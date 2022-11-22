The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.

Why has this caught our eye? It's because a 36% discount on a super-sized Neo QLED TV like this is pretty rare in our experience, especially for a new set for 2022. The TV will not only deliver big-screen delights, but it also comes ready with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, Tizen smart TV, and support for Dolby Atmos surround sound.

We don't know how long this deal will last, though, so you might want to act fast - we have seen deals like this sell out across the web over the last few days. You can read our guide to the best 85 inch TVs for more.

(opens in new tab) BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Samsung 85" QN95B 4K Neo QLED TV | was $5,500 , now $3,500 (save $2,000) (opens in new tab) A massive saving on a TV that is guaranteed to boost anyone's home cinema set-up, the 85" QN95B from Samsung is $2,000 cheaper at Best Buy right now. That's a 36% discount, meaning you can pick up the 4K Neo QLED TV for just $3,500.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday happens on 25 November 2022, but as with previous years, don't expect the deals to be restricted to those 24 hours. Offers have already started appearing, and many offer significant savings on everything from home decor to smart speakers, soundbars, TVs, and more.

We will be bringing you the very best offers from across the web between now and the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub to get the most up-to-date offers, and head to our Black Friday home deals page for more like this.