine collection can consume significant countertop real estate. As we say here in New York where space comes at a premium, the only way to go is up.

So naturally, I was delighted to see a new space-saving interior design idea appear across my feed: a floating wine organizer, popularized by TikTok creator Kayla Fischer. Rather than stack bottles upright on a counter or invest in a pricey wine fridge, this trick turns wine into art by mounting vertically onto your wall. With Kayla’s video garnering over 1.9 million views, it seems that I’m not the only one whose interest was piqued.

An optical illusion, ‘This style of ‘floating’ wine rack really appeals to wine lovers as they are fairly inexpensive but can really create a wow factor to any room,’ says wine storage expert Philip Thompson, ‘especially when you're entertaining guests,’ he adds. Simply peruse the selection, and crack open your bottle of choice! And as if this conversation starter couldn’t get more dreamy, I was thrilled to learn that it costs less than $50.

The Viral Floating Wine Rack

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Holding nine standard wine bottles in a sleek wrought iron frame, this ingenious Wayfair piece single handedly elevates any space. Minimalist as ever, eyes are directed right to your bottles’ beautiful labels, letting them take center stage as functional art.

In terms of choosing a wall to grace, Philip recommends selecting one that receives minimal sunlight. 'If you plan on installing this type of wine rack across a wall, try and ensure it's a wall which doesn't get hit by direct sunlight as the heat can damage your wines over time,’ explains the wine expert. A small adjustment to prolong your collection's lifespan.

They say the best ideas are often the simplest. An artistic statement, a space-saver, and practical storage solution, this organizer proves that sentiment tenfold.

Align 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Bottle Rack.

More Stylish Wine Racks

Discover more clever storage solutions to seriously elevate your wine collection.

