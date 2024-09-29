Marie Kondo's New Collaboration With Transformer Table Feels Like the Future of Dinner Parties

Entertaining season is upon us, and the arrival of dinner parties and lively soirées brings talk of the savviest solutions to freshen up our homes. Nothing compares to having your nearest and dearest gathered around the dining table. Though, sometimes the stress of hosting sets in when you realize you may not have enough space at the table for everyone.

Marie Kondo to the rescue. The queen of streamlining just debuted a collab with Transformer Table that brings one of our go-to space-saving dining room ideas to life — the expandable table. With this partnership, the queen of KonMari has paired her ethos of simple living with Japanese heritage design for truly versatile furniture that's as beautiful as it is practical.

If you want a dining table that adapts to any dinner setting, Marie Kondo's new collection in partnership with Transformer Table is well worth a browse.

Transformer Dining Set - the Gathering View on Transformer Table Price: $3,125 Finish: Scandinavian Oak

A small dining room might not offer up enough space on its own to host big banquets, but the right furniture pieces — and some smart floor planning —can help entertaining enthusiasts carve out space to cater to family and friends. The goal is to curate a space that is specific to your needs and designed based on how you interact with it. Marie Kondo's "shapeshifting" Transformer Tables aim to get you to that goal and bring function back into your favorite rooms.

The collaboration features several tables varying in size, style, and finish to suit a variety of modern interior design styles and dining room sizes. "One of my organizing goals is to help clients make space for what matters most to them, regardless of the size of their home," says Marie Kondo, and that's exactly what this new range achieves, all with a touch of Marie magic.

The tables in the collection have a contemporary feel that would pair well with a minimalist dining room. Opt for a darker wood finish for a bit of contrast, and your dining table will serve as a striking centerpiece.

Transformer Round Dining Set View at Transformer Table Price: $3,400

Finish: Dark Walnut

We are not all born excelling at the art of keeping order. So when dining table trends like this come around, I'm quick to pay attention. Marie is a pro at tidying your space and your life, but sticking to organized habits and a streamlined home is not always easy. "Finding the right balance between order and liveliness can be tricky, and many people struggle to outfit their homes in a way that is conducive to living their ideal lives," says the team at Transformer Table.

Luckily, this collection makes order not only possible but aesthetically pleasing as well. In our modern world, adaptability in your home is more pertinent than ever. "Many people today need their spaces to serve multiple purposes so they can easily live, work, dine, and host," says Marie. A table that can shapeshift into whatever shape and size you need for your daily tasks will create a home that feels calm, style-savvy, and well-organized. And if there's anyone we trust to build such a space, it's Marie.

It is the time of year when we welcome so many loved ones into our homes to gather, dine, and socialize. Adaptable furniture is a genius way to master the art of hosting. Looking for a way to streamline your space that fits within your budget? There are plenty of chic solutions to upgrade your furniture.