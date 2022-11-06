Before and after – how this once-dated farmhouse was re-imagined using only Home Depot finds

Nestled in the heart of the Berkshires in western Massachusetts, this once-dated property has been given a modern makeover using only furnishings and decor from The Home Depot. The lakeside home demonstrates how affordable brands can wield just as much power over a space as their higher-end counterparts when in the right hands, and we're all for it.

In collaboration with Vrbo, the Laurel Lake retreat - a vacation rental that sleeps up to eight guests - has been given a contemporary farmhouse style revamp using exclusive brands like Home Decorators Collection, Style Well and The Company Store. 'Making upgrades to any home or rental property with furniture, wall art, wallpaper and textiles can truly change its personality without the need for a major renovation,' said Corinne Bentzen, general manager for The Home Depot Home.

We take a look inside the modern home, and how the transformation was achieved.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She has an eye for appealing designs and interesting spaces which she regularly shares with readers through home tours, such as this one. After learning that this entire lakeside holiday home was decorated using only Home Depot finds, she was keen to share the transformation alongside some of the best décor items available to buy

Before and after

Press the left and right buttons on each image to see the before and afters of this farmhouse project

Entryway