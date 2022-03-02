This luxury shower head is like nothing you've seen before – and could cut your water bill
The new bathroom must-have limits water – but it certainly isn't limited in terms of style
Kohler has revealed a smart new bathroom must-have that allows you to celebrate sci-fi-inspired style – and cut your water usage by 40% in the process.
Showerheads conventionally use 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute); however, the Statement VES Showerhead is different. The sleek bathroom fixture, which debuted at the annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in February, has a 0.5 GPM (gallons per minute) pause – meaning you can limit your water usage by 40%.
At first glance, we wouldn't blame you for thinking this showerhead came straight out of the space age, but this design is less rooted in the past and more focused on the future.
The fixture is a pioneer in the world of bathroom ideas – from its sustainable assets to its sleek design that will stand as a talking point in all contemporary spaces. However, alongside its good looks and eco-friendly qualities, this showerhead could also save you money on your bills too.
If you use less water (in this case, 40% less), you use less energy to keep your water heated. In turn, if you use less energy, your bills will be lower. The idea that you can cut your water bill by having shorter showers is equally relevant in this case, as you will use less water but can indulge in a shower for longer.
But how is this possible? We hear you ask. This modern bathroom idea uses Katalyst air-induction Technology, which ensures the water you do use retains heat and offers strong coverage. So, you don't need to worry about cold showers if you make the switch.
And, alongside its ability to lower your bills, this eco-friendly showerhead taps into the world of sustainability.
'Wellness, sustainability, and interiors with a distinct sense of personality have been prominent trends throughout 2021, and this will continue through to 2022,' says interior designer Tom Howley. While this is the case in every room of the house, the emphasis on sustainability and wellness is expected to reset interior design trends of the future.
The fixture combines both wellness and sustainability whilst offering the opportunity to use less water. So, we expect you're going to hear about the Statement VES Showerhead everywhere very soon.
The fixture in question isn't available on Kohler.com just yet. However, you can preorder via Kohler Signature Stores and Experience Centers now.
