If you've been thinking about buying a Ring doorbell, now's your chance - even the newest model is on sale for Prime Day!

I spend much of my life testing the best Ring doorbells, so I get a little bit excited when sales day events like Amazon Prime Day come around and all of the brand's best models become super-affordable. This year's no different - even the newest device has had its price slashed.

When shopping for a smart doorbell, you should ask yourself a few things - do you want a wireless or wired model? And how much do you want to spend? The answer to those questions will determine which of the best video doorbells would be the sound choice for your home.

Though we're big fans of doorbells across a range of brands (and you can see direct comparisons in our Blink vs Ring and Ring vs Nest guides), Ring have you covered for wired and wireless options and even offer a few different designs if you don't like the blocky look at the original model.

The best Prime Day Ring deals right now

*Newest model* Ring Battery Doorbell Plus | was $179.99, now $129.99 (save 28%)
*Newest model* Ring Battery Doorbell Plus | was $179.99, now $129.99 (save 28%)

The very latest from Ring, the Battery Doorbell Plus, features all of the freshest features, including head-to-toe video, package alerts, and more. We're surprised to see a 2023 model on sale, so this could be a rare chance to save almost 30% off.

Ring Video Doorbell | was $99.99, now $54.99 (save 45%)
Ring Video Doorbell | was $99.99, now $54.99 (save 45%)

The original flavor Ring Doorbell, the model has been discounted by 45% for Prime Day. The doorbell may be older, but it still delivers pretty much everything you'd expect, including 1080p HD video, easy installation, and updated motion detection. 

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5 bundle | worth $189.98, now $64.99 (save $124.99)
Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5 bundle | worth $189.98, now $64.99 (save $124.99)

Smart displays are the perfect companion for video doorbells because of their ability to show a live feed of your porch, so a bundle including the Echo Show 5 makes sense. What is more surprising is the amount you would be saving here - $124.99 (or 66%) - to be exact.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired | was $64.99, now $34.99 (save 46%)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired | was $64.99, now $34.99 (save 46%)

Ring's budget doorbell, we rated the Ring Video Doorbell Wired highly when we tested it at release. Though you will need existing doorbell wiring (or the number of an electrician) to use it, $34.99 is a very tempting price if you're on the fence.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Pop | was $104.98, now $39.99 (save 62%)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Pop | was $104.98, now $39.99 (save 62%)

Another genuinely astounding bundle for Prime Day. The Echo Pop has just been released, but you can grab it alongside the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for less than $40. Even for the respective 'budget' options in each lane, that's a bargain!

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 | was $249.99, now $149.99 (save 40%)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 | was $249.99, now $149.99 (save 40%)

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is one of the brand's most advanced models, and so that means it's one of the most expensive. That makes deals like this all the better, and you can save 40% if you buy during Prime Day.

Smart Homes Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is the smart home ecommerce editor for Livingetc, covering everything tech for the home, from smart speakers to air purifiers and everything in between. She is passionate about the role that technology and smart devices can play in daily life, enhancing the home without sacrificing personal style and carefully chosen interiors. In her spare time, she can be found tinkering with bulbs, soundbars, and video doorbells in an effort to automate every part of her small home. Previously, she lent her expertise to the likes of Expert Reviews, IT Pro, Coach, The Week, and more.

