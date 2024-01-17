Kendall Jenner's Dramatic Gold Bathtub is the Height of Luxury (and More Attainable than You'd Think!)

Cool girl Kendall Jenner, with an Instagram that boasts 294 million followers, is undoubtedly social media royalty. The 28-year-old supermodel is all over our feeds with her famous Kardashian siblings, so it's no wonder that her Hollywood Hills mansion is totally Instagram-worthy too.

Kendall undertook a year-long home renovation when she moved into her Los Angeles abode, working alongside designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements and interior-designer-to-the-stars, Waldo Fernandez, famed for his unique designs. She went for an overall 'peaceful and calm' vibe, with minimal tones of stone, marble, and cotton.

In the master bathroom, however, a glimmering feature really outshines those pared-back surroundings. After Kendall's younger sister Kylie recently gave us a sneak peek into the classy but lavish space, a glittering gold tub had us lost for words. If it's selfie-worthy for Kylie, it's definitely set to be a big trend, and it turns out that a metallic freestanding tub in your modern bathroom isn't as far-fetched as you may have thought.

As the centerpiece of her otherwise pared-back bathroom, this gleaming gold bathtub, complete with gold faucets, is ridiculously stunning and luxurious. According to sources online, it did set the wellness-obsessed Kendall back $40k (we know!), but she does claim to use it at least three times a week, so maybe the price is justified? (She usually uses the tub with a headrest so she can use red light therapy while she soaks— so she's a multitasking bather too!)

Freestanding bathtubs were a huge design trend for 2023, and they're certainly not going anywhere yet. ‘A freestanding bath is a real statement,' says Karolina Tornqvist, Founder and Director of Studio Tornqvist. 'The cool thing is that there are loads of interesting shapes and materials that you can go, and when it comes to design and material, it's important to be led by what you would like to see daily as your statement feature.'

The gold freestanding bath perfectly compliments Kendall's peaceful bathroom, which features earthy tones of cream and beige, and huge arched windows for plenty of natural light. Kendall said she wanted her home to be surrounded by nature, and these windows flood the room with the green foliage seen behind Kylie.

(Image credit: @Kyliejenner (Instagram))

If you want to get Kendall's bathroom look, you don't necessarily need the gold tub or a house in the Hollywood Hills. A lick of off-white paint— Farrow & Ball's Elephant's Breath would look gorgeous, some neutral linen blinds and some vintage-inspired framed flower art on the wall will emulate this peaceful, classy vibe. Kendall went for gold frames to match her bathtub, but alone they will still make a chic statement.

And if you're inspired enough to renovate your bathroom with a gold tub, we can't blame you! Fortunately, the look is more attainable than first thoughts would have it. Simply apply a lick of gold, metallic effect paint like this one from Fusion Mineral Paints. It might not be the real deal, but it's an easy way to hop on the glimmering metallic finish trend for a mere fraction of the cost.

Ready to add some glam to your bathroom? Take inspiration from the queen of luxury style herself.

Get Kendall's bathroom look