This Centuries-Old Bedding Trend Feels Farmhouse Yet Modern — Now I'm Convinced That Every Bed Needs One

If your bedding needs a bit of a makeover, I'm currently coveting embroidered quilts. They've been around for a while, but what's changed is that we're seeing this style of blanket in more modern settings with a more contemporary twist, and I for one love the look. Quilting is the name given to the process of affixing layers of fabric together through stitching.

While it has its roots in the traditional, farmhouse aesthetic, there are a lot of modern-day quiltmakers who are bringing it to the 21st century with bold designs, blocks of color, and asymmetric shapes. Our favorite brands are bringing them to the everyday home, but still with that artisan patchwork finish that makes them look as though they've been handed down through families for generations.

They feel modern yet farmhouse, playful yet cozy. They bring a taste of Americana to your home and give that handcrafted finish that we're all looking for in our bedrooms. We've spoken to the designers and we're convinced it's the latest interior design trend for your bed you need to try - here's how, and where to buy the right quilt for you.

Why is this style of quilt trending?

(Image credit: Suzannah Scott Design: Regan Baker Design)

So why is the look gaining traction? Instead of quilts in a traditional setting, they bring a touch of countrycore for more of a modern farmhouse twist. But what's crucial is that they're not too twee.

'I love the romance of them,' says designer Emily Henderson. 'They become pieces of art, just as much as functional blankets.'

Ania Dunlop, interior designer at Home for Zen agrees. 'The handmade and artisanal nature of quilts aligns with the growing appreciation for unique, one-of-a-kind pieces in interior design and homeowners are increasingly drawn to the authenticity and character that quilts bring to their personal spaces. This beautiful product made from existing materials not only adds a touch of history and culture to the room but also speaks to the sustainability aspect of interior design, aligning with the current environmental consciousness in home decor.'

They are also multifunctional, working on beds as well as they work on sofas as cozy throws, and they can even be used as wall tapestries for a custom headboard, ottoman, or artwork.

They also work for a variety of rooms. From more neutral palette rooms where you're trying to introduce color and interest, to overly decorated and heavily patterned spaces where a quilt feels like a natural addition, they pretty much suit every style.

I also love the look of a kid's bedroom. 'In a children’s room at our Sonoma project, we wanted to bring additional color and a sense of fun and chose to do this through patterned bedding,' says Regan Baker, founder and principal designer at Regan Baker Design, who designed this child's bedroom. 'A patchwork quilt alludes to the country setting but in a modern way.'

How to style quilt on a bed

(Image credit: Haris Kenjar. Design: Heidi Caillier)

When it comes to how to style a bed with a quilt, as with all blankets or throws, they work well when placed elegantly at the foot of your bed. Most designers opt for a throw that covers the lower third of the bed, but you can go higher or lower. If you have a reversible quilt, use the contrast in colors and patterns on each side to your advantage by turning down the quilt to reveal the underside.



Remember to go for a size up to your bed so that it covers your duvet underneath. 'An easy rule of thumb is to buy a quilt and quilt cover at least one size bigger than your bed,' says interiors expert Kate Conrad of Madison and Mayfair. 'If you have a double bed size, cover it with a queen. If a queen is your bed of choice, upgrade your quilt to a king or super king.' This means that your bedding hangs over your frame in an aesthetically pleasing way.

In this example, instead of a decorative, heavily patterned quilt, designer Heidi Caillier has alluded to the quilt trend with a small throw pillow.

How to choose the perfect colors for your quilt

(Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Ward + Gray)

Pick the colors of your quilt according to your bedroom colors, as well as the surrounding landscape. Because quilts are deeply embedded in American and Canadian tradition and heritage, they feel at home in the country, just like this beautiful addition in a bedroom designed by Ward + Gray.

'We designed this quilt for the Wildflower Farms Hotel in the Hudson Valley,' says Ward + Grey designer Christie Ward. 'We pulled the colors for the cotton in the quilt from the landscape - bringing in the acid greens when the leaves start to change in October and the deep burgundy autumnal leaves that come with it.'

For Christie, the landscape is the perfect setting for this type of bedding addition. ‘While we typically would use a cashmere throw at the end of the bed, the throw felt so right here!’

'We were inspired by Americana quilts we kept finding at nearby antique shops and wanted to bring in that same camp-like sensibility into these rooms. We had someone hand-stitch the Wildflower Farms name on the quilts to add to that Americana feel.’

3 beautiful quilts I've got my eye on