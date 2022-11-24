Looking for an 8K TV deal this Black Friday? You won't get one cheaper than this

8K resolution may still be slightly niche when it comes to the TV choices of the average household, but there's no denying it's the future. While many hold off due to a current lack of native 8K content to enjoy, forward-looking shoppers are making an early investment in the next-gen models to future-proof their home entertainment set.

Of course, they can be pricey, but Black Friday discounts have made this Hisense 75" U800GR 8K ULED Roku TV a bit of a steal at Best Buy today. Costing just shy of $1,400, it's the best price on the site for an 8K model today, and you'll be saving a whopping $400 if you act quickly.

TV deals have been selling out fast ahead of Black Friday, so it's in your interest to make a quick decision, but we will be bringing you the very best Black Friday TV deals, home cinema bargains, and more across the sales event if you happen to miss out. And if you want to learn more about the benefits of going up a few pixels, take a look at our guide to 4K vs 8K for the full low down.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on the 25 November this year, but you'll find lots of retailers, including major outlets like Walmart, have lots of early deals and discounts, making it the perfect time to scour the web for the very best deals on those purchases you've been lusting after all year.

We will be bringing you the very best offers from across the web between now and the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub to get the most up-to-date offers, and head to our Black Friday home deals page for more like this.