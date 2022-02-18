Sarah Sherman Samuel’s IKEA hack is the secret to a monochromatic space
The Swedish flatpack has met a leader in Nordic design – and you can recreate the look anywhere
Los Angeles designer Sarah Sherman Samuel is a master of Scandinavian style – so it is only inevitable that she teams up with the most famous Nordic powerhouse of them all. Sarah has announced a sleek new take on her Quarterline collection with Semihandmade – a design house that allows you to customize your IKEA cabinets into works of art (that are unrecognizable from their flatpack roots).
The designer and founder of SSS Atelier is no stranger to Semihandmade. In 2013 she experimented with a two-toned IKEA hack in her kitchen in Venice, California, and the rest is history.
In her SoCal cool kitchen, Sarah designed a contemporary take on the traditional shaker cabinet – that looked clean – with just the right amount of rustic.
2017 saw Sarah Sherman Samuel introduce her modern decorating idea to the masses as she launched her first Quarterline with Semihandmade. Her latest design is her most monochromatic to date – and it will transform IKEA’s units in every room.
‘I love a good monochrome look in a room, and with these DIY doors, you can paint the cabinet fronts to match your wall color, countertop material [or] tile,’ Sarah says. ‘It can really create an unexpected, modern look to a room that I personally am very into.’
Since launching Quarterline, Sarah has encouraged a host of unrecognizable IKEA hacks – from the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond. Notable makeovers include the studio kitchen of photographer Jason Varney (as seen above) and a mudroom that was painted by design enthusiast Angela Treat (below).
Designer Malcolm Simmons also used Quarterline in his home office to create a moody dark green-hued space (below) that has set the standard for home office ideas.
‘The DIY version of our Quarterline cabinets opens up endless possibilities with color and creativity, and having this DIY option not only makes my collection more customizable but also more affordable,’ Sarah adds.
If you’re not looking for a whole room transformation, you can still use Quarterline to create bespoke furniture-style pieces. Semihandmade recommends experimenting with the collection on media consoles or bedroom storage cabinets for a subtle (yet sophisticated) nod to Sarah Sherman Samuel’s style.
The only thing left to decide is which IKEA icon you should begin with.
