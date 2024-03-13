"It Makes Your Bedroom So Dreamy" — The Viral DIY Canopy Bed Trend, and the Shortcuts To Getting the Look
Canopy beds are having a renaissance, and this affordable DIY is easier than you think. Explore everything you need to recreate the fairy tale transformation
Canopy beds conjure up romantic imagery of fairy tale princesses and idyllic castle escapes. The whimsical bedroom style is currently seeing a renaissance, thanks to a wave of viral TikToks. Now, we can all indulge in our Sleeping Beauty fantasies — no magic required.
One creator in particular piqued our interest with a clever bedroom idea that recreates the classic canopy look without an elaborate bed frame. Marco Zamora (@want.zamora) devised a DIY solution that is affordable, quick, and surprisingly straightforward. Without much more than two curtain rods and a piece of fabric, Zamora's hack proves that obtaining that storybook charm is well within reach.
According to interior designer Alexis Elley, these canopy comebacks are nostalgic, but with a twist. 'Canopy beds are romantic and bring us back to that slower lifestyle,’ she says, adding, ‘Modern charm takes traditional design elements and marries them with a more up to date, almost trendy spin.' Basically, this new wave of canopies are a breed of their own. Marco's DIY captures this sentiment exactly, bypassing the need for an expensive bed frame with ornate legs and posts by repurposing an existing bed.
The Viral Canopy Bed DIY
Marco's DIY journey began with hemming a long piece of vertically striped fabric to create his canopy covering. It's worth noting that this was Marco's inaugural attempt at operating a sewing machine, so if you're a novice yourself, don't hesitate to give it a try! If Marco can master it, so can you!
Once his sewed fabric was complete, Marco turned his attention to the ceiling. He affixed two hooks and then threaded a curtain rod through them using short chains. With his chain-curtain rod contraption secured to the newly installed ceiling hooks, voilà! His curtain rods were suspended.
Moving to the wall above his bed, Marco strategically placed two hooks directly above the head of his bed, providing a designated space for his second curtain rod. With both rods securely in position — one on the ceiling at the foot of his bed and the other on the wall above — it was time to add the pièce de résistance: the fabric!
Marco loosely draped his sewn fabric over the rods, allowing it to cascade down slightly along the length of the bed, creating an elegant drape. While Marco could have called it a day there, he decided to take his canopy bed setup to the next level by incorporating some wall art. He hammered a nail through the fabric and into the wall to display his favorite piece.
And just like that, the dreamy canopy bed was complete — a fabulous and highly customizable addition to any bedroom, all achievable for under $200.
DIY Canopy Bed Supplies
Ready to embark on your canopy bed transformation? Here’s everything you need to get started.
Price: $9.99
These elegant curtain rods are available in a variety of sizes to accommodate the width of your bed. Purchase two to recreate the bedroom trend.
Price: $9.99 per yard
This vertically striped fabric isn't an exact match for Marco's, but it accomplishes the same thing! Neutral and performance quality, this timeless pattern will stand the test of time.
Price: $11.99
Although it's intended to hang light fixtures, this chain's 50 pound weight capacity is a perfect match for our canopy DIY. It's strong but has a delicate appearance, just like Marco's.
Price: $1.48
Marco didn't reveal the name of the hooks he purchased from Lowe's, but we have a hunch that these are it! Add four of these easy-to-install screw hooks to your cart, and maybe a couple extra for future projects.
Price: $84.99
Was: $129.99
If you don't already own a sewing machine, this is a fantastic beginner's pick. It's lightweight, easy to use, and won't break the bank.
Price: $50
Was: $63
Bedroom wall decor is optional, but if you’re looking to elevate your canopy escape, we think this print is absolutely perfect. Stripes on stripes, it makes for an artistic pairing with the canopy fabric underneath.
Canopy Bed Curtains & Frames
If you prefer to skip the DIY, we've curated a selection of canopy beds and curtains to enchant your bedroom right now.
Price: $49.99
Was: $52.99
Elevate your space with this sheer fabric drape, adding a light and breezy touch. Its ethereal appearance lends a whimsical charm to any setting and is available in several shades ranging from caramel to blue.
From: $3,748
Was: $4,998
Indulge in this luxurious Serena & Lily canopy bed, a splurge-worthy addition to your bedroom. Its striking upholstered stripes make a statement on their own, eliminating the need for additional covers.
From: $90
Embrace an earthy feel with this green linen canopy style. Its relaxed presence creates the perfect zen sleeping sanctuary, bringing a sense of tranquility to your bedroom.
Price: $1,240
Was: $1,862.40
Make a statement with this eye-catching, low-profile canopy bed. Combining elegant with sleek, this modern bedroom idea is an updated twist on the traditional four-post bed frame.
Price: $54.99
Was: $109.99
Transform your bedroom into a regal retreat with these classic canopy bed curtains, elegantly cinching at each of your bed's four posts.
Price: $2,499
Wood and linen are a match made in heaven with this minimalist bedroom idea. Its crisp profile and modern sensibilities make every moment of your sleeping experience truly special.
