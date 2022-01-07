More than just a black box - making sense of 2022's best new TV launches

The new year is officially here, and with it comes the usual deluge of tech releases and companies announcing their freshest game-changers for 2022. The Consumer Technology Showcase (CES) that takes place in Las Vegas at the start of each year is almost always where the best new TVs are unveiled, but the sheer amount of announcements (and new jargon) tend to overwhelm anyone but the biggest tech-heads.

For this reason, we have taken a look at the most exciting things to come out of the event, highlighting the most interesting and important developments in the TV world for 2022 and beyond. Some are minor, while others could be real game-changers. Keep reading for more, and take a look at our guide to the best TV brands to see what we rated among last year's crop.

(Image credit: Hisense)

8K isn't just coming, it's here

8K TVs are about to be everywhere, after making their fair share of noise over the last year or two. As the name suggests, 8K means double the resolution of your standard 4K TV and makes standard HD look pretty - well - terrible in contrast. They may still be priced at a premium, but 8K is set to be a lot more common in households by the end of 2022.

The trend is being led by TCL, who unveiled the thinnest ever 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV - measuring in at just 3.9mm - which for now is just a prototype but points to the growing desire not just for 8K, but for larger TVs in general. If you're interested in going large for your next set, take a look at our guide to the best 85 inch TVs.

Other key brands continued to ride the 8K wave, with Hisense's 85U9H 8K TV being given the CES 2022 Innovation Award, and Sony's Z9K Master Series 8K TV also being showcased, among others. With these big-name releases grabbing attention, we wouldn't be surprised to see streaming services start to offer more content to match.

(Image credit: Sony)

Quantum Dot OLEDs from Sony

Never satisfied to just bring out a bunch of shiny new TVs using old technology, Sony unveiled its range of Quantum Dot OLED sets - which is the absolute newest panel on the block for those who like to be bang up to date at all times. QD-OLED basically ups the ante on color saturation, bringing together the signature deep blacks of traditional OLED screens with what the newest Quantum Dot technology can offer.

Head over to the Sony website for more about the Sony A95K TVs.

(Image credit: LG)

The world's largest (and smallest) OLED from LG

One of the most sizeable (pun intended) TV announcements this year so far has to be the reveal of LG's 48-inch and 97-inch LG G2 OLED TVs. Tech-wise, the company's newest models promise even better brightness and contrast than you get with its 2021 crop, using the new a9 Gen 5 intelligent processor and Brightness Booster technology for better heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.

And it's not just the screen that looks great, as the G2 series has also been made to sit flush to the wall with its gallery design - making it a standout for those who want a TV that looks good in their space. Additionally, the new Always Ready service makes the TV look just like a piece of artwork until you want to watch something.

The TV will be available in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch - the last of which is the largest OLED on the market. Similarly, the LG C2 range will offer the first 42-inch OLED, with sizes going up to 83-inches.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's The Frame (and Sero, Serif) get an upgrade

Samsung's The Frame TV has remained a popular choice for households who value interior design style as much as they do the specifications of their technology, but the 2021 model had started to look a little dated when compared with other offerings even from Samsung itself.

But The Frame has now been given a nice facelift, pushing it back up to highly recommended status for us. The biggest improvement is the matte, anti-reflection screen, which makes any artwork displayed look much more natural (and prevents it from showing dirty fingerprints). This is a smart upgrade, differentiating The Frame from other gallery-style TVs.

The anti-glare has also been added to Samsung's two other leading lifestyle displays, the Serif and the Sero. The former has also had a 65-inch option added.

(Image credit: TCL)

Next level gaming from TCL

TCL came into 2022 swinging with 144Hz Mini LED TVs added to its range. With the top refresh rate you could widely find previously sitting at 120Hz, this is a big upgrade that should be intriguing for gamers especially. The brand has done this, it says, to prove its commitment to the cutting-edge Mini LED technology and to match with a growing number of video games on newer consoles like the PS5 demanding more from TVs in general.

(Image credit: Samsung)

MicroLED in a more manageable size (and price?)

If you've seen MicroLED TVs and wondered how anyone can fit a TV over 100-inches into their living room, you aren't alone. Thankfully, Samsung has responded with the announcement of an 89-inch MicroLED TV - still pretty big, but not impossible for the average person looking for a seriously-spendy upgrade.

As said, MicroLED TVs are at the top end of new screen innovation, and so don't come cheap. Up to this point, Samsung's The Wall TVs have been marketed more at businesses with cash (around $95,000) to burn rather than average consumers, but this smaller model could well see this change.