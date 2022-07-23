The interior designer behind Soho Beach House Miami's own bathroom is full of trends for 2023

The famed designer behind London's exclusive members club Annabel's, the much loved Soho Beach House in Miami, and popular celebrity haunt The Ivy, is known for curating spaces that exude opulence. So, it comes as no surprise that Martin Brudnizki's own bathroom is brimming with that same luxurious feel.

In fact it ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to the bathroom trends we're starting to see for 2023. Flashes of pink, a checkerboard floor and honeyed veining all come together for look that blends classic country house with an opulent spa.

A beautiful pairing of Arcadian English furnishings from Drummonds with molten marble walls envelopes the space in liquid gold. Far from clinical, the unusual honeyed amber and candy pink color palette introduces decadence to this space. The result is a bathroom fit for a palace...or at least, a very chic home. Let's take a look inside.

Old meets new

(Image credit: Drummonds)

Martin was keen to retain the elegant period features of the 17th century Binderton House. He honored its English history with ruffled lampshades, classic drapes in the tall sash window, and an abundance of ornamentation - including framed artwork around the top of the wall.

Yet, despite wishing to stay true to the property’s heritage, the Swedish-born designer was keen to add diversity a more modern bathroom feel by introducing the marble-adorned walls and flooring.

'The bathroom was created as our Arcadian fantasy,' Martin says of the way he approached his design with Drummonds (opens in new tab). 'A blend of English country house and Venetian palazzo.'

(Image credit: Drummonds)

Designed by Martin for Drummonds, the Double Lowther vanity with an Arabescato marble top and brass is in-keeping with the marble theme throughout the bathroom. Also part of the Martin's collection for Drummonds is the Leawood taps which have a strong, simple aesthetic with hallmark flattened ends.

The large bathroom mirror helps to emphasise the beautiful architectural features of the home, complimented by the art deco-inspired glass bead lights. The brass accents on the vanity stand, taps, and wall-mounted mirror add a timeless elegance, and pairs wonderfully with the Spanish gold marble.

(Image credit: Drummonds)

Drummonds' Avon bath (opens in new tab) is the star of the show in its hand-painted candy pink, reminiscent of an English rose garden. The studded detail around the skirting helps to maintain the industrial English feel, contrasting with the chequered marble floor. Underneath the gilded painting and nestled perfectly within the recessed alcove, this bath really is the manifestation of self care.

'We love those images of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s bathroom at their home at the Bois de Boulogne with the mirror, artwork and chair,' explains Martin, who lives with his husband, Jonathan. 'The bathroom should feel like a place to relax and indulge as well as the more utilitarian aspects. There is nothing better than sitting in the tub with a drink next to you looking out of the window over the gardens.’

(Image credit: Drummonds)

The oversized brass shower head is another simple way Martin has achieved a luxurious feel in his bathroom, and it's a trick you can easily try within your own home. A walk-in shower with a waterfall showerhead is not only more elegant, but it replicates that spa-like splendor we all long for after a long day.

(Image credit: Drummonds)

Using soft furnishings, such as this floral chair, helps to maintain the countryside feel Martin loves about his home alongside the traditional toilet and brass towel rail. The lavish fabrics and natural wood contrast beautifully with the chequered marble bathroom flooring.

The floor is the embodiment of a trend we've seen growing for a while that uses checks to enliven a bathroom. Joa Studholme, color curator at Farrow & Ball, is a personal fan. ‘I was thrilled to spot checks highlighted in Livingetc as a key trend [in the December issue] because I love them,' she says. She even suggests going further than Martin did here. 'Use them on the floor, then take them all the way up the side of a bath. Be bold!’