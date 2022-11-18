Up your streaming game this Black Friday with 50% off a Firestick 4K

It's not Black Friday quite yet, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest names in home, tech, and streaming from slashing the prices of their most sought-after devices. One of today's best bargains has to be the 50% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which means you can pick up the streaming stick for less than $25.

Considering how much the best streaming devices can upgrade how you navigate through and watch movies, TV, and more, that's an extremely reasonable price. We're big believers in investing in an affordable device like the Firestick rather than spending $1,000s on a brand-new TV (unless your current set actually needs to be replaced), and we've tried many of the options to varying degrees of success.

The 4K model from Amazon supports 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Atmos, and its smart remote lets you search across your various streaming apps using Alexa voice control.

We compare the Firestick range with its competitors in our Chromecast vs Firestick guide, and the former more than holds its own. There are a few different Firesticks to choose from too, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab) and Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab) are both also discounted right now.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K | was $50 , now $25 (save 50%) (opens in new tab) You can save 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon today, after the retailer slashed the price ahead of Black Friday week. Streaming sticks like this one are often discounted during sales events, but that doesn't make this any less of a great deal.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday happens on 25 November 2022, but as with previous years, don't expect the deals to be restricted to those 24 hours. Offers have already started appearing, and many offer significant savings on everything from home decor to smart speakers, soundbars, TVs, and more.

