This one simple bedroom design hack solves a problem we've all been suffering for years

There's a space in your house that's nothing but a cavernous chasm where your belongings disappear never to return, and it's the gap between your mattress and your headboard. Many a thing has been lost to this dark abyss but we've found an Amazon buy that offers the perfect solution, and we're not sure how we've survived without it.

From hair ties and watches to phones and remote controls, you manage to lose more things in your bed than you might think. More often than not they're lurking in your sheets, but other times they seemingly vanish, consumed by the gap between your mattress and headboard. Even your pillows can find their way down there. To put a stop to it once and for all, TikTok has come to the rescue with a viral pillow wedge and it's the best modern bedroom buy we've seen in a while. Here's why you need one.

This nifty yet oh-so-simple solution to the 'bed chasm' (as we'll be referring to it from now onwards) was shared on TikTok (opens in new tab) by lifestyle blogger, Lauryn Emily (opens in new tab) who called the pillow wedge a 'complete game changer'.

'My pillows would fall behind the mattress every night which [made me so cross],' she says. 'Now, the wedge stays on top of the mattress and keeps everything from falling behind. You don’t need to adjust it and it has a washable cover. When I ordered it I knew people needed it immediately, so I recommend it to everyone I know!'

You can purchase the pillow wedge gap filler on Amazon (opens in new tab) and prices start at $35 for a twin size, which is a pretty good deal if you ask us. Speaking of sizing, the pillow dimensions go right through from twin to king so you don't have to worry about losing anything around the sides, either. The sloping shape looks seriously comfy too and promises to offer extra support under your regular pillow. Honestly, this could be the best pillow you ever buy.

While this pillow is the easiest solution to your problem, you might want to think about why the gap between your mattress and headboard exists in the first place. Although it might just be a minor problem for most of us, if you're losing entire pillows down the bed chasm every night you might have a real issue on your hands.

'Excess distance between your mattress and headboard could mean that your headboard is not compatible with your bed frame or that there could be an issue with your mattress or bed frame dimensions,' says Russell Jelinek, Senior Director of Engineering, Quality, and Compliance at Casper (opens in new tab). 'Incompatibility could be dependent on a number of factors including bed/frame size (twin, full, queen, etc), height or the location of bolt holes.'

If this is the case a pillow wedge might be a quick fix, but for a long-term solution you might need to replace your mattress, headboard, or your entire bedframe.

What other solutions are there to fill the gap between mattress and headboard?

The best long-term solution to filling the gap between your mattress and headboard is to ensure you have the compatible mattress and headboard for your bed frame. 'Most furniture manufacturers also have a variety of frame and headboard attachment methods depending on the design so it’s important to know the type of headboard and frame you have,' says Russell.

To check the compatibility of the bed frame, Russell recommends examining near the head of the bed for headboard brackets. 'Most bed frames have four horizontally oblong bolt holes or slots arranged one above the other,' he explains. 'These pre-drilled holes accommodate multiple types of headboard designs and allow you to adjust the height of the headboard.'

You could also opt for installation options where the headboard can be manually flushed to the wall without attaching it to the bed frame at all, helping to permanently bridge the gap. One way to do this is with a free-standing headboard which stands between your bed and the wall. 'These types of headboards are floor standing and are a convenient option requiring no installation,' says Russell

The other option is a wall-mounted or 'floating headboard'. As Russell notes: 'This option requires the user to manually attach the headboard to the wall and then press the head of the bed against it.' For the best night's sleep, make sure you choose the right mattress to go with your headboard.

And there you have it - no more losing your treasured possessions to that wretched gap. If you buy one thing this week, let it be the pillow wedge.