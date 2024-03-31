This Viral Closet Hack Maximizes Your Wardrobe Space in Seconds — It Looks Good and It's Inexpensive, too

This chic idea is a brilliant way of storing and displaying your wardrobe without bulky drawers or racks

gold s-hooks on a colorful background
If there's one thing we could all use more of, no matter our personal style or taste, it's closet space. I don't think anyone has ever opened the doors to their wardrobe, whether free-standing, built-in, or walk-in, and thought, 'Perfect — that's big enough for me!' Lord knows I haven't (but of course, that could have more to do with my tiny New York City Apartment than the size of my clothing collection).

So if you are one of the lucky ones among us with a walk-in closet, I can only assume that, however large your textile oasis might be, you wouldn't say no to more room if given the chance. But what if (and hear me out) ... that's not actually what you need? What if what you actually need is to just optimize the space you already have? Add one of the best closet organizers here, a TikTok recommendation there ... and maybe that space you've been craving will magically appear.

Such is the case with this genius hack I found on social media. With just a few simple and affordable Amazon buys, this user transforms a cluttered wardrobe into the walk-in closet of her dreams. All of a sudden, the tiny space is organized, free of bulky, space-grubbing drawers, and SO aesthetically pleasing.

It's quite daunting figuring out how to make the most of a small closet, but this ingenious solution is actually quite simple — using Amazon towel bars as makeshift closet rods (and S-hooks and clip hooks as makeshift hangers), content creator @therenegadehome has massively increased the floor space in her walk-in closet and dramatically reduced clutter. Because each item of clothing is hung vertically, meaning you can see your whole collection at once, the process of styling an outfit becomes much easier than if you were, say, required to dig through drawers for your favorite pair of pants.

Toward the end of the video, the creator then shares how she's used this setup in other parts of her home, like her laundry room, her entryway, and her garage, where she hangs wrinkly clothes, backpacks, and paintbrushes, respectively. It's such an easy, practical, damage-free (if you use command strips!) hack, I don't blame her. And much like another towel bar DIY I found a few months ago, this could very well be one I integrate into my own life as soon as possible. One of the best small closet ideas I've seen in a while!

Build your own closet rack

Amber Home 24 Pack Gold Boot Clips for Closet, Gold Boot Hangers With Hooks, Laundry Hooks, Clothes Pins, Portable Home Travel Hangers for Hat, Towels, Bras, Socks(gold, 24 Pack)
Amber Home 24 Pack Gold Boot Clips for Closet

Price: $19.99

Use the clips in this gold hooks to easily store pants and skirts — just be sure to fold in half before clamping the two sides together.

Jqk Gold Towel Bar Set, 24 Inch 304 Stainless Steel Thicken 0.8mm Towel Rack Bathroom Hardware Set With Towel Hook 2 Pack Brushed Golden Wall Mount, Bas113l24-Bg
Gold Towel Bar Set

Price: $28.99

The famous towel bar. This easy-assemble option is well-reviewed and comes in a few different finishes for anyone who's not a huge fan of the brushed gold look.

s-hooks
Chictie Gold Shower Curtain Hooks Rings

Price: $8.99

S-hooks are so practical. In this case, they're perfect hooks for hats, bags, backpacks, towels, and jackets!

Now — no closet is created equal. Trust me, I understand! If this particular hack doesn't work in your space specifically but you were hoping for some closet organization tips, fear not; below, I've collated a few of Livingetc's favorite wardrobe organizers, most of which we've written about over the last few years. I'd bet what little room I have left in my own teeny shoebox that you'll find something you like.

Closet organizers Livingetc swears by

back of the door organizer
Billy Over-The-Door Multi-Hook

Price: $24

For starters, we'd always recommend tackling the empty space behind your door. If you're not hanging something here, you're wasting an opportunity! Just find the right size and go from there. If it works, this Urban Outfitters option adds a bit of personality into what is usually a boring (but necessary!) piece.

gold closet shelf
Mayfair Wall-Mounted Wine Glass Shelf

Price: $178

My fashion-loving and style-editing counterpart Julia Demer owns and swears by this exact wall-mounted shelf from Anthropologie. Though it doesn't look closet-adjacent at first blush, she actually likes to use the hooks on the bottom to lay out her OOTD, while the top shelf serves as storage for sunglasses, trinkets, and more.

wooden closet rod dividers
Sustainable Closet Dividers

Price: $4.13

Sometimes, reorganizing your closet doesn't mean new dressers or hanging wall units; it might mean developing a better system out of one you already have. In that case, something like these labeled closet dividers, could prove particularly fruitful.

thin corner closet organizer
Honey-Can-Do Corner Clothes Rack

Price: $44.99
Was: $59.99

Much like the back of a door, the corner of a room often goes unutilized. Things just don't fit as well! This corner clothing rack with an added shelf for shoes or bags solves that problem perfectly. And it's minimalist frame ensures no added visual clutte!

X-Cosrack Hanging Closet Organizer and Storage 5 Tier Closet Hanging Shelves for Handbags & Adjustable Collapsible Hanging Clothes Sweaters Closet Organizer Metal Shelves for Bedroom Cabinet
X-Cosrack Hanging Closet Organizer

Price: $29.99

This hanging organizer 'virtually triples your closet space,' says contributing Livingetc writer Katie Baxter, and for only $30! Now that's a steal.

Fabulas Acrylic Clear Shelf Dividers, 6 Pack for Organizer Closets Clothes Purses Separators
Fabulas Acrylic Clear Shelf Dividers, 6 Pack for Organizer Closets Clothes Purses Separators

Price: $21.99
Was: $24.99

If you could more effectively stack your sweaters and jeans on the top shelf of your closet, you'd probably have more room to work with — that's where these $20 shelves come in. The best part? They're acrylic for a minimalist touch.

Organize It All 2 Tier Adjustable Closet Rod
Organize It All 2 Tier Adjustable Closet Rod

Price: $12.69

This adjustable contraption hangs from your existing closet rod to give you two levels of space — instead of one.

hanging closet organizer
6-Shelf Bamboo Sweater Organizer

Price: $38

We've seen the hanging box organizer before — but it's a classic for a reason! I'd bet this West Elm variation is well-made for the price.

hanging cloth closet organizer
3 Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

Price: $7.00

Target's Room Essentials line nearly never fails; I've been shopping it since I was a teen. If you need a smaller version of West Elm's bamboo organizer, I'd start here.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

