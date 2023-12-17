IKEA Just Released a Range of New Bedding in 2024’s Most Trending Color

As the new year approaches, some of us focus on New Year's resolutions while others are busy thinking of ways to renovate their home decor for a new beginning. Thankfully, everyone's favorite home decor company, IKEA, has turned Santa this year and served a new range of bedding just in time for Christmas.

Honoring every shade of blue, the Swedish homeware brand has released bedding to suit the taste of traditionalists, artists, and dreamers in the biggest color trend of 2024 at affordable prices. We think they'll make the perfect Christmas gift, and they're a super simple way to shake up your bedroom as we head into the new year.

What's new at IKEA?

The internationally renowned homeware giant has steered away from its traditional Scandi designs and tried its hand at a new range of bedding in different shades of blue. Leaving the quiet undertones of cream and beige behind, they have experimented with making the trailblazer color of 2024 a staple in everyone's bedrooms.

The first bedding set EKPURPURMAL, and my personal favorite, is a dreamy duvet cover in white with blue cloud patterns on it. The abstract yet peaceful pattern makes it versatile enough to be appropriate for your master bedroom as well as your children's room.

For those who love more classic patterns, the STRUTBRÄKEN bedding set is a perfect choice. Made from 100% sustainably grown cotton, the neutral tones of blue and white stripes would be a perfect choice for more minimalistic decor and are oh-so-calming in the bedroom.

There's one for the outgoers and funk lovers as well, which will easily blend into a room full of color with its dark blue and cream tones. The KLIPPNEJLIKA set is sure to make waves as we head into 2024 with its stylishly sinuous design, and it makes the a great foundation for a blue bedroom theme.

Why is blue trending for 2024?

Already in the talk before the year has even started, blue is the prevalent color in the design world right now with some of our most trusted paint brands choosing the primary color as their favorite for the year ahead. Benjamin Moore's color of the year for 2024 was announced as Blue Nova, a deep navy shade, while Sherwin-Williams' color of the year - Upwards Blue - and Valspar's color of the year - Renew Blue - are both chic, cool, and steely blue hues.

Founder of Meble Furniture Raf Michalowski explains one reason why blue is the latest talk of the season. ‘Since it is known for its calming and tranquil qualities, blue can create a serene atmosphere and it can help you relax and unwind after a long day,’ he says.

Is blue a good choice for the bedroom?

Just the thought of getting into a calming blue bed covered with cloud patterns is bound to induce a peaceful sleep, but will this cool tone actually help us to sleep better? ‘It is a good choice for the bedroom because blue tones can promote better sleep,' says Raf. 'As per my research, the calming effect of blue can help lower blood pressure and heart rate, creating an ideal environment for restful sleep.’

He further elaborates on how, contrary to stereotypical beliefs, blue is actually a color suitable for people of all genders, too. ‘In my opinion, it can be an emerging trend because it is a gender-neutral color and can be a suitable choice for a bedroom that is shared by people belonging to different genders,' he adds.

Color expert Max Mattes loves the versatility of the latest collection, too. 'It would be a perfect fit for people who appreciate art and like to maintain certain aesthetics in their bedrooms,' he notes. 'It also is generally great for anyone who just wants a good night's rest on comfortable sheets.’

In fact, at these prices, they would not only make a great fit for your bedroom, but can become the hero of your guest bedroom as well!

