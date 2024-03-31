This Viral Closet Hack Maximizes Your Wardrobe Space in Seconds — It Looks Good and It's Inexpensive, too
This chic idea is a brilliant way of storing and displaying your wardrobe without bulky drawers or racks
If there's one thing we could all use more of, no matter our personal style or taste, it's closet space. I don't think anyone has ever opened the doors to their wardrobe, whether free-standing, built-in, or walk-in, and thought, 'Perfect — that's big enough for me!' Lord knows I haven't (but of course, that could have more to do with my tiny New York City Apartment than the size of my clothing collection).
So if you are one of the lucky ones among us with a walk-in closet, I can only assume that, however large your textile oasis might be, you wouldn't say no to more room if given the chance. But what if (and hear me out) ... that's not actually what you need? What if what you actually need is to just optimize the space you already have? Add one of the best closet organizers here, a TikTok recommendation there ... and maybe that space you've been craving will magically appear.
Such is the case with this genius hack I found on social media. With just a few simple and affordable Amazon buys, this user transforms a cluttered wardrobe into the walk-in closet of her dreams. All of a sudden, the tiny space is organized, free of bulky, space-grubbing drawers, and SO aesthetically pleasing.
@therenegadehome ♬ TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyoncé
It's quite daunting figuring out how to make the most of a small closet, but this ingenious solution is actually quite simple — using Amazon towel bars as makeshift closet rods (and S-hooks and clip hooks as makeshift hangers), content creator @therenegadehome has massively increased the floor space in her walk-in closet and dramatically reduced clutter. Because each item of clothing is hung vertically, meaning you can see your whole collection at once, the process of styling an outfit becomes much easier than if you were, say, required to dig through drawers for your favorite pair of pants.
Toward the end of the video, the creator then shares how she's used this setup in other parts of her home, like her laundry room, her entryway, and her garage, where she hangs wrinkly clothes, backpacks, and paintbrushes, respectively. It's such an easy, practical, damage-free (if you use command strips!) hack, I don't blame her. And much like another towel bar DIY I found a few months ago, this could very well be one I integrate into my own life as soon as possible. One of the best small closet ideas I've seen in a while!
Build your own closet rack
Price: $19.99
Use the clips in this gold hooks to easily store pants and skirts — just be sure to fold in half before clamping the two sides together.
Price: $28.99
The famous towel bar. This easy-assemble option is well-reviewed and comes in a few different finishes for anyone who's not a huge fan of the brushed gold look.
Now — no closet is created equal. Trust me, I understand! If this particular hack doesn't work in your space specifically but you were hoping for some closet organization tips, fear not; below, I've collated a few of Livingetc's favorite wardrobe organizers, most of which we've written about over the last few years. I'd bet what little room I have left in my own teeny shoebox that you'll find something you like.
Closet organizers Livingetc swears by
Price: $24
For starters, we'd always recommend tackling the empty space behind your door. If you're not hanging something here, you're wasting an opportunity! Just find the right size and go from there. If it works, this Urban Outfitters option adds a bit of personality into what is usually a boring (but necessary!) piece.
Price: $178
My fashion-loving and style-editing counterpart Julia Demer owns and swears by this exact wall-mounted shelf from Anthropologie. Though it doesn't look closet-adjacent at first blush, she actually likes to use the hooks on the bottom to lay out her OOTD, while the top shelf serves as storage for sunglasses, trinkets, and more.
Price: $4.13
Sometimes, reorganizing your closet doesn't mean new dressers or hanging wall units; it might mean developing a better system out of one you already have. In that case, something like these labeled closet dividers, could prove particularly fruitful.
Price: $44.99
Was: $59.99
Much like the back of a door, the corner of a room often goes unutilized. Things just don't fit as well! This corner clothing rack with an added shelf for shoes or bags solves that problem perfectly. And it's minimalist frame ensures no added visual clutte!
Price: $29.99
This hanging organizer 'virtually triples your closet space,' says contributing Livingetc writer Katie Baxter, and for only $30! Now that's a steal.
Price: $21.99
Was: $24.99
If you could more effectively stack your sweaters and jeans on the top shelf of your closet, you'd probably have more room to work with — that's where these $20 shelves come in. The best part? They're acrylic for a minimalist touch.
Price: $12.69
This adjustable contraption hangs from your existing closet rod to give you two levels of space — instead of one.
Price: $38
We've seen the hanging box organizer before — but it's a classic for a reason! I'd bet this West Elm variation is well-made for the price.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
8 Neutral Paint Colors Designers Use Again and Again — Including in Their Own Homes
We asked designers for their favorite neutral paint shades, and they delivered – here's how they use them
By Ellen Finch Published
-
How to Style Your Rectangular Coffee Table Like an Interior Designer
Designers share their formula for an eye-catching and characterful display that puts rectangular coffee tables center stage
By Millie Hurst Published