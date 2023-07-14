This new IKEA design features a big bathroom trend predicted for 2023 – at a fraction of the price of designer versions
Once again, the Swedish homeware brand proves it can master more than just Scandi-cool
When you want to embrace trends on a budget, IKEA is the place to turn. From their hallmark Scandi-cool style to more sophisticated schemes and contemporary bursts of color, our favorite Swedish homeware brand has proved its impeccable ability to forecast a lasting trend. Most recently, that's manifested as a new range of bathroom sinks made from a stylish material that's having a bit of a resurgence right now.
Glass basins, while uncommon, actually make a lot of sense. A durable material that's super easy to clean, glass makes a striking visual component within a glossy modern bathroom, helping to create a luxe, elevated look. While many of us steer away from vessel basins thinking they're harder to install than a typical pedestal or console sink, the benefit of this new range from IKEA is that they come complete with a vanity so don't have to worry about difficult DIY (except your typical flatpack assembly, of course). Here, we take a closer look at what's on offer.
Vessel sinks have been rising in popularity in recent years. The countertop design emanates an elegant, spa-like feel and allows for more functional space within your vanity itself to store all your cosmetics. The issue is, typically you need to buy your basin, vanity, and faucets separately, not only making them a costly bathroom sink idea but an awkward one to install too. That was, until IKEA released their latest range of affordable sinks.
The GODMORGON/TOLKEN / OXMYREN series consists of an array of cabinets with glass countertop basins, and we think they're paving the way for a fresh new trend. Not only does the transparent, dark grey glass make for a lighter, more spacious feel, but thanks to a clever base ring, the bowl appears to be floating atop the vanity counter.
While inherently ultra-modern in their appearance, IKEA has made it easy to find the right style and size for your space. From a white high gloss cabinet with a dark marble effect countertop to a large double vanity in a mattified grey finish, there's something for every bathroom. If you're looking for a new sink for your small bathroom or powder room, there's even a small floating sink cabinet to help maximize space by reducing the amount of heavy furniture fixed to the floor.
Ranging from $615 for the single floating cabinet to $1,397 for an extensive double bathroom vanity, this is one of the best deals you'll find for a complete vanity set, with faucet, basin, and cabinet unit all included. If you're looking to refresh your bathroom this summer, get yourself down to IKEA and get your hands on one.
Can't get to IKEA? Get the look with these glass vessel basins instead
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
-
-
'I never knew it could do that!' This hidden iPhone trick is genius and you just have to shake your device to make it work
Am I the last to discover this iPhone trick that might just save you wasting ages trying to recover from little mistakes?
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
How to clean a grill with an onion – this pitmasters' trick might be the best way to keep BBQs pristine without chemicals
This magic vegetable is one of the cheapest, easiest, and safest ways to clean down your charred grill grates
By Lilith Hudson • Published